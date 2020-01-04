INDEPENDENCE – Marc J. Lenius, 67, of Waterloo, formerly of Independence, Iowa, died at his home on Sunday, December 29, 2019. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at River’s Edge in Independence. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery at a later date. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on July 12, 1952, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Howard Arthur and Delores Elaine (Strawn) Lenius. He graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1970 and then earned business degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls in 1977. He was a broker with Dain Bosworth in Waterloo before retiring.
Mr. Lenius is survived by a brother, Mike (Julie) Lenius of Independence; a niece; a nephew; a great-niece; and four great-nephews.
