Wednesday, Oct. 23
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday Special this week is spaghetti. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. We are a non-profit, volunteer-run organization that serves rolls in the morning and soups, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Please stop in! We would love to see you. Takeout available. Call 563-924-2367.
Live Music at Senior Center
INDEPENDENCE – Mary Kay Miller of Oelwein will play the piano and sing at the senior center in Independence beginning at 12 p.m. Door prizes will also be given.
EDGE
INDEPENDENCE – It’s early dismissal time at school, and time for spooky snacks, plus arts and crafts, at the library. Early Dismissal Games, Etc (EDGE) will be available during professional development dismissals on Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20, and Dec. 11 at the library from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Geared for children in grades K-5. Contact the library at 319-334-2470, iplprograms@gmail.com, or www.independenceia.org/library.
Fall Harvest Dinner
INDEPENDENCE – First United Methodist Church, 313 2nd Street SE, is serving their annual fall harvest dinner, featuring turkey with all of the trimmings, from 5 to 7 p.m. Dine-in tickets will be available at the door beginning at 4:30 p.m. Takeout is available, but may only be ordered on the day of the event by calling the church at 319-334-3689 beginning at 7 a.m. until the quota is filled. No pre-sale takeout orders. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids age 4 to 11.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m. “We’re Nuts” is the theme this week.
Social Media Training
INDEPENDENCE – Get a boost with this free social media training at the Independence Public Library from 1 to 2 p.m. Everyone is invited, but the content is especially geared towards farmers market vendors and managers and is put on by the Northeast Iowa and Iowa Valley RC&D. IPL is sponsoring the event. For more information, call 563-854-7112 or email mallory@northeastiowarcd.org.
Friday, Oct. 25
Boo Bash
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is collaborating with the Falcon Center for the annual Boo Bash! We will be brewing up fun for families from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Falcon Center. All ages can drop in to enjoy games, crafts, snacks, and a photo booth to celebrate Halloween. Wear your costume to the Falcon Center for what is sure to be a SPOOKtacular good time...all ghouls, ghosts, and goblins are welcome!
Saturday, Oct. 26
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street West. Doors are open 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or until supplies are exhausted). All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions may be directed to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be November 23.
Preservation Workshop
INDEPENDENCE – “Why Old Places Matter,” a historic preservation workshop, will be held at the Heartland Acres Event Center from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. The program is sponsored by the Buchanan County Historic Preservation Commission, Buchanan County Economic Development, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Buchanan County Historical Society. A catered lunch is included with registration.
Drug Take Back Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office will host a collection site for the Drug Enforcement Agency’s fall 2019 Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. at Walmart, 302 Enterprise Drive. Individuals may drop off unused, expired, or unwanted drugs and medications, including veterinary medications, at the sheriff’s office mobile command trailer parked near the main entrance of the store. Sharps and needles will also be collected and transferred to Buchanan County Health Center for proper disposal. Vaping pens and cartridges will be collected, too.
Merry Mixers Square Dance Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller for the Halloween dance is Mary Mehus of Northwood.
Monday, Oct. 28
Eagles Busing Tables
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles will be busing tables at Pizza Ranch as a fundraiser. Be sure to stop by for a meal and donate to their cause.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – The Girl He Used to Know will be the topic of the monthly book discussion at the Independence Public Library. The public is welcome to join the discussion beginning at 6:30 p.m. This novel by Tracey Garvis Graves has endearing characters that will reinforce your faith in people’s goodness. Multiple copies of the book are available at the library and on our ereaders.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Presentation at Senior Center
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach will give a presentation on phone scams and winter safety at the Buchanan County Senior Center starting at 12:30 p.m. The center is located at 400 5th Avenue NE.
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday Special this week is a potato bar. Call 563-924-2367.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE –Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m. “Happy Halloween” is the theme this week.
