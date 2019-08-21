Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, August 21
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is grilled steak. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
Grillin’ & Chillin’
LAMONT – The 4th Annual Lamont Volunteer Fire Department Foundation Grillin’ & Chillin’ at the Station will be held on Wednesday, August 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. They will be serving pork loins, burgers, and brats – plus cheesy potatoes and beans – all for a free-will donation.
Thursday, August 22
Rhyme & Story Times and Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes of rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Movin’ & Groovin’ will meet from 9:50 to 10:10 a.m. Activities will stimulate the minds and bodies of your little ones. Story time for toddlers begins at 10:10 a.m. “Dog Days” is the theme for this week. Children ages 2-5 can enjoy fun books and crafts or coloring afterwards. For details, call 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Friday, August 23
Fill the Boot
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Fire Department will be holding their annual MDA Fill the Boot Campaign on Friday, August 23, from 3 to 7 p.m. Firefighters will be at Walmart, Fareway, and in town somewhere, depending on road construction.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles are holding a cookout from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 23, at the VFW Hall to raise money for a number of charities, including cancer and diabetes research, Dollars for Scholars, DARE, and other programs. The menu includes hamburgers, hot dogs, sweet corn, and potato salad. Cost for adults is $7 per person. Cost for children age 8 and under is $3 each.
Saturday, August 24
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held, Saturday, August 24, at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W. Doors will be open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or until supplies are exhausted). If you are in need of food assistance, please consider taking advantage of this opportunity. All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same days in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions may be directed to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be September 28.
QAHS Fish Fry
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Historical Society invites you to join the fun at the 31st Annual Quasky Fish Fry and Silent Auction, on Saturday, August 24. The event includes live entertainment and plenty of door prizes. Visit the three floors of the museum and Finder’s Station. Join us for good company and home-cooked food served from 5 to 8 p.m. in front of Quasky City Hall.
Monday, August 26
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – The public is welcome to join the discussion of A Spark of Light beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library. Jodi Picoult, the author of Small Great Things, returns with a powerful and provocative new novel about ordinary lives that intersect during a heart-stopping crisis. Multiple copies of the book are available at the library and on our ereaders. All are welcome to attend this book discussion in the Community Room. No library card or registration required.
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Lexington Estate. Following the business meeting and luncheon, members will use their garden flowers to assist residents in making bouquets for their rooms. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Please call Nancy Weber at 319-827-1449 for a reservation.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Monday-Tuesday, August 26-27
Crafterschool at IPL
INDEPENDENCE – Drop in after the Independence Community School District’s early dismissal on Monday, August 26, and Tuesday, August 27, to make fun and creative arts and crafts projects in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library. Kids are invited to attend from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Activities include painting, creating with clay, and making mosaics! No registration is required. Earn a reward for participating!
Wednesday, August 28
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is beef and noodles. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, August 29
Cupcakes with Cops
INDEPENDENCE – Come join our local law enforcement officers and Building Directions for Families for games, fun, and sweet treats from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, at First Ward Park (by the courthouse). This program is free for everyone!
Rhyme & Story Times and Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes of rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Movin’ & Groovin’ meets from 9:50 to 10:10 a.m. Activities will stimulate the minds and bodies of little ones. Story time for toddlers begins at 10:10 a.m. “Dog Days” is the theme. Children ages 2-5 can enjoy fun books and crafts or coloring afterwards.
Monday, September 2
Buchanan County Courthouse
The Buchanan County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, September 2, in observance of Labor Day. The courthouse will be open again for business as usual on Tuesday, September 3.
Tuesday, September 3
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Due to the Labor Day Holiday, Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 will meet on TUESDAY at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library. Regular meetings are held the first Monday of the month.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer.
Wednesday, September 4
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is pork. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
Thursday, September 5
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE (use north door). Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Pam Russell at 319-269-3426 with any questions.
A free-will donation is accepted at the door.
Tuesday, September 10
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, September 11
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is meatloaf. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
Thursday, September 12
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will be grilling steaks and start supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Saturday, September 14
Benefit for Brayton Kuhse/#BraytonStrong
INDEPENDENCE – A benefit for seven-year-old Brayton Kuhse will be held at Stacy’s Checkered Flag starting at 10 a.m. and running into the evening. Brayton has been diagnosed with pilocytic astrocytoma, a benign brain tumor that cannot be removed. He faces up to 16 months of chemotherapy. The benefit includes a bags tournament, a poker run, a silent auction, a bake sale, and raffles. All proceeds go to Brayton and his family. To donate auction items or prizes, call Doris Shaw Clinton, 319-310-4017; Emily Hookom, 319-929-9247; Melissa Kuhse, 319-361-4660; or Patty Kuhse, 319-361-4161.