INDEPENDENCE – Those of us who know racing, or have been around racing long enough, know talent when we see it. Talented local Logan Duffy is making quite a name for himself in racing circles.
Coming off his first-ever feature win in Marshalltown two weeks ago, Logan has continued to impress, winning his first-ever race in Independence on June 6. That same night, he started the feature in 10th place and worked his way up to finish third. The next night in Dubuque, Logan scored a second-place finish after starting 11th in the feature race.
And did I mention this kid is 16 years old? Sorry, that slipped my mind, because he doesn’t drive like he’s 16.
Logan started racing go-karts at age seven. In go-kart, classes go by your age and he started in the rookie class. He won his very first race. Logan raced in a traveling series and found that he was very competitive in the go-karts.
He said, “I was always competitive in go-karts and won a couple big races. My biggest accomplishment was winning a leather coat at the Junior Maxx Daddy in South Dakota.”
His family followed the traveling series through three different states for three summers.
Logan added, “Those three summers were lot of fun, but it’s really expensive and hard to be gone all the time.”
Other than go-karts, Logan has never raced in any other class. His grandfather, the Hall of Famer Gary Crawford, bought a late-model when Logan was only 12. Logan says that his grandpa did this without his parents knowing.
“My little brother told my mom, and she was not happy because at the time I was only 12 and you had to be 18 to race,” he said. “My grandpa denies knowing anything about a rule change, but a couple weeks after my mom learned about the car the rules were changed that you could race at 14.”
Grandpa Gary has been a big influence on Logan.
Logan says, “He is always teaching me lessons, but lets me make my own mistakes. Also, I’ve had a lot of people help me out because they were fans of Grandpa.”
Logan has never seen his Grandpa Gary race, because he was born the year Gary hung it up. But Logan does honor his grandfather in a small way with his number on his car. The number 4 was his go-kart number and number 10 was Grandpa Gary’s number, so Logan decided on number 14. Grandpa wanted him to form his own identity and choose his own number. It’s also how old he was when he started racing late-models.
This year has been a test for Logan, he says, because he has also taken over managing the finances himself.
Logan said, “I feel this year with me being in charge of everything, I have spent a lot more time working on the car than I have in past years. If anything is done to the car, I’ve done it and paid for it so it makes me a better racer.”
When asked if his early success exceeded his expectations, Logan commented, “Yes and no. I’ve always known I could do it.”
However, after early success this season, Logan says it was a great confidence builder. After winning his first ever feature in Marshalltown, Logan added, “I’m not sure it really sank in until the next day when I received a lot of messages from people congratulating me and telling me how big of deal it was to win in the late-model class with being so young.”
Logan looks like a natural on the track. When asked about where all this talent comes from, Logan adds, “I don’t know. My family always jokes about how working on and driving stuff comes easy to me. I don’t see it, but that’s what I hear. I think my mom wishes I cared a little more about school.”
Logan would not be where he is without the help of important people in his life. He adds that his parents and grandparents have been a huge influence in his racing career. Logan also says that Travis Smock put up with Logan and his little brother trying to “help” him, when he was out to the house working on his race car.
Logan added, “Jeff Aikey, a veteran late-model racer, has been very helpful with providing me guidance and advice, and I think he was just as happy as I was when I won my first late-model race last week.”
He added, “My little brother is my biggest supporter. He wants to race more that anyone in my family. He worked this spring picking up rocks and gave me his entire paycheck. Also, he spends a lot of time helping me on my car.”
Logan is in his third year of racing late-models. He adds that it is a dream of his to someday race in the World of Outlaws or Lucas Oil Series. I wouldn’t doubt that for a second.
In closing, I’d like to add that Logan Duffy won the Bud Late-Model Feature race last Saturday night – his first feature win here in Independence. As talented as this kid is, I’m sure there are many more to come.