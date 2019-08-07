RYAN – Madonna Mary Takes, 80, of Ryan, passed away peacefully at the family farm with her loving family by her side on August 2, 2019. A visitation was held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Monti Community Center from 4 to 8 p.m. After the visitation, as per her wishes, she will be cremated and a private burial will be held at a later date in St. Patrick’s Cemetery at Monti.
Madonna Mary Takes was born on October 1, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa, and was raised by her loving parents, Carl and Lucille Bohls in Walker, Iowa. On May 1, 1963, Madonna was married to the love of her life, Carroll Takes, in Walker, Iowa. Shortly after they were married, the United States Army took Carroll and Madonna to Germany for two years. Following their time in Germany, they returned to Iowa. They started a family farm near Ryan, Iowa, where they farmed for 54 years.
Madonna is survived by her husband of 56 years, Carroll, and her three children, Lisa Takes (Jon Metz) of West Des Moines, Richard (Michelle) Takes of Walker, and Teresa Takes of Ryan. She had four grandchildren, Cameron and Caleb Takes, Johnny Metz, and Jasmine Stafford.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