Downtown Trick or Treating
INDEPENDENCE –The Independence Public Library will have representatives giving out treats during downtown trick or treating from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Come by and see us in our costumes! For more information, call 334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Harry Potter Halloween Party
INDEPENDENCE –We are pleased to inform you that you have been accepted to the Independence Library of Witchcraft and Wizardry for the Harry Potter Halloween Party from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Magical treats will be provided while guests battle it out for house points over trivia, minute-to-win-it games, and skits. Grades 5-12, wear your Halloween costume or represent your house colors. For more information, call 334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Friday, Nov. 1
Chili Supper and Raffle
LITTLETON – The Littleton & Chatham Historical Society (LCHS) is hosting a chili supper and raffle from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This is a free-will donation for the meal and will benefit the LCHS with their ongoing museum needs. The event will be held at 601 State Street in Chatham (the former Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, across from the Littleton Lounge). For more information, or to purchase raffle tickets, call 319-415-1175 or email tonybengston@yahoo.com.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month – including biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door.
Winthrop Craft/Vendor Show
WINTHROP – The Church of Christ United will sponsor the Winthrop Craft/Vendor Show in the gym at East Buchanan High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Carol Stiefel at 319-961-8030.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Firemen’s Breakfast
WINTHROP – The Winthrop Fire Department is holding a breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be serving pancakes, French toast, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, ham, fresh fruit, and beverages. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children ages six to 12, and free for children five and under.
Monday, Nov. 4
Relay For Life Committee Busing Tables
INDEPENDENCE – The Relay For Life committee will be busing tables at Pizza Ranch as a fundraiser. Be sure to stop by for a meal and donate to their cause.
Fundraiser for Malek Theater
INDEPENDENCE – A soup supper fundraiser for the Malek Theater will be held at the American Legion from 5 to 7 p.m.
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Discussions, Readings, and Maybe a Banjo
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Ladies Literary Club and the Independence Public Library will host former Poet Laureate of Iowa Mary Swander at the library starting at 1:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Swander will talk about the state of poetry in contemporary society, illustrating her ideas with her original work. The author of 12 books as well as numerous plays and radio commentaries, Swander brings energy and humor to the page and to her audiences. Sometimes she brings her banjo!
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE (use north door). Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Pam Russell at 319-269-3426 with any questions.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Running for the Paws
JESUP – The Otter Creak Animal Shelter of Hazleton will host Running for the Paws with registration starting at 7 a.m., followed by the race at 8 a.m. Registration will take place at the Pavilion at Jesup City Park. The event will feature a 5K run and a 1-mile fun walk. This is a pet- and family-friendly event, but all dogs must be current with their vaccinations. Cost is $20 and includes a t-Shirt. Preregistration forms are available on the shelter’s Facebook page or at the Jesup Vet Clinic.
Merry Mixers Square Dance Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller for the veterans dance is Barry Peck and cuer is Carla Peck of Des Moines.
Monday, Nov. 11
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Women’s Connection will have tailgate food and a program on Monday, November 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library. Admission is $10. The special feature will be “Repurposed Barn Wood,” by Derick Perkins. The speaker will be Sharon Wiese, Lake Barrington, Illinois, on the topic “Receiving Gifts: Tis More Blessed to Receive.” Sharon shares about gifts she has received in her life. We are not a club, but we hold monthly events which all women are invited to. Come and bring a friend. For reservations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Presentation on Owls at Senior Center
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Naturalist Michael Mass will give a presentation, “Owls – the Silent Predator!” The program starts at 12:30 at the Buchanan County Senior Center. Following the presentation, attendees will get a chance to see an owl – live and up close.
Thursday, Nov. 14
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will be grilling steaks and start supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Monday, Nov. 18
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular Buchanan County Historical Society meeting will be held on Monday, November 18, at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Check out the historical society website (www.buchanancountyhistory.com) or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular monthly meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Foto Friends
INDEPENDENCE – Foto Friends will meet at 7 p.m. at Prairie Hills Senior Living in the East Library. The assignments for pictures are “Animals/Wildlife” and “Fog.” Visitors are always welcome. Enjoy a helpful lesson by one of the members. There are no dues to join. Call 319-334-3773 for more information.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street West. Doors will be open 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or until supplies are exhausted). If you are in need of food assistance, please consider taking advantage of this opportunity. All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions may be directed to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be December 21 (third Saturday).
Merry Mixers Square Dance Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller is Fred Grow and cuer is Jacquie Grow of Boone. This is a FREE dance in honor of the Amfahrs’ 30th wedding anniversary.