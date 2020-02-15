Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Hypnotist/Mentalist
BRANDON – The Brandon Area Community Center is hosting Hypnotist/Mentalist Brian Imbus for ages 18 and up starting at 7:30 p.m. To purchase/reserve your tickets ($20), please contact Theresa Stacy at 319-721-9675, Kelly Thomas at 319-361-0031, or Denise Lehman at 319-404-8472.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game sponsored by the Independence Public Library is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Snacks provided. Program is 1 to 2:30 and 2:45 to 5:30 p.m. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com to register.
Monday, Feb. 17
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will begin at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! There are two opportunities in February to enjoy a discussion of our One Book One Independence title, A Man of His Own by Susan Wilson! Come to the Independence Public Library at 2 p.m. with your insight and questions or to hear others’ perspectives.
IFD Annual Soup Supper
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Fire Department will hold its annual soup supper from 5 to 7 p.m. at the fire station, 113 4th Avenue SE. Orders to go and delivery are available by calling 319-334-3404. The menu includes fresh, homemade chili as well as delicious beef stew loaded with vegetables. The meal also includes milk, coffee, water, bread, and your choice from a fabulous selection of desserts. All proceeds will go toward the purchase of new specialty tools and equipment. A free-will donation will be collected.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is grilled steak. Their hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. Run by a volunteer group, Common Grounds serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Takeout available. Call 563-924-2367.
Early Dismissal Games, Etc. (EDGE)
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! It’s early dismissal time at school, and we can’t wait to have fun at the Independence Public Library! This session, held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. is all about the Otter Creek Animal Shelter. Learn about how animal shelters work and the benefits of adopting family pets, then make a special toy for the animals to enjoy while waiting for their forever home! Otter Creek Animal Shelter will lead the adventure for kids in grades K-6.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – Children up to 2 years old and their caregiver can enjoy rhyme time, reading, and rhythm at Rhyme Time (9:30-9:50 a.m.) at the Independence Public Library. Toddlers and preschoolers may participate in activities to stimulate the mind and body with Movin’ and Groovin’ (9:50-10:10 a.m.), and experience an interactive Story Time (10:10-10:30 a.m.).
Friday, Feb. 21
Shrimp and Fish Fry
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion is holding a shrimp and fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu consists of shrimp, fish, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, and desserts. Admission is $10 for adults, children under age 12 is $5, and preschoolers dine for free. The legion hall is located at 204 W Wood Street, Urbana.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or while supplies last. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall/Community Center from 9:30 to 11 a.m. If you need food assistance, consider taking advantage of this opportunity. You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. All school property regulations will be followed. You need to bring your ID to sign in. Bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be March 28.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
Retrieving Freedom Panel
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! Retrieving Freedom is a non-profit organization dedicated to training service dogs to help military veterans and children with autism. Not only do they help with specific chores and perform tasks associated with their training, but they also offer companionship and unconditional love. Come to the Independence Public Library at 2 p.m. to meet a panel of veterans who have been successfully placed with a service dog. A free program!
Monday, Feb. 24
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! This is the second opportunity this month to enjoy a discussion of our One Book One Independence title: A Man of His Own by Susan Wilson at the Independence Public Library! Do you have interesting insight, questions, or want to hear others’ perspectives? We want to hear about it. You can’t beat the camaraderie and conversation. The book discussion will start at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group
INDEPENDENCE – An Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Hills Independence, 505 Enterprise Drive. All are welcome to join, even if you don’t have a family member in the Prairie Hills community.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is salmon patties and meat loaf.
iTAB: Teen Advisory Board
INDEPENDENCE – Calling all teens! The Independence Public Library’s Teen Advisory Board is a great opportunity to make friends, have fun, and make the library an awesome place for you and your peers. Join us at 3:30 p.m. for pizza, discussion, and silver cord hours! Now meeting at the Independence Junior/Senior High library. Accepting new members! For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The writer’s group is official! Sharpen your skills with a writing prompt or two, then share what you’ve been working on and/or provide feedback for others at the Independence Public Library. Discover this new community of people who put work into the same craft, make meaningful connections, and become a better writer at the same time. Event starts at 6 p.m. Note: The writer’s group has been temporarily moved to Wednesday because of One Book One Independence programming. The writer’s group will resume meeting the last Thursday of each month in April.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – Children up to 2 years old and their caregiver can enjoy rhyme time, reading, and rhythm at Rhyme Time (9:30-9:50 a.m.) at the Independence Public Library. Toddlers and preschoolers may participate in activities to stimulate the mind and body with Movin’ and Groovin’ (9:50-10:10 a.m.), and experience an interactive Story Time (10:10-10:30 a.m.).
