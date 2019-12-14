Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast EARLY (due to hunting season) from 6:30 to 11 a.m. on the Saturday, December 14. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door. The Urbana Legion Auxiliary Annual Cookie Walk will also be 6:30 to 11 a.m. for $5 per dozen. Some cookies with an international flavor, arrive early for the best selection.
Just For Kids Holiday Store
INDEPENDENCE – Come to the Falcon Civic Center between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. for the 22nd annual Just For Kids Holiday Store. This special event is a day for children of ALL AGES to come out and finish up their holiday shopping for family and friends. Crafters will be on hand to sell small items for between $ .50 and $5 each to the children. If you are interested, would like to volunteer or donate wrapping supplies, or would like more details, please contact Angie at 319-334-6711.
Merry Mixers Square Dance Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller is Gary Smith of Waverly. This is the Merry Christmas dance!
Sunday, Dec. 15
Christmas on Madison
WINTHROP – The first Christmas on Madison will be held Sunday, December 15, from 3 to 5 p.m. in downtown Winthrop. There will be free crafts, hot cocoa, hot apple cider, a bake sale, face tattoos, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Christmas caroling, dance team entertainment, a chili cook-off at After Hours, and much more. The evening will conclude with a performance by the East Buchanan dance team and choir and the lighting of the Christmas tree at 5 p.m. More information is available on the Winthrop C&C Club Facebook page.
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. The event is held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Snacks are provided, and registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprocoordinator@gmail.com to register.
Monday, Dec. 16
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Public Library’s book club for discussion of this month’s book, The Christmas Train by David Baldacci. It’s a journey of rude awakenings, thrilling adventures, and holiday magic. You can’t beat the camaraderie and conversation. Come join us!
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class meets on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer, this is for experienced carvers AND beginners. See what others are working and how to finish a variety of projects. Discover if this is the hobby for you.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is grilled steak. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. A non-profit organization run by volunteers, Common Grounds serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Takeout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
MHI Museum
INDEPENDENCE – The MHI Museum will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18. The museum is located in the Reynolds Building on the campus of the Independence Mental Health Institute at 2277 Iowa Avenue.
Prairie Hills Jingle Bus Rides
INDEPENDENCE – Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Prairie Hills, 505 Enterprise Drive SW, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for Jingle Bus rides. Take the Jingle Bus to ride around town to look at Christmas lights, sing songs, and return to Prairie Hills to partake in the hot chocolate bar! RSVPs are appreciated but not required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. If you have questions, call Kristy or Staci at 319-334-2000.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Rhyme/Story Time/Moving’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join in at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm beginning at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ will follow at 9:50 to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 AM. This week’s theme is ’Tis the Season.
Foto Friends
INDEPENDENCE – Foto Friends will meet at 7 p.m. at Prairie Hills Senior Living in the East Library. The assignments for pictures are “Cars” and “City Lights.” Visitors are always welcome. Enjoy a helpful lesson by one of the members. There are no dues to join. Call 319-334-3773 for more information.
Friday, Dec. 20
WCF Holiday Open House
INDEPENDENCE – WCF Financial Bank, 305 1st Street W, is holding a holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 20. Come and enjoy baked goodies, coffee, and fruit punch.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month – including biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door.
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street West. Doors open 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last). If you need food assistance, please consider taking advantage of this opportunity. All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions may be directed to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 24-25
Courthouse Closed
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Courthouse will be closed on Christmas Eve, December 24, and Christmas Day, December 25, in observance of the holidays.
Christmas Hours at IPL
INDEPENDENCE – The library will close at 1 p.m. for Christmas Eve and be closed all day on Christmas Day. Normal hours resume on Thursday, December 26.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop will be closed Christmas Day.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Rhyme/Story Time/Moving’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – This week, Vonnie will be reading Merry Christmas!
Friday, Dec. 27
Krampus March Minecraft
INDEPENDENCE – From 5 to 8 p.m., be a part of the game that captured the world’s imagination and problem-solving skills: Minecraft! In this holiday edition, visit the massive, snowy mountain that looms over Frostcent Village. Try to save the village from the winter demon Krampus and his mischievous cronies. Best for kids 12-17 years old. Come join us! Registration is required.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Early Closure of County Offices
INDEPENDENCE – The Offices of the Buchanan County Auditor and Treasurer will close to the public at 12 p.m. to close the books for the calendar year end.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Courthouse Closed
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Courthouse will be closed in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop will be closed New Year’s Day.