INDEPENDENCE – Love is in the air in Independence – after all, yesterday was as Valentine’s Day – and it brings back memories of grade school and giving candy to classmates, or building up the nerve in middle school to say hi to your crush. But how does the busy, younger generation spend this holiday with their significant others?
One anonymous high school couple said, “We’ve been together for almost a year, and we’ll probably just watch a movie and relax. It’s really not that important.”
This attitude seems to change with the arrival of kids, according to Megan Rasmussen, mother of three .
“We’ve been together for 12 years, and Valentine’s Day will be low-key around our house with heart-shaped pancakes and homemade cards,” she said. “It used to be a big thing – dinner out, flowers, chocolates, etc. Now, it’s more of a day to remind us to show our love for one another. A handwritten note from the heart means much more to us now than any [store-]bought item.”
As the kids grow and life settles down, it seems Valentine’s Day takes back some of that special meaning from childhood.
“We are taking part in a long tradition of kissing under the arch at the entrance to Upper Iowa University, then dinner at UIU,” said Janice and Larry Kaberle, together for 52 years. “This will be followed on Saturday by attending Hollywood Night, a formal evening with dancing sponsored by the Filipino American Association.”
Larry and Janice were selected for Mr. and Mrs. Valentine at this event two years ago.
“We’ve always enjoyed being together,” they said.
No matter what stage of life you are in, hopefully you spend this Valentine’s Day with the people you love. This holiday, if you’re romantically involved, it is more important who you spend the day with than what you do.