WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneers hosted Maquoketa Valley last Friday night for their 2020 Homecoming and, in inclement weather and playing on a deteriorating field, the Bucs lost a close battle, 8-0, when the Wildcats of Maquoketa Valley scored with seconds left in the game.
“With the weather conditions the way they were, it made each team more predictable on offense, which made it a defensive game,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden. “Our field was in great shape, and footing was not an issue for either team, but the steady rain and drizzle made it tough to throw and hang onto the ball.”
In the constant rainfall, it made it hard to move the ball for both teams, making it more of a ground game. Two evenly matched teams that, when it was all said and done, had the exact same number of yards. The Wildcats had 120 yards passing and 71 yards rushing, while the Bucs had 33 yards through the air and 158 yards on the ground.
“We had plenty of opportunities to score, but we never were able to take advantage of them and, at the end of the night, that was the difference in the game,” added Coach Alden. “We will never make an excuse for weather, because it’s the same for both teams on the field, and Maq Valley had a couple big plays towards the end of the game to get a late score.
“Offensively, we just need to be more consistent in what we do as we move the ball,” continued Coach Alden, “then have a penalty or mental mistake and then we get behind the chains.”
Junior back, Connor Williams had 116 yards on the ground in 23 carries, while senior quarterback TJ Lau added 17 yards on 9 carries. Senior Kaden Brockmeyer contributed with 23 yards on 7 carries.
Lau was 5 of 14 in the air for 33 yards. Freshman receiver Hunter Bowers had 4 catches for 31 yards, and Williams added 1 catch for 2 yards.
“We’re very close and our young guys are getting better with more experience,” said Coach Alden, “and that’s what we’re looking for moving forward.”
This week, the Bucs will travel to Edgewood-Colesburg to take on the highly ranked Vikings (3-0).
“This week, we do go up to EDCO and a top 5 ranked team that has beat us pretty bad the last couple years,” added Coach Alden, “and we will have to play a very good game on the road to get a win.”
Coach Alden added that his district is as evenly matched as he has seen it in years. No team is heads-and-tails above anyone else.
In closing, Coach Alden adds, “EDCO has a solid group of upperclassmen and is very aggressive on defense, as I’m sure we will see them blitz a ton against us. It will be our line’s job to pick it up and know our assignments.”