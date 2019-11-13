Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is turkey. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. A non-profit, volunteer run organization, they serve rolls in the morning and soups, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Take out available. Call 563-924-2367.
Presentation on Owls at Senior Center
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Naturalist Michael Mass will give a presentation, “Owls – the Silent Predator!” The program starts at 12:30 at the Buchanan County Senior Center. Following the presentation, attendees will get a chance to see an owl – live and up close.
Library Closed for Staff Development
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library closes at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month for staff development. Employees work to learn, grow, and serve you better. For more information, stop in or call the library at 334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will be grilling steaks and start supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Catholic Daughters
INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church, Independence, and St. Patrick’s, Winthrop, will meet for dinner Wednesday, November 14, at 7 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse in Independence. The speaker will be Mr. Chidi Ojinnak, a psychologist from Oelwein. He will speak on “Dealing with Anxiety.” A general meeting will follow.
Downstairs at the Downton
INDEPENDENCE – Find out about the real Downton Abbey at the Independence Public Library. Professional historian and educator Kathy Wilson proves learning about the past can be fun as well as interesting. She explores the reality of running a house like Highclere Castle, the real Downton Abbey. Discussion will follow.
Saturday, November 16
Family Christmas Shopping
BRANDON – The Brandon Historical Society is holding their Family Christmas Shopping Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brandon Area Community Center. Shop for new and gently used items: home décor, tools, toys, hats, gloves, and more. Lunch will be available all day. Free gift wrapping offered. Proceeds will benefit the Brandon Bank Museum renovation project.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Dungeons & Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery and is held at the Independence Public Library from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Teens ages 12-17 work together, solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Snacks provided. Registration is required.
Hymn Sing-Fest
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church, 202 2nd Avenue NE, invites YOU to a Hymn Sing-Fest from 3 to 4 p.m. After the organ concert last year, many people requested a singalong. Hope you can come and enjoy the memories the hymns bring up in your heart. The old hymns are so touching to the soul. Come, sing, and make a joyful sound unto the Lord. There will be light refreshments to follow. Free-will offerings will be welcomed for future events at St. James’. St. James’ and LACES are sponsoring this event.
Monday, Nov. 18
Census Job Information
INDEPENDENCE – Stop at the Freedom Room in the Independence Public Library between 4 and 8 p.m. to find out about available census jobs. Flexible hours, temporary positions, extra money…stop in and speak with a representative to find out more!
Writers Group 101
INDEPENDENCE – Mary Potter Kenyon, local author and writers group leader, will discuss writers’ groups at the Independence Public Library starting at 6:30 p.m. She will cover how to get them started and keep them going. Following the presentation, there will be discussion about the formation of an Independence writers’ group.
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular Buchanan County Historical Society meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Check out the historical society website (www.buchanancountyhistory.com) or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular monthly meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is grilled steak.
Early Dismissal Games, Etc. (EDGE)
INDEPENDENCE – It’s early dismissal at school and time explore the ’60s and ’70s at the Independence Public Library from 2 to 3:30 p.m.! Get your groove on with ’70s comedy, crafts, and snacks. EDGE will also be available during professional development dismissal on December 11 at the library. Geared for children in grades K-6.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE –Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m.
Foto Friends
INDEPENDENCE – Foto Friends will meet at 7 p.m. at Prairie Hills Senior Living in the East Library. The assignments for pictures are “Animals/Wildlife” and “Fog.” Visitors are always welcome. Enjoy a helpful lesson by one of the members. There are no dues to join. Call 319-334-3773 for more information.
Friday, Nov. 22
Minecraft Black Friday
INDEPENDENCE – Get building with Minecraft Black Friday 1989. Venture into the cosmic mall that is Roswell Carnivale Online to discover an abandoned shopping mall called the Astroplex. Since this is the Season of Discovery within NirvanaOnline, we will be challenging players to uncover all of the secrets and mysteries that the Astroplex has to offer. Event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Registration is required.
Brayton Kuhse Benefit
INDEPENDENCE – A benefit for Brayton Kuhse will be held at Lucky 10 Lanes, 519 1st Street E, starting at 7 p.m. The nine-pin bowling tournament will feature five-person teams – men, women, and mixed. Bowlers and non-bowlers are welcome. The fee is $25 per person. Food will be available. Brayton has a pilocytic astrocytoma brain tumor. It is a low-grade, show-growing, benign tumor. He will undergo approximately 16 months of chemotherapy. To sign up, call Bart at 319-334-9593.
Saturday, Nov. 23
St. John School Bazaar
INDEPENDENCE – The annual St. John Bazaar will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 23 in the Multi-Purpose Room at St John School. The bazaar is a great fundraiser for the school. There will be a Catholic Order of Foresters St. John School Matching Funds Candy & Cookie Sale; a Catholic Order of Foresters St. John School Matching Funds Luncheon; crafts; children’s activities; and holiday apparel for sale.
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W. Doors will be open 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or until supplies are exhausted). If you are in need of food assistance, please consider taking advantage of this opportunity. All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions may be directed to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be December 21 (third Saturday).
Merry Mixers Square Dance Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller is Fred Grow and cuer is Jacquie Grow of Boone. This is a FREE dance in honor of the Amfahrs’ 30th wedding anniversary.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Foreign Exchange Student Presentations
INDEPENDENCE – Starting at 1:30 p.m., Embracing Cultures, Building Friendships, gives you the opportunity to meet PAX high school foreign exchange students at the Independence Public Library! The countries of Ghana, Spain, Mexico, China, Estonia, and others are represented. Students will discuss their own cultures as well as their experiences in Iowa.
Monday, Nov. 25
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Uncover the murder, magic, and madness of the 1893 Chicago’s World Fair in Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City at the Independence Public Library’s book discussion. Copies of the book will be available at the library and on our E-readers starting on October 29. Discussion begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center. Member and Master Gardener Mary Steuben will speak on “Pretty Partners: Companion flowers to brighten your flower beds.” The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Please call Nancy Weber at 319-827-1449 for a reservation.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is cook’s choice.
Closing Early for Thanksgiving
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Closed for Thanksgiving
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will be closed on November 28 in honor of Thanksgiving.
Free Community Thanksgiving Meal
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church is hosting its sixth annual community Thanksgiving meal at 12 p.m. Triumphant Church is located at 2382 Jamestown Avenue (south of Walmart). The meal is free, but please RSVP by Monday, November 25, for a head count. For more information or to schedule a ride, call Pam at 319-230-5257 or Terri at 319-931-4645.