INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross is inviting you to start the new year by giving back and helping to save lives by donating blood in Independence on Monday, January 20, from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Avenue NW.
To save waiting time, you can call 1-800-REDCROSS to schedule an appointment. If you have an iPhone, you can download the app, Blood Donor American Red Cross, to schedule. Also, you can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing their RapidPass online on the day of your donation at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
They are especially in need of Types A, B, and O. It is crucial that the Red Cross has a sufficient blood supply on hand to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood products. Blood donations cannot be stockpiled; red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within just five days.
You can make a difference in the lives of friends and families in your community and throughout the nation. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.
If at all possible, please take (make) time to donate blood on Monday, January 20. New donors – give it a try.