School Open House
JESUP – Everyone is invited to hear about and experience the Jesup preschool, pre-K, and kindergarten elementary programs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Come meet the teachers and visit the classrooms. Check out the Jesup Schools and see what they have to offer. Contact Heather Hansen, elementary secretary, at 319-827-1700 ext. 1101 with any questions.
The Home Fronts of Iowa, 1940-45
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! Come to the Independence Public Library to find out how Iowans made a difference at home during WW II through farms, gardens, scrap drives, rationing, work, and more. Businesses in Iowa also contributed to the war effort, even producing bombs and bullets. Every person and place contributed to the WWII war effort in some way. Starting 6:30 p.m., discover how Iowa did its part with speaker/presenter Lisa Ossian.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Communicating During Grievance
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! The Independence Public Library will host Breanna Lorenzen, a high school junior, starting at 1 p.m. She lost her mother in May 2019, and the resulting pain and grief put a wall between herself and others, creating difficulties in her relationships. Breanna decided to do something about it, doing research and sharing her findings about grief and communications. Join us as she shares her story, discusses communication tips, and teaches how to take care of yourself while grieving.
Hot Beef and Turkey Supper
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is hosting its 11th annual hot beef and turkey supper at the Rowley Community Center. Serving from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each for adults, $5 each for children ages five to 12, and free for children age four and under. Contact Vivian Davis (563-920-4567), Molly Greenley (319-334-7163), or Lorrie Rasmussen (319-938-2833) for tickets. The museum will also be open.
Urbana Trivia Night
URBANA – Friends of the Urbana Public Library’s annual trivia night will be held at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Don Bosco Hall, 402 Ash Street. Free child care. Ten rounds of 10 questions. Invite your friends, family, and neighbors for a little friendly competition, BYOB, snacks, and fun. Proceeds ($10/person) will go to the Urbana Public Library Building Fund. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/yx3slvm4. Contact Holly at 319-230-0275 or holly_overturf@yahoo.com for more information or to register.
Monday, March 2
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, March 4
Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Thursday, March 5{/span}
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE (use north door). Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 with any questions.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Saturday, March 7{/span}
Legion Auxiliary Breakfast
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion Auxiliary serves a hearty breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month. The menu features biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, sausage patties, eggs, orange juice, milk, and coffee. Your free-will donation is gratefully appreciated. The legion hall is located at 204 W Wood Street, Urbana.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Sunday, March 8{/span}
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”} {/span}
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Tuesday, March 10{/span}
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Thursday, March 12{/span}
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Friday, March 13{/span}
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion and Auxiliary No. 346 will hold a fish supper from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages five to 12. The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Friday, March 14{/span}
Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – Bingo is held every second Friday at the 4-H Building at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Bingo packets include 10 game sheets for $10. There is a 75 percent payout.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Monday, March 16{/span}
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Tuesday, March 17{/span}
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Friday, March 20{/span}
Shrimp and Fish Fry
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion is holding a shrimp and fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu consists of shrimp, fish, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, and desserts. Admission is $10 for adults, children under age 12 is $5, and preschoolers dine for free. The legion hall is located at 204 W Wood Street, Urbana.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Sunday, March 22{/span}
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Tuesday, March 24{/span}
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Wednesday, March 25{/span}
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Saturday, March 28{/span}
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or while supplies last. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall/Community Center from 9:30 to 11 a.m. If you need food assistance, consider taking advantage of this opportunity. You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. All school property regulations will be followed. You need to bring your ID to sign in. Bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be April 25.
Fish Fry
BRANDON – The 53rd Annual Lime Creek Fish and Game Club Fish Fry will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Brandon Area Community Center. Serving is from 4 to 7 p.m. (or until gone). All-you-can-eat fish! Adult tickets are $10 each; kids ages 5-12 dine for $5 each; preschoolers eat for free. Takeout available. Door prizes – need not be present to win!