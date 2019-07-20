Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS HEAT AND HUMIDITY CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY... .HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE 90S COMBINED WITH VERY MUGGY CONDITIONS WILL LEAD TO DANGEROUS HEAT INDICES THROUGH SATURDAY. TEMPERATURES WILL ONLY DROP INTO THE UPPER 70S AND LOW 80S TONIGHT, WITH QUICK RISES SATURDAY MORNING. HEAT INDICES SHOULD RISE ABOVE 100 DEGREES BY 10 AM OR 11 AM, WITH PEAK HEAT INDICES OF 100 TO 110 EXPECTED FOR SATURDAY. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * HEAT INDEX VALUES...UP TO 110 DUE TO TEMPERATURES IN THE 90S AND DEWPOINTS IN THE MID 70S. * TIMING...THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...INCREASED RISK FOR HEAT EXHAUSTION OR HEAT STROKE. THE VERY YOUNG, ELDERLY, THOSE WITHOUT AIR CONDITIONING, AND PEOPLE PARTICIPATING IN STRENUOUS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES ARE THE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE. VEHICLE INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. NEVER LEAVE PETS, CHILDREN, OR THE ELDERLY UNATTENDED IN PARKED VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF DANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL OCCUR. THIS COMBINATION WILL LEAD TO A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE LIKELY. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR- CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS, ESPECIALLY THE ELDERLY. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. &&