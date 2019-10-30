Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Presentation at Senior Center
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach will give a presentation on phone scams and winter safety at the Buchanan County Senior Center starting at 12:30 p.m. The center is located at 400 5th Avenue NE.
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is a potato bar. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. A non-profit, volunteer run organization, they serve rolls in the morning and soups, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Takeout available. Call 563-924-2367.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m. “Happy Halloween” is the theme this week. For more information, call 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Downtown Trick or Treating
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will have representatives giving out treats during downtown trick or treating from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Come by and see us in our costumes!
Harry Potter Halloween Party
INDEPENDENCE – We are pleased to inform you that you have been accepted to the Independence Library of Witchcraft and Wizardry for the Harry Potter Halloween Party from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Magical treats will be provided while guests battle it out for house points over trivia, minute-to-win-it games, and skits. Grades 5-12, wear your Halloween costume or represent your house colors.
Friday, Nov. 1
Chili Supper and Raffle
LITTLETON – The Littleton & Chatham Historical Society (LCHS) is hosting a chili supper and raffle from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This is a free-will donation for the meal and will benefit the LCHS with their ongoing museum needs. The event will be held at 601 State Street in Chatham (the former Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, across from the Littleton Lounge). For more information, or to purchase raffle tickets, call 319-415-1175 or email tonybengston@yahoo.com.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month – including biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door.
Winthrop Craft/Vendor Show
WINTHROP – The Church of Christ United will sponsor the Winthrop Craft/Vendor Show in the gym at East Buchanan High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Carol Stiefel at 319-961-8030.
Chili Fly In/Drive In
INDEPENDENCE – P&N Flight and Charter is hosting a fly- or drive-in chili cook-off at the Independence Municipal Airport. It will feature “all you can eat” chili, chips, cookies, and beverage. Airplane and helicopter rides will be available for purchase. There will be information on flight training, airplane rental, and charters. Open to the public.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Firemen’s Breakfast
WINTHROP – The Winthrop Fire Department is holding a breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be serving pancakes, French toast, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, ham, fresh fruit, and beverages. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children ages six to 12, and free for children five and under.
Annual Soup Supper
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Democratic Women’s Club will hold its annual soup supper from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue, Independence. The club will serve homemade chili, chicken noodle, soup, and vegetable beef soup. There will be a selection of homemade pies for dessert. A free-will donation will be accepted at the door.
Monday, Nov. 4
Relay for Life Committee Busing Tables
INDEPENDENCE – The Relay For Life committee will be busing tables at Pizza Ranch as a fundraiser. Be sure to stop by between 5 and 7 p.m. for a meal and donate to their cause.
Fundraiser for Malek Theater
INDEPENDENCE – A soup supper fundraiser for the Malek Theater will be held at Crowbar in the American Legion Post 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Spotlight Series
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) will be giving a free seminar on chronic pain at the Independence Public Library beginning at 6 p.m. The seminar is free and open to the public; no registration is required. Please contact BCHC for more information at 319-332-0999.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Dinosaur Discoveries: Track Down, Dig Up
INDEPENDENCE – Come on this virtual expedition with Bill Desmarais at 6:30 p.m. at the library! Find dinosaur tracks uncovered in a large coal mine in the Canadian Rockies and discoveries of multiple Albertosaurus skeletons in the badlands of the Red Deer River, providing clues to the hunting nature of large tyrannosaurus. Includes interactive sections where you will be able to apply your paleontologist skills and observe real dinosaur fossils and footprints.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Early Dismission Games, Etc. (EDGE)
INDEPENDENCE – It’s early dismissal time at school, and Wii can’t wait to have fun at the Independence Public Library! Play Wii and board games and eat snacks. Early Dismissal Games, Etc. (EDGE) will also be available during professional development dismissals on November 20 and December 11 at the library. Geared for children in grades K-6.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m.
Discussions, Readings, & Maybe a Banjo
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Ladies Literary Club and the Independence Public Library present Mary Swander, former Poet Laureate of Iowa, on Thursday, November 7. Made possible by Humanities Iowa, Swander will talk about the state of poetry in contemporary society, illustrating her ideas with her original work, at the library starting at 1:30 p.m. in the Community Room. The author of 12 books as well as numerous plays and radio commentaries, Swander brings energy and humor to the page and to her audiences. Sometimes she brings her banjo!
Friends of the Library Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Come see what the Friends of the Library do to help support library programs and collections! Meetings are held at the Independence Public Library. Find out about book sales, the bookstore, and other ventures.
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE (use north door). Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Pam Russell at 319-269-3426 with any questions.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Running for the Paws
JESUP – The Otter Creak Animal Shelter of Hazleton will host Running for the Paws with registration starting at 7 a.m., followed by the race at 8 a.m. Registration will take place at the Pavilion at Jesup City Park. The event will feature a 5K run and a 1-mile fun walk. This is a pet- and family-friendly event, but all dogs must be current with their vaccinations. Cost is $20 and includes a t-Shirt. Preregistration forms are available on the shelter’s Facebook page or at the Jesup Vet Clinic.
Merry Mixers Square Dance Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller for the veterans dance is Barry Peck and cuer is Carla Peck of Des Moines.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
Veterans Day Program – Medical Heroes of War
INDEPENDENCE – Come to the Independence Public Library for this Veterans Day Program. From the Civil War to present day – medics, some of the most unsung heroes, provide for our brave service men and women under the most difficult of circumstances. Presented by Eddy Weiss, this program brings insight into the training, history, equipment, and challenges of those heroes who fought during the battles as lifesavers.
Monday, Nov. 11
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Women’s Connection will have tailgate food and a program on Monday, November 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library. Admission is $10. The special feature will be “Repurposed Barn Wood,” by Derick Perkins. The speaker will be Sharon Wiese, Lake Barrington, Illinois, on the topic “Receiving Gifts: Tis More Blessed to Receive.” Sharon shares about gifts she has received in her life. We are not a club, but we hold monthly events which all women are invited to. Come and bring a friend. For reservations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Presentation on Owls at Senior Center
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Naturalist Michael Mass will give a presentation, “Owls – the Silent Predator!” The program starts at 12:30 at the Buchanan County Senior Center. Following the presentation, attendees will get a chance to see an owl – live and up close.
Library Closed for Staff Development
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library closes at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month for staff development. Employees work to learn, grow, and serve you better. For more information, stop in or call the library at 334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will be grilling steaks and start supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Downstairs at the Downton
INDEPENDENCE – Find out about the real Downton Abbey at the Independence Public Library. Professional historian and educator Kathy Wilson proves learning about the past can be fun as well as interesting. She explores the reality of running a house like Highclere Castle, the real Downton Abbey. Discussion will follow. For more information, call 334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.