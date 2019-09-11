Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, September 11
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is meatloaf. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
IPL Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, for staff development. Regular hours will resume Thursday.
Thursday-Saturday, September 12-14
The History of Medicine and Health in America
INDEPENDENCE – Don’t miss this special three-day exhibit in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library. Experience more than three centuries of our country’s unique medical history in this mobile exhibit, including Native American medicine, Revolutionary War treatments, Victorian Era hospitals, pandemics and diseases, the Titanic tragedy, WWI and WWII sanitariums and hospitals, and more. Brought to you by Life in the Arena Foundation, this exhibit is free and open to all ages. It will be open Thursday, September 12, from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, September 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For details, call 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or go to www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, September 12
Rhyme & Story Time and Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes of rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Movin’ & Groovin’ meets from 9:50 to 10:10 a.m. Activities will stimulate the minds and bodies of your little ones. Story Time for toddlers begins at 10:10 a.m. “Big Chickens” is the theme for this week. Children age 2-5 can enjoy fun books and crafts or coloring afterwards. For further details, call 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Catholic Daughters
INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church, Independence, and St. Patrick’s, Winthrop, will kick off their new year with the traditional favorite dish dinner at St. Patrick’s in Winthrop on Thursday, September 12, at 6 p.m. Meat and potatoes will be furnished, and members are asked to bring a favorite dish. The group will honor the St. John education contest winners and hear a presentation from the executive director of Mary’s Inn in Dubuque.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will be grilling steaks and start supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, September 13
Early Courthouse Closure
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors has ordered the Buchanan County Courthouse to close at noon on Friday, September 13, 2019 for employee training. During this closure, no one except those employees being trained will be allowed on the property.
Saturday, September 14
Benefit for Brayton Kuhse
INDEPENDENCE – A benefit for seven-year-old Brayton Kuhse will be held at Stacy’s Checkered Flag starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 14. The day includes a bags tournament, a poker run, a silent auction, a bake sale, and raffles. All proceeds go to Brayton and his family. To donate, call Doris Shaw Clinton, 319-310-4017; Emily Hookom, 319-929-9247; Melissa Kuhse, 319-361-4660; or Patty Kuhse, 319-361-4161.
Union Protestant Church Hog Roast
QUASQUETON – Union Protestant Church is hosting a host roast starting at 4 p.m. In addition to roasted pork, the menu includes baked beans, potato salad, and homemade desserts – all for a free will donation. This event is a fundraiser for the purchase of a new church lift.
Square Dance
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller is Gary Smith of Waverly. This is the state meeting dance.
Sunday, September 15
Brandon Cowboy Breakfast
BRANDON – The Brandon Area Community Club is hosting its annual cowboy breakfast on Sunday, September 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brandon Area Community Center. A cowboy breakfast is cooked outside over open fires. Half of the fun is watching it be prepared, so come early! All proceeds go to the community center fund.
Merry Mixers State Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club will host the state meeting at the Independence Pizza Ranch starting at 10 a.m.
Dungeons & Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together and may explore a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Adventurers will need to solve puzzles, escape traps, combat monsters, and build friendships to overcome the challenges. The program is from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Snacks are provided. Registration is required. Contact the library at 319-334-2470, iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit the website www.independenceia.org/library.
Monday, September 16
iTAB Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Public Library Teen Advisory Board (iTAB) will meet at 4 p.m. in the Community Room. This group of dedicated teens is designed to energize teen programming and services, as well as allow teens a greater voice at the library. We meet monthly to discuss books, movies, ideas, volunteer opportunities; plan upcoming events; and talk about what’s going on. Contact Kara/Lulu at the library for more information at 319-334-2470 or iplprograms@gmail.com.
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular Buchanan County Historical Society meeting will be held on Monday, September 16, at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Check out the historical society website (www.buchanancountyhistory.com) or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular monthly meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, September 17
Trinity UMC Women’s Fall Luncheon
HAZLETON – The United Methodist Women will host their annual fall lunch on Tuesday, September 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 1st Street. The menu will feature chicken and a biscuit OR a beef burger, plus salad, dessert, and a drink. Cost for the meal is $7 for adults, $3.50 for children ages six to 12. Carryout and a la carte options are available. Other items for sale include comforters, lap robes, crafts, Amish woven rugs, baked goods, jams, and jellies.
Final Tuesday Farmer’s Market
INDEPENDENCE – The final Tuesday evening Independence Farmer’s Market will be September 17 at the Buchanan County Tourism Depot in Independence. The market will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. Thank you in advance for supporting local farmer’s market vendors!
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Wednesday, September 18
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is grilled steak. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
Rowley UMC Pre-Harvest Supper
ROWLEY - Get ready for a “roast beef sundae” on Wednesday, September 18! The Rowley United Methodist Church is holding a pre-harvest supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. featuring roast beef, mashed potatoes, dessert, etc. A free-will offering will be accepted at the door.
Thursday, September 19
Rhyme & Story Time and Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes of rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Movin’ & Groovin’ meets from 9:50 to 10:10 a.m. Activities will stimulate the minds and bodies of your little ones. Story Time for toddlers begins at 10:10 a.m. “Pirates” is the theme for this week. Children age 2-5 can enjoy fun books and crafts or coloring afterwards. For more information, call 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Census Jobs Info
INDEPENDENCE – Get paid to help your community! Stop in the Freedom Room at the Independence Public Library between 5 and 8 p.m. to meet with a representative from the United States Census 2020. Learn how you can help collect important data that will determine Iowa’s representation in Congress, how funds are spent in our community, and more. For more information, or to apply online, visit 2020census.gov/jobs or call 1/855-JOB-2020
Foto Friends
INDEPENDENCE – Foto Friends will meet at 7 p.m. at Prairie Hills Senior Living in the East Library. The assignments for pictures are “Reflections” and “Silhouettes.” Visitors are always welcome. Enjoy a helpful lesson by one of the members. There are no dues to join. Call 319-334-3773 for more information.
