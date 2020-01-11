Margaret E. Asleson

INDEPENDENCE – Margaret Earlene “Inky” Asleson, 80, of Independence, Iowa, died on January 6, 2020, in the care of Cedar Valley Hospice, surrounded by family. Per her wishes, no public services will be held. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Earlene was born on November 27, 1939, in Gin Ridge, Illinois, to parents Irene and James Snowden. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Asleson on May 28, 1994 in Cedar Rapids. Earlene and Ken were over-the-road truck drivers up until several years ago when she had to retire. Driving as a team, they made trips all over the United States.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Asleson of Independence; a sister, Patsy (Brian) Christianson of Hazelton, Iowa; two sons, Mike (Lisa) Hand of Keystone and Scott (Sossity) Hand of Cedar Rapids; two daughters-in-law, Jean (Brian) Krambeer of Rushford, Minnesota, and Donna (Duane) Larkin of Lake City, Minnesota; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Max, Keith, Gene, and Jack.
