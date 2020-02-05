INDEPENDENCE – The 100 or so people who gathered at the Independence Jr/Sr High School on Monday night to participate in the Republican Iowa Caucus backed President Donald J. Trump all the way. Of the 96 votes cast, all went to Trump.
After signing in, those in attendance gathered in the school auditorium to get an overview, elect a chair and precinct secretaries, and briefly go over the state and national platforms to be discussed in the precincts.
A Grassroots Event
Due to the lack of a Republican central committee in Buchanan county, the meeting was organized and run by members of the Buchanan County Conservative Women (BCCW). Renita Wieland was elected the official chair of the caucus. Secretaries for the seven precincts were also chosen, including:
- Bert Johnston, Precinct 1
- Renee Kinroth, Precinct 2
- Jeri Titsworth, Precinct 3
- Willitta Weber, Precinct 4
- Betty Miller, Precinct 5
- Bonnie Dahl, Jesup
- Kendall Kurt, Perry Township
Wieland told those gathered for the event, “It is our wish that this is a relaxed and informative evening [for those in attendance].”
According to Wieland, “The BCCW hopes a [county] central committee springs forth from tonight’s caucus. This is truly a grassroots event.”
In the absence of a Republican central committee in the county, Zach Hoffman, 1st District political director for the Republican Party of Iowa, has been a resource to the BCCW about the caucus and political processes.
Many of those on hand were caucusing for just the second time, the first being in 2016. The consensus was that this evening had a lower turnout than four years ago because of the smaller field running for the Republication nomination for president. In addition to the incumbent, President Donald J. Trump, other Republicans running are Joe Walsh, a former congressman who represented Illinois’ 8th District and William Weld, former governor of Massachusetts.
While the turnout may be lower than four years ago, those in attendance believe the need for “common sense” and “educating our fellow citizens” are greater than ever.
“We’re in a fight for our lives,” said caucus-goer Ed Hoffman, who, like some others in attendance, was decked out in Trump apparel.
Hoffman, who is self-employed, said he dedicates “one day a week to re-electing Trump and turning the 1st District [congressional seat] red again.”
Those attending the caucus were asked to sign petitions for candidates seeking a spot on the upcoming ballot, including Joni Ernst for U.S. Senate, Craig Johnson for Iowa Senate District 32, and Ashley Hinson and Thomas Hansen for Iowa’s First Congressional District seat in the House of Representatives.
Iowa District 32 State Sen. Craig Johnson of Independence was on hand to caucus and speak with constituents about issues. “It’s been a wonderful evening, and a good turnout. There’s an energy here that I’ve seen at the forums I’ve attended the last few weekends.”
State Platform
There were six resolutions on the state platform for caucus attendees to discuss, endorse, or rework:
- Elections
- Gun control and the Second Amendment
- Taxes
- Education
- Marriage
- Hate crimes
National Platform
The national platform featured 14 resolutions. These will be advanced to the county level:
- Immigration
- Gun control and the Second Amendment
- Repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA)
- Adopt a fiscally responsible monetary policy
- Promote economic prosperity
- End automatic congressional cost of living increases
- U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights are the supreme law of the land
- Reject all forms of affirmative action
- Life begins at conception and ends at natural death
- Make English the official language of the United States
- Marriage is between one man and one woman
- Carry weapons on military bases
- Oppose judicial activism which subverts original legislative intend
- United States should secede from the United Nations
The county convention will be held on March 14.
Kendall Kurt, another member of the BCCS, said, “Caucusing is fun! It’s beautiful that you get to have a say in what we want from our elected officials.”
Buchanan County Results
According to iowagopcaucusresults.com, with all 15 precincts reporting in, Donald J. Trump received a whopping 181 of 183 votes cast. Joe Walsh got 2 votes. William Weld and “Other” received no votes.
Next for Voters
The Iowa Primary elections will be held on Tuesday, June 2.