Sunday, September 22
Sacred Heart Fall Festival
WALKER – The annual Sacred Heart Fall Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 516 Rowley Street, Walker. The menu includes grilled pork loin prepared by the McKinley family, homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw, dinner rolls, homemade pies, cakes, and cookies. Prices are $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for ages five to 10, and age four and under eat free. Local takeout and delivery are available. To place your order in advance, call 319-448-4241. Events include a cake walk, silent auction, and a country store. A raffle includes many prizes, including a weekend stay at the Holiday Inn in Dubuque, a child’s rocking chair, Tour of the Town gift certificates, and more.
Monday, September 23
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend will be the topic of the monthly book discussion at the Independence Public Library. The public is welcome to join the discussion beginning at 6:30 p.m. This debut novel by Katarina Bivald is sure to charm all readers and show beyond all doubt that it’s books, along with love, that make the world go round. Multiple copies of the book are available at the library and on our ereaders. No library card is necessary to attend and no registration is required. For more information, call 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Tuesday, September 24
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center. Eileen Loan, Master Gardener, will speak on “Putting Your Garden to Bed.” The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Please call Nancy Weber at 319-827-1449 for a reservation.
Our Neighbors, the Amish at ABCM East
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Public Library in welcoming Don and Dianne Kramer at ABCM East Rehabilitation Center for an insightful presentation about our neighbors, the Amish. The Kramers live near Amish communities and have gathered information about this intriguing culture over the years. They will share many aspects of the Amish lifestyle and beliefs, including marriage, homes, schools, clothing, Rumspringa and much more. Free and open to the public, the multi-media presentation will begin at 2 p.m. An evening presentation will be held at the Independence Public Library. The Kramers will also present at ABCM West on Wednesday, September 25 at 2 p.m. For more information, call 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or go to www.independenceia.org/library.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Our Neighbors, the Amish at IPL
INDEPENDENCE – Join Don and Dianne Kramer at the Independence Public Library for an insightful presentation about our neighbors, the Amish. The Kramers live near Amish communities and have gathered information about this intriguing culture over the years. They will share many aspects of the Amish lifestyle and beliefs, including marriage, homes, schools, clothing, Rumspringa, and much more. Free and open to the public, their multi-media presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. Amish refreshments will be served. For more information, please contact the library at 319-334-2470, iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit the website www.independenceia.org/library.
Wednesday, September 25
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is CCF burgers. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
Our Neighbors, the Amish at ABCM West
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Public Library in welcoming Don and Dianne Kramer at ABCM West Rehabilitation Center for an insightful presentation about our neighbors, the Amish. The Kramers live near Amish communities and have gathered information about this intriguing culture over the years. They will share many aspects of the Amish lifestyle and beliefs including, marriage, homes, schools, clothing, Rumspringa, and much more. Free and open to the public, the multi-media presentation will begin at 2 p.m. For details, call 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or go to www.independenceia.org/library.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, September 26
Rhyme & Story Time and Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Movin’ & Groovin’ will meet from 9:50 to 10:10 a.m. Activities will stimulate the minds and bodies of your little ones. Story Time for toddlers begins at 10:10 a.m. “Welcome Fall” is the theme for this week. Children age 2-5 can enjoy fun books and crafts or coloring afterwards. For more information, call 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, September 28
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held, Saturday, September 28, at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W. Doors will be open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or until supplies are exhausted). If you are in need of food assistance, please consider taking advantage of this opportunity. All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same days in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions may be directed to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be October 26.
Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller is Fred Grow and cuer is Jacquie Grow of Boone. There will be no dance on October 12.
Sunday, September 29
Apple Gallop
MONTI – The public is invited to the 10th Annual Apple Gallop at the Monti Community Center on Sunday, September 29. Registration for the 5K walk/run begins at 8 a.m., and the actual walk/run begins at 9 a.m. Donuts, beverages, and applesauce featuring Timeless Prairie Orchard apples will be available. For information on the walk/run, visit the Monti Community Center website at www.monticc.com or contact Eldon Baragary at ebaragary@hotmail.com.
Tuesday, October 1
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Thursday, October 3
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE (use north door). Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Pam Russell at 319-269-3426 with any questions.
Saturday, October 5
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month – including biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door.
Monday, October 7
American Legion Auxiliary at Pizza Ranch
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 will be busing tables and collecting tips at the Independence Pizza Ranch on Monday, October 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. The donations will go to help fund auxiliary projects.
Tuesday, October 8
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Thursday, October 10
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will be grilling steaks and start supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Sunday, October 13
Sunday Square Dance
MONTICELLO – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club will attend a Sunday dance at Camp Courageous in Monticello. Time is 1:30 to 4 p.m. Bring cookies and checks for the camp.
Tuesday, October 15
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Thursday, October 17
Foto Friends
INDEPENDENCE – Foto Friends will meet at 7 p.m. at Prairie Hills Senior Living in the East Library. The assignments for pictures are “Leaves” and “Paths.” Visitors are always welcome. Enjoy a helpful lesson by one of the members. There are no dues to join. Call 319-334-3773 for more information.