INDEPENDENCE — On Monday, July 29, 2019, at approximately 12:20 pm, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received 9-1-1 reports of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 20 near the 251 mile marker. According to the preliminary investigation, an adult male operating a motorcycle lost control while traveling eastbound on Highway 20, sustained life-threatening injuries, and was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence before being airlifted to a Wisconsin hospital for treatment.
This accident remains under investigation at this time and the male’s name is being withheld. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service, and Iowa Commercial Vehicle Enforcement.