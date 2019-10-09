Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is scalloped Potatoes with sliced ham. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. They serve rolls in the morning and soup, salads and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout available. Call 563-924-2367.
Catholic Daughters
INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church, Independence, and St. Patrick’s, Winthrop, will meet Wednesday, October 9, at 12 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse in Independence. There will be a business meeting, a report from the state convention, and a report from the tour of The Lady of Guadeloupe Shrine in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Operation EDITH
INDEPENDENCE – Along with Fire Prevention Week, the Independence Fire Department reminds everyone to formulate an escape plan for you and your family to get out of your home in case of a fire. An escape plan should have two exits and a designated meeting place. Take the time to practice that plan with your family during Operation EDITH (Exit Drills in the Home) starting at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Women’s Connection Brunch/Program
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection will be having a brunch and program on Thursday, October 10, at 9:30 a.m. at the Senior Center. Admission is $10. The special feature will be Gardening in the Fall, by Nancy Weber. Music vocals will be provided by Pastor Bob Solon. Our speaker will be Crystal Hervey of Derby, Kansas. Her topic is “The Search Is On,” regarding her life after two divorces, five jobs in three years, seven homes in six years, and four times homeless and jobless. She stopped to look at the destruction. She now owns a company that employs disadvantaged women. We are not a club, but hold monthly events at which all women are welcome. Come and bring a friend. For reservations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445.
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m. “Fire Prevention Week” is the theme this week. For more information, call 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Ladies Literary
INDEPENDENCE – Ladies Literary will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the new Quilter’s Quarters retreat center at 210 2nd Street SE. Owner Melinda Engelbrecht will speak about how she converted the former church into a quilter’s retreat center. Hostesses will be Mary Reiff and Pat Greenley.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will be grilling steaks and start supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Capital Campaign Kickoff
WINTHROP – The Winthrop Historical Center will kick off their capital campaign with a breakfast serving Dad’s Belgian Waffles on Sunday, October 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Hall in Winthrop. Proceeds will go to renovations at the historical center. An open house will be held at the historical center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that day. Come see the progress we’re making!
75th Annual Fall Festival
URBANA – St. Mary Catholic Church will hold its 75th annual fall festival from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Some old-fashioned homestyle cooking is on the menu: grilled roast beef, chicken and noodles, real mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, and desserts. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-10, and children age 3 and under eat for free. Carryouts are available by calling 319 849-2526. The festival has something for everyone – a raffle, a silent auction, a king quilt raffle, a country store, a cake walk, bingo, and games for the kids. Visit our website for updates: https://heartofmary.org/st-mary-urbana-fall-festival.
Sunday Square Dance
MONTICELLO – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club will attend a Sunday dance at Camp Courageous in Monticello. Time is 1:30 to 4 p.m. Bring cookies and checks for the camp.
Monday, Oct. 14
iTAB Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Public Library Teen Advisory Board (iTAB) will meet at 4 p.m. in the Community Room. This group of teens is involved in teen programming, services, and volunteerism, making the library more relevant for teens. Books, upcoming events, and ideas are all part of the discussion. Contact Michelle at the library for more information at 319-334-2470 or iplprograms@gmail.com.
L & C Historical Society
LITTLETON – The Littleton & Chatham Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. at their building, 601 State Street, across from the Littleton Lounge.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Library Closed for Staff Training
INDEPENDENCE – Library staff will be attending training in Waterloo. The library will be closed for the day. The library will not close early on the second Wednesday of the month, which is the typical schedule for staff development. For more information, call 319-334-2470.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday Special this week is grilled steak. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. They serve rolls in the morning and soup, salads and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout available. Call 563-924-2367.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m. “Apples” is the theme this week.
Soup and Pie Luncheon
INDEPENDENCE – Immanuel Lutheran Church ladies are having a luncheon serving chili, chicken noodle soup, a roll, and pie. Serving time is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $7. All of the proceeds will go to Operation Santa Claus. Sponsors of the luncheon are Immanuel Women of the ELCA and Thrivent Financial.
Foto Friends
INDEPENDENCE – Foto Friends will meet at 7 p.m. at Prairie Hills Senior Living in the East Library. The assignments for pictures are “Leaves” and “Paths.” Visitors are always welcome. Enjoy a helpful lesson by one of the members. There are no dues to join. Call 319-334-3773 for more information.
