INDEPENDENCE – The week of April 6, the Denver Broncos and Bud Light sponsored a contest on Twitter in which they were giving away a virtual happy hour with Broncos’ offensive lineman Dalton Risner. In order to enter, you had to tag your twitter friends and tell why you deserve to win. Well, my longtime friend Chad Albright tagged me (@rljohnson09) and my ManCave photos.
After three days, Chad received a direct message on Twitter.
Over 500,000 entries, and we win! What a great honor this is! Honestly, we didn’t know what to expect. Actually, I didn’t even know what a “virtual happy hour” was. I assumed we would get on Zoom and stare at each other for a while. We didn’t know how many people were going to be in this happy hour and what all of my ManCave they wanted to see.
We found out we won Friday morning, and the virtual happy hour was going to take place that night at 6 p.m. So, I had to get busy cleaning. After all I haven’t been out in my ManCave in months and after NFL football is over, I tend to let it go for a while until I spring clean and get everything ready for summer. It was dusty and messy, but I was determined to make it look respectable for the Broncos and Dalton Risner. Albright and I even bought a fridge full of Bud Light. (Disclaimer: For those who prefer Bud Light, we have a ton of it – come on over.)
So, the ManCave was ready to go and Albright and his wife, Lori, came over to get ready for the virtual happy hour. We sat down next to each other on actual Broncos seats that came out of the old Mile High Stadium, and we logged into Zoom and were ready to go. Phil Milani, multimedia sports journalist for the Denver Broncos, was the host for the virtual happy hour. We chatted with him for a few minutes to get everything set up, and the perfect background in place before Dalton Risner joined us.
Come to find out that it was just the four of us on the virtual happy hour. Dalton Risner joined us a little after 6 p.m. Phil Milani started off the conversation by asking Risner about his time sheltering in place and how it has affected his training. Albright and I were welcome to jump in at any time and, lucky for us, we had some questions prepared in advance, because that’s what I do!
Most of the conversation was created by Albright. That guy knows more about all-things-Broncos than anyone. He could do my job better than I can.
A little about Dalton Risner: He grew up in a small town in Colorado and has been a Denver Broncos fan his entire life. Attended Kansas State University and was drafted by the Broncos in the second round of the 2019 draft. Risner started every game for the Broncos last year as a rookie. If you get a chance, look this young man up. He is a class act and has done so much for his communities.
During our 35-minute happy hour, Chad, Dalton, and I discussed everything from Dalton’s faith to his outlook on the upcoming season. Dalton was very personable and forthcoming. During our conversation, he stated that he has spent a lot of time in Iowa in the past, training and playing against Iowa State. His college quarterback is from Burlington.
Dalton is also an author of a children’s book, called “Rise Up.” He spoke about this during our conversation, and how important football is to him. But what is more important is the type of man he wants to represent. He states that he has the opportunity to inspire kids and he wrote that book because he wants to have an impact on kids’ lives.
Dalton travels around the state of Colorado, speaking to kids for free. Dalton is known for his work off the field, through Special Olympics, the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program, and Camp Hope, along with volunteering at local schools and hospitals. He asks nothing in return, and he wants to show kids what has helped him throughout his life. Dalton says that it’s not about being in the NFL. It’s about his faith and he is not scared to announce that to the world. Dalton takes pride in how he treats people, regardless of who they are. That’s why Dalton started the RisnerUp Foundation. He believes life is measured by the joy you bring to others – not your own individual accomplishments.
Chad and I let Dalton know that we will be in Denver next season for a game and we are going to look him up. Dalton said if he sees “66” jerseys and a “Rise Up” book, he’s coming over to talk to us. He’ll know right away that it’s Roger and Chad.
In closing, I just want to say what an honor it was to speak to Dalton Risner. He is far more than just a football player. After speaking to him, you can tell what a passion he has for helping others. Everyone who loves football would love an opportunity to speak to an NFL star. We certainly appreciate Dalton for taking the time to have a happy hour with us. And I’m sure he won’t remember us, but it feels like we made a new friend!
In a related note: Last fall, Chad and Lori Albright’s daughter, Paige, won a trip out to Denver for a Broncos game. This contest was put together by the Denver Broncos and Bud Light. Out of 530,000 entries, Paige won the grand prize! Paige and her boyfriend, Duncan, won an all-expense-paid trip to Denver and saw a game in the Budweiser Suite. This suite is where past Broncos players hang out for the game. They were also guests on the sidelines before the game and met a few of the Broncos players. The Broncos have been good to us. And what a great experience for them, even though Duncan doesn’t like the Broncos. But we’ll change his mind. Give it time.