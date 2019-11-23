Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, Nov. 23
St. John School Bazaar
INDEPENDENCE – The annual St. John Bazaar will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room at St John School. The bazaar is a great fundraiser for the school. There will be a Catholic Order of Foresters St. John School Matching Funds Candy & Cookie Sale; a Catholic Order of Foresters St. John School Matching Funds Luncheon; crafts; children’s activities; and holiday apparel for sale.
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W. Doors open 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last). If you are in need of food assistance, please consider taking advantage of this opportunity. All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions may be directed to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The next mobile food pantry will be December 21 (third Saturday).
Family Day at the Depot
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Tourism’s Holidays at the Depot will host a special Family Day. Along with viewing all of the trees, wreaths, and special items, a Fontana Park naturalist will lead winter activities for children from 12 to 2 p.m. The Independence Public Library children’s librarian will conduct a seasonal reading at 2:30 p.m. Special holiday treats for kids as well. The Depot will be open until 5 p.m.
Merry Mixers Square Dance Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller is Fred Grow and cuer is Jacquie Grow of Boone. This is a FREE dance in honor of the Amfahrs’ 30th wedding anniversary.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Thanksgiving Brunch
INDEPENDENCE – A family Thanksgiving event will be held at Prairie Hills, 505 Enterprise Drive SW, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Residents are welcome to invite their friends and family to join us for brunch. The cost is $6 per guest. Please RSVP as soon as possible to Staci at 319-334-2000, 319-334-8659, or welcomeindy@prairiehillsliving.com.
Exchange Student Presentations
INDEPENDENCE – Starting at 1:30 p.m., Embracing Cultures, Building Friendships, gives you the opportunity to meet PAX high school foreign exchange students at the Independence Public Library! The countries of Ghana, Spain, Mexico, China, Estonia, and others are represented. Students will discuss their own cultures as well as their experiences in Iowa. For more information, call 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Monday, Nov. 25
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Uncover the murder, magic, and madness of the 1893 Chicago’s World Fair in Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City at the Independence Public Library’s book discussion. Copies of the book will be available at the library and on our E-readers starting on October 29. Discussion begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center. Member and Master Gardener Mary Steuben will speak on “Pretty Partners: Companion flowers to brighten your flower beds.” The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Please call Nancy Weber at 319-827-1449 for a reservation.
Knitting for Kamala
INDEPENDENCE – From 5 to 7 p.m. at the Independence Public Library, the Kamala Harris campaign will be hosting an event called “Knitting for Kamala.” The purpose is to get community members together to knit, craft, and talk about politics and Senator Harris. The link to sign in is https://www.mobilize.us/kamalaforia/event/158191/.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is cook’s choice. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. A non-profit, volunteer run organization, they serve rolls in the morning and soups, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Takeout available. Call 563-924-2367.
Closing Early for Thanksgiving
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Closed for Thanksgiving
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will be closed on Nov. 28 in honor of Thanksgiving.
Free Community Thanksgiving Meal
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church is hosting its sixth annual community Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 28, at 12 p.m. Triumphant Church is located at 2382 Jamestown Avenue (south of Walmart). The meal is free, but please RSVP by Monday, November 25, for a head count. For more information or to schedule a ride, call Pam at 319-230-5257 or Terri at 319-931-4645.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Operation Santa Claus Bags Tourney
INDEPENDENCE – Operation Santa Claus, a program of Buchanan County Operation Threshold Outreach, is a toy program for low-income families. Toys are donated by local community organizations, families, churches, and individuals. The organization is hosting a fundraiser, a bags tournament, at River’sEDGE. Come throw bags, bring a toy, and have fun! Warmups begin at 3:30 p.m., and games begin at 4 p.m. Cost is $20 per team (two players) plus a toy to be donated, or $25 per team without a donated toy. Half of the proceeds will be donated back to Operation Santa Claus and the rest will be paid out to the winners of the bags tournament. Concessions will be sold. Call 319-332-1525 to register your team!
Monday, Dec. 2
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Winter Preparedness Presentation
INDEPENDENCE – Rick Wulfekuhle, Buchanan County Emergency Management coordinator, will give a presentation on personal preparedness with a winter emphasis at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE in Independence starting at 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast EARLY (due to hunting season) from 6:30 to 11 a.m. on the Saturday December 7 and 14. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door. The Urbana Legion Auxiliary Annual Cookie Walk will also be 6:30 to 11 a.m. for $5 per dozen. Some cookies with an international flavor, arrive early for the best selection.
Holiday Music at the Depot
INDEPENDENCE – The local Independence Area Community Theater (IACT) will perform holiday music live at 12:30, 2:30, and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7 as part of the Holidays at the Depot event. The Depot, located at 1111 5th Avenue NE, will be open from 12 to 5 p.m. for viewing and bidding on silent auction items. Donations to the Independence Area Food Pantry will be accepted as well.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
Holiday Hoopla
HAZLETON – The Otter Creek Animal Shelter will hold their annual Holiday Hoopla from 12 to 3 p.m. The shelter is located at 400 N Main Street in Hazleton. The event will feature family and pet photos with Santa, refreshments, and a silent auction. There will also be a wreath decorating contest, crafts for kids, and a bake sale. The public is also invited to meet the dogs and cats that are currently available for adoption.
Christmas Open House
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is hosting a Christmas open house from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Rowley Museum, located in downtown Rowley. Santa will be there, and cookies and apple cider will be served.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Prairie Hills. Following Steve Brown’s presentation on “Living Christmas Centerpieces,” members will make a centerpiece for their holiday table using their own cup, bowl, or other container. Favorite Christmas ornaments will be brought in for show and tell. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Please call Nancy Weber at 319-827-1449 for a reservation.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will be having a brunch at the Independence Senior Center on Thursday, December 12, at 9:30 a.m. Admission is $10. The special feature will be “Expressions of the Table” dining and social graces. Music will be by the kids from St. John School. The speaker is Dorothy Smith from Moline, Illinois. Her talk is “It’s Christmas – Let’s Celebrate.” In the hustle and bustle of the holidays, Dorothy brings out true Christmas beauty with humor and honesty. We are not a club. We have monthly events to which all women are invited. Come and bring a friend. For reservations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will be grilling steaks and start supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast EARLY (due to hunting season) from 6:30 to 11 a.m. on the Saturday, December 14. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door. The Urbana Legion Auxiliary Annual Cookie Walk will also be 6:30 to 11 a.m. for $5 per dozen. Some cookies with an international flavor, arrive early for the best selection.
Just For Kids Holiday Store
INDEPENDENCE – Come to the Falcon Civic Center between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. for the 22nd annual Just For Kids Holiday Store. This special event is a day for children of ALL AGES to come out and finish up their holiday shopping for family and friends. Crafters will be on hand to sell small items for between $ .50 and $5 each to the children. If you are interested, would like to volunteer or donate wrapping supplies, or would like more details, please contact Angie at 319-334-6711.
Merry Mixers Square Dance Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller is Gary Smith of Waverly. This is the Merry Christmas dance!
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Foto Friends
INDEPENDENCE – Foto Friends will meet at 7 p.m. at Prairie Hills Senior Living in the East Library. The assignments for pictures are “Cars” and “City Lights.” Visitors are always welcome. Enjoy a helpful lesson by one of the members. There are no dues to join. Call 319-334-3773 for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month – including biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door.
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last). Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m.