Friday, Oct. 18
Minecraft Marstown Online
INDEPENDENCE – Get building with Minecraft Marstown at the Independence Public Library from 5 to 8 p.m. In this eerie Minecraft world, players will arrive at an abandoned village in Arizona that was once the home of a fanatical cult. All of the villagers and cult members seem to have disappeared into the night….Players will get to experience a wide variety of challenges like the Pulsis Ritual, Pinnacle Activity, and many single-player adventures. Registration is required.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Pancake Breakfast
OELWEIN – The Otter Creek Animal Shelter will be having a breakfast on Sunday, October 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion, located at 108 1st Street SW, Oelwein. The shelter will be serving eggs, hash browns, pancakes, and sausage. Coffee, milk, and orange juice will be available. The cost is a free-will donation. Funds will go toward the medical needs of the animals under the no-kill shelter’s care. Otter Creek Animal Shelter is a 501c3 non-profit organization serving Buchanan and Fayette counties.
Dungeons & Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together at the Independence Public Library and may explore a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Solve puzzles and build friendships to overcome the challenges. The program is from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Registration is required.
Monday, Oct. 21
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular Buchanan County Historical Society meeting will be held on Monday, October 21, at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Check out the historical society website (www.buchanancountyhistory.com) or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular monthly meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday Special this week is spaghetti. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. They serve rolls in the morning and soup, salads and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout available. Call 563-924-2367.
EDGE
INDEPENDENCE – It’s early dismissal time at school, and time for spooky snacks, plus arts and crafts, at the library. Early Dismissal Games, Etc (EDGE) will be available during professional development dismissals on Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20, and Dec. 11 at the library from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Geared for children in grades K-5.
Fall Harvest Dinner
INDEPENDENCE – First United Methodist Church, 313 2nd Street SE, is serving their annual fall harvest dinner, featuring turkey with all of the trimmings, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23. Dine-in tickets will be available at the church Sunday mornings after worship or on October 23 at the door beginning at 4:30 p.m. Carryouts are available, but may only be ordered on the day of the event by calling the church at 319-334-3689 beginning at 7 a.m. until the quota is filled. No pre-sale carryout orders will be accepted. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 11.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m. “We’re Nuts” is the theme this week.
Social Media Training
INEPENDENCE – Get a boost with this free social media training at the Independence Public Library from 1 to 2 p.m. Everyone is invited, but the content is especially geared towards farmers market vendors and managers and is put on by the Northeast Iowa and Iowa Valley RC&D. IPL is sponsoring the event. For more information, call 563-854-7112 or email mallory@northeastiowarcd.org.
Friday, Oct. 25
Boo Bash
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is collaborating with the Falcon Center for the annual Boo Bash! We will be brewing up fun for families from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Falcon Center. All ages can drop in to enjoy games, crafts, snacks, and a photo booth to celebrate Halloween. Wear your costume to the Falcon Center for what is sure to be a SPOOKtacular good time...all ghouls, ghosts, and goblins are welcome!
Saturday, Oct. 26
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street West. Doors will be open 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or until supplies are exhausted). If you are in need of food assistance, please consider taking advantage of this opportunity. All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions may be directed to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be November 23.
Preservation Workshop
INDEPENDENCE – “Why Old Places Matter,” a historic preservation workshop, will be held at the Heartland Acres Event Center from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. The program is sponsored by the Buchanan County Historic Preservation Commission, Buchanan County Economic Development, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Buchanan County Historical Society. A catered lunch is included with registration.
Merry Mixers Square Dance Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller for the Halloween dance is Mary Mehus of Northwood.
Monday, Oct. 28
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – The Girl He Used to Know will be the topic of the monthly book discussion at the Independence Public Library. The public is welcome to join the discussion beginning at 6:30 p.m. This novel by Tracey Garvis Graves has endearing characters that will reinforce your faith in people’s goodness. Multiple copies of the book are available at the library and on our ereaders.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday Special this week is a potato bar. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. They serve rolls in the morning and soup, salads and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout available. Call 563-924-2367.
Presentation on Phone Scams, Winter Safety at Senior Center
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach will give a presentation on phone scams and winter safety at the Buchanan County Senior Center starting at 12:30 p.m. The center is located at 400 5th Avenue NE.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m. “Happy Halloween” is the theme this week.
Downtown Trick or Treating
The Independence Public Library will have representatives giving out treats during downtown trick or treating from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Come by and see us in our costumes!
Harry Potter Halloween Party
We are pleased to inform you that you have been accepted to the Independence Library of Witchcraft and Wizardry for the Harry Potter Halloween Party from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Magical treats will be provided while guests battle it out for house points over trivia, minute-to-win-it games, and skits. Grades 5-12, wear your Halloween costume or represent your house colors.