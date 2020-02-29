Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Communicating During Grievance
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! The Independence Public Library will host high school junior Breanna Lorenzen at 1 p.m. She lost her mother in May 2019, and the resulting pain and grief put a wall between herself and others, creating difficulties in her relationships. Breanna decided to do something about it, doing research and sharing her findings about grief and communications. Join us as she shares her story, discusses communication tips, and teaches how to take care of yourself while grieving. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Hot Beef and Turkey Supper
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is hosting its 11th annual hot beef and turkey supper at the Rowley Community Center. They will be serving from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each for adults, $5 each for children ages five to 12, and free for children age four and under. Contact Vivian Davis (563-920-4567), Molly Greenley (319-334-7163), or Lorrie Rasmussen (319-938-2833) for tickets. The museum will also be open.
Urbana Trivia Night
URBANA – Friends of the Urbana Public Library’s annual trivia night will be held at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Don Bosco Hall, 402 Ash Street. Free child care. Ten rounds of 10 questions. Invite your friends, family, and neighbors for a little friendly competition, BYOB, snacks, and fun. Proceeds ($10/person) will go to the Urbana Public Library Building Fund. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/yx3slvm4. Contact Holly at 319-230-0275 or holly_overturf@yahoo.com for more information or to register.
Monday, March 2
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
BCHC Spotlight Series
INDEPENDENCE – March continues the Buchanan County Health Center’s Spotlight Series. Free to the public, this seminar does not require advanced registration. Event begins at 6 p.m. For more information, stop in or call the library at 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Tuesday, March 3
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! Enjoy a discussion of our One Book One Independence title, A Man of His Own by Susan Wilson! Come to the Independence Public Library with your insight, questions, or to hear others’ perspectives. You can’t beat the camaraderie and conversation. Event begins at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday Special this week is pork. Their hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. Run by a volunteer group, Common Grounds serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Takeout available. Call 563-924-2367.
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Early Dismissal Games, Etc. (EDGE)
INDEPENDENCE – It’s early dismissal time at school, and we can’t wait to play games, do puzzles, challenge you with Minute-To-Win-It, and enjoy snacks at the Independence Public Library! Event runs 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – New name, same format! Babies, toddlers, and preschoolers are welcome at the Independence Public Library for an hour filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm on Thursday mornings. The theme is Dr. Seuss! Rhyme Time for babies begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ will follow at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m.
Spaghetti Supper/Band Night
INDEPENDENCE – The annual Independence Mustang Band Night and Spaghetti Supper will be held at the Jr/Sr High School. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Commons. Supper tickets will be sold at the door. The performance schedule during the meal includes: 5:15 p.m. – Junior High Jazz Band; 5:40 p.m. – Jazz Ensemble; and 6 p.m. – Jazz Orchestra. The grade 5-12 band concert starts at 7 p.m. in the gym.
“Deafinitely” Dogs!
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! Come to the Independence Public Library to learn about “Deafinitely” Dogs! This non-profit organization enriches the lives of people with disabilities by placing dogs who are trained specifically for their individual needs, enabling increased independence for their clients. Learn how a highly trained assistance dog can be vital for a person with a disability. Event starts at 6:30 p.m.
100+ People Who Care
QUASQUETON – The second annual fund raising event “100+ Who Care” will be held on Thursday, March 5, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Wolfey’s Wapsi Outback. Bring your ideas for someone or some project in Buchanan County to nominate to help, and your willingness to donate. The goal is to come together to make an impact in someone’s life.
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE (use north door). Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 with any questions.
Saturday, March 7
Legion Auxiliary Breakfast
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion Auxiliary serves a hearty breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month. The menu features biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, sausage patties, eggs, orange juice, milk, and coffee. Your free-will donation is gratefully appreciated. The legion hall is located at 204 W Wood Street, Urbana.
Sunday, March 8
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
Who Was Bob Feller?
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! Hear about an Iowa boy turned baseball legend from Jerel Merical, who knew him personally. At the Independence Public Library, you will hear of Feller, who grew up in Van Meter, Iowa, and was signed to the majors as a teenager. Feller’s baseball career was interrupted when he volunteered to fