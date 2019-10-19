Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Quasky Halloween Kickoff Parade
QUASQUETON – The Halloween Kickoff Parade starts at 2 p.m. Sponsored by American Legion Post 434 and Wee Willy’s, the day will include chili and hotdogs provided by the Legion Auxiliary. Adult and kids’ raffles will be held, as well as drawings for best decorated vehicle and best dressed occupants by category. Golf carts, ATVs, and UTVs only. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Wee Willy’s. There’s karaoke in the evening, too.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Pancake Breakfast
OELWEIN – The Otter Creek Animal Shelter will be having a breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion, located at 108 1st Street SW, Oelwein. The shelter will be serving eggs, hash browns, pancakes, and sausage. Coffee, milk, and orange juice will be available. The cost is a free-will donation. Funds will go toward the medical needs of the animals under the no-kill shelter’s care. Otter Creek Animal Shelter is a 501c3 non-profit organization serving Buchanan and Fayette counties.
Dungeons & Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together at the Independence Public Library and may explore a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Solve puzzles and build friendships to overcome the challenges. The program is from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Registration is required. For those interested in being part of this adventure, please contact the library at 319-334-2470, iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit the website www.independenceia.org/library.
Monday, Oct. 21
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular Buchanan County Historical Society meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Check out the historical society website (www.buchanancountyhistory.com) or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular monthly meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The public is invited to attend the regular monthly meeting of the Buchanan County Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners. It will be held Tuesday, October 22, at 7:30 a.m. at the USDA Building in Independence. If you have any questions, please contact the local Soil and Water Conservation office at 319-334-4105, ext. 3.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is spaghetti. The hours for this non-profit, volunteer-run establishment are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. They serve rolls in the morning;, and soup, salads and sandwiches for lunch. Takeout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
Live Music at Senior Center
INDEPENDENCE – Mary Kay Miller of Oelwein will play the piano and sing at the senior center in Independence beginning at 12 p.m. The congregate meal that day will be Salisbury beef, oven-roasted potatoes, whole kernel corn, and a baked cookie. Door prizes will also be given.
EDGE
INDEPENDENCE – It’s early dismissal time at school, and time for spooky snacks, plus arts and crafts, at the library. Early Dismissal Games, Etc (EDGE) will be available during professional development dismissals on Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20, and Dec. 11 at the library from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Geared for children in grades K-5.
Fall Harvest Dinner
INDEPENDENCE – First United Methodist Church, 313 2nd Street SE, is serving their annual fall harvest dinner, featuring turkey with all of the trimmings, from 5 to 7 p.m. Dine-in tickets will be available at the church Sunday mornings after worship or on October 23 at the door beginning at 4:30 p.m. Takeout is available, but may only be ordered on the day of the event by calling the church at 319-334-3689 beginning at 7 a.m. until the quota is filled. No pre-sale carryout orders will be accepted. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 11.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m. “We’re Nuts” is the theme this week.
Social Media Training
INEPENDENCE – Get a boost with this free social media training at the Independence Public Library from 1 to 2 p.m. Everyone is invited, but the content is especially geared towards farmers market vendors and managers and is put on by the Northeast Iowa and Iowa Valley RC&D. IPL is sponsoring the event. For more information, call 563-854-7112 or email mallory@northeastiowarcd.org.
Friday, Oct. 25
Boo Bash
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is collaborating with the Falcon Center for the annual Boo Bash! We will be brewing up fun for families from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Falcon Center. All ages can drop in to enjoy games, crafts, snacks, and a photo booth to celebrate Halloween. Wear your costume to the Falcon Center for what is sure to be a SPOOKtacular good time...all ghouls, ghosts, and goblins are welcome!
Saturday, Oct. 26
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W. Doors are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or until supplies are exhausted). If you are in need of food assistance, please consider taking advantage of this opportunity. All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions may be directed to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be November 23.
Preservation Workshop
INDEPENDENCE – “Why Old Places Matter,” a historic preservation workshop, will be held at the Heartland Acres Event Center from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. The program is sponsored by the Buchanan County Historic Preservation Commission, Buchanan County Economic Development, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Buchanan County Historical Society. A catered lunch is included with registration.
Drug Take Back Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office will host a collection site for the Drug Enforcement Agency’s fall 2019 Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. at Walmart, 302 Enterprise Drive. Individuals may drop off unused, expired, or unwanted drugs and medications, including veterinary medications, at the sheriff’s office mobile command trailer parked near the main entrance of the store. Sharps and needles will also be collected and transferred to Buchanan County Health Center for proper disposal. Vaping pens and cartridges will be collected, too.
Merry Mixers Square Dance Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller for the Halloween dance is Mary Mehus of Northwood.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Monday, Oct. 28{/span}
Eagles Busing Tables
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles will be busing tables at Pizza Ranch as a fundraiser. Be sure to stop by for a meal and donate to their cause.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – The Girl He Used to Know will be the topic of the monthly book discussion at the Independence Public Library. The public is welcome to join the discussion beginning at 6:30 p.m. This novel by Tracey Garvis Graves has endearing characters that will reinforce your faith in people’s goodness. Multiple copies of the book are available at the library and on our ereaders.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Tuesday, Oct. 29{/span}
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Wednesday, Oct. 30{/span}
Phone Scams, Winter Safety at Senior Center
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach will give a presentation on phone scams and winter safety at the Buchanan County Senior Center starting at 12:30 p.m. The center is located at 400 5th Avenue NE.
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is a potato bar. The hours for this non-profit, volunteer-run establishment are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. They serve rolls in the morning;, and soup, salads and sandwiches for lunch. Takeout is available. Call 563-924-2367
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Thursday, Oct. 31{/span}
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m. “Happy Halloween” is the theme this week.
Downtown Trick or Treating
The Independence Public Library will have representatives giving out treats during downtown trick or treating from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Come by and see us in our costumes!
Harry Potter Halloween Party
We are pleased to inform you that you have been accepted to the Independence Library of Witchcraft and Wizardry for the Harry Potter Halloween Party from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Magical treats will be provided while guests battle it out for house points over trivia, minute-to-win-it games, and skits. Grades 5-12, wear your Halloween costume or represent your house colors.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Friday, Nov. 1{/span}
Chili Supper and Raffle
LITTLETON – The Littleton & Chatham Historical Society (LCHS) is hosting a chili supper and raffle from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This is a free-will donation for the meal and will benefit the LCHS with their ongoing museum needs. The event will be held at 601 State Street in Chatham (the former Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, across from the Littleton Lounge). For more information, or to purchase raffle tickets, call 319-415-1175 or email tonybengston@yahoo.com.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Saturday, Nov. 2{/span}
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month – including biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door.
Winthrop Craft/Vendor Show
WINTHROP – The Church of Christ United will sponsor the Winthrop Craft/Vendor Show in the gym at East Buchanan High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Carol Stiefel at 319-961-8030.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Sunday, Nov. 3{/span}
Firemen’s Breakfast
WINTHROP – The Winthrop Fire Department is holding a breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be serving pancakes, French toast, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, ham, fresh fruit, and beverages. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children ages six to 12, and free for children five and under.