INDEPENDENCE – Area cyclists who have participated in the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) reacted to the news that the staff of the 46-year-old river-to-river event have resigned their posts and created a parallel ride with shock and confusion.
In a letter initially posted to the RAGBRAI website, and moments later taken down by the Des Moines Register leadership, former ride director T.J. Juskiewicz wrote that he and his staff quit over the fallout from the story the newspaper wrote about Carson King. King is the Altoona resident and Iowa State fan whose simple beer money request on ESPN’s “College Gameday” turned into a $3 million donation to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.
Later, the four-person staff announced the formation of Iowa’s Ride, an alternative to RAGBRAI. The event will take place July 12-18, 2020, starting in Dubuque and ending in Rock Rapids.
Bill Versluis, owner of Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse in Independence, has had multiple interactions with Juskiewicz and his team. He worked closely with Juskiewicz on two occasions – the ride into Independence in 2007, and 2014 when he was a co-chair.
Versluis said, “TJ and his staff are the heart and soul of these rides! I’ve been able to be part of the pre-ride team that does route inspection and answers questions about the towns that are on the route for the given year. I personally have ridden across Iowa 19 years and hope to continue with Iowa’s Ride!”
Versluis added, “It is a lot of work to produce a ride with the volume of people that attend every year. Hats off to TJ and his staff for the countless hours of work it takes to pull it all together.”
Another local bike and trails enthusiast, Fred Smock was also a co-chair of the Independence RAGBRAI committees. He has participated on many of the rides over the last 30 years, including the last 11 in a row. Smock said he enjoyed RAGBRAI because it was an annual incentive to keep in good mental and physical shape. He is grateful for the many friends he has made from across the nation, although he only sees them during RAGBRAI.
“I’m not sure of what took place behind the scenes,” he said. “I have personally registered for Iowa’s Ride.”
