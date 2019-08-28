Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, August 28
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is beef and noodles. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, August 29
Rhyme & Story Times and Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Movin’ & Groovin’ will meet from 9:50 to 10:10 a.m. Activities will stimulate the minds and bodies of your little ones. Story time for toddlers begins at 10:10 a.m. “Dog Days” is the theme for this week. Children ages 2-5 can enjoy fun books and crafts or coloring afterwards. For more information, call 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Cupcakes with Cops
INDEPENDENCE – Come join our local law enforcement officers and Building Directions for Families for games, fun, and sweet treats from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, at First Ward Park (by the courthouse). This program is free for everyone!
Monday, September 2
Buchanan County Courthouse
The Buchanan County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, September 2, in observance of Labor Day. The courthouse will be open again for business as usual on Tuesday, September 3.
Tuesday, September 3
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Wednesday, September 4
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is pork. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
Hunter Education Safety Classes
INDEPENDENCE – Hunter safety classes are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, September 4 and 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, September 7, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Buchanan County Wildlife, 2552 Pine Creek Avenue, Independence. Registration must be done online at www.iowadnr.gov/huntered. In you are unable to sign up online, you must be present at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4. On Saturday, the training will be outside most of the day. Dress for the weather – rain or shine. Bring a lunch. Contact Ken Aarhus at 319-327-0141 for more information.
Thursday, September 5
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE (use north door). Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Pam Russell at 319-269-3426 with any questions.
Saturday, September 7
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month – including biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door.
Monday, September 9
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Due to the Labor Day holiday, Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 will meet on Monday, September 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library. Regular meetings are held the first Monday of the month.
Tuesday, September 10
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, September 11
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is meatloaf. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
Thursday, September 12
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will be grilling steaks and start supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Saturday, September 14
Benefit for Brayton Kuhse/#BraytonStrong
INDEPENDENCE – A benefit for seven-year-old Brayton Kuhse, the son of Adam and Katie Kuhse, will be held at Stacy’s Checkered Flag starting at 10 a.m. and running into the evening on Saturday, September 14. Brayton has been diagnosed with pilocytic astrocytoma, a benign brain tumor that cannot be removed. Brayton faces up to 16 months of chemotherapy treatment. The benefit includes a bags tournament, a poker run, a silent auction, a bake sale, and a couple of raffles. All proceeds – 100% — from this event go to Brayton and his family. To donate auction items or prizes, call Doris Shaw Clinton, 319-310-4017; Emily Hookom, 319-929-9247; Melissa Kuhse, 319-361-4660; or Patty Kuhse, 319-361-4161.
Sunday, September 15
Brandon Cowboy Breakfast
BRANDON – The Brandon Area Community Club is hosting its annual cowboy breakfast on Sunday, September 15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brandon Area Community Center. A cowboy breakfast is cooked outside over open fires. Half of the fun is watching it be prepared, so come early! All proceeds go to the community center fund.
Monday, September 16
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular Buchanan County Historical Society meeting will be held on Monday, September 16, at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Check out the historical society website (www.buchanancountyhistory.com) or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular monthly meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, September 17
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Wednesday, September 18
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is grilled steak. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
Rowley UMC Pre-Harvest Supper
Get ready for a “roast beef sundae” on Wednesday, September 18! The Rowley United Methodist Church is holding a pre-harvest supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. featuring roast beef, mashed potatoes, dessert, etc. A free-will offering will be accepted at the door.
Thursday, September 19
Foto Friends
INDEPENDENCE – Foto Friends will meet at 7 p.m. at Prairie Hills Senior Living in the East Library. The assignments for pictures are “Reflections” and “Silhouettes.” Visitors are always welcome. Enjoy a helpful lesson by one of the members. There are no dues to join. Call 319-334-3773 for more information.
Tuesday, September 24
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center. Eileen Loan, Master Gardener, will speak on “Putting Your Garden to Bed.” The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Please call Nancy Weber at 319-827-1449 for a reservation.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Wednesday, September 25
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is CCF burgers. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Saturday, September 28{/span}
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held, Saturday, September 28 22, at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W. Doors will be open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or until supplies are exhausted). If you are in need of food assistance, please consider taking advantage of this opportunity. All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same days in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions may be directed to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be October 26.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Sunday, September 29{/span}
Apple Gallop
MONTI – The public is invited to the 10th Annual Apple Gallop at the Monti Community Center on Sunday, September 29. Registration for the 5K walk/run begins at 8 a.m., and the actual walk/run begins at 9 a.m. Donuts, beverages, and applesauce featuring Timeless Prairie Orchard apples will be available. For information on the walk/run, visit the Monti Community Center website at www.monticc.com or contact Eldon Baragary at ebaragary@hotmail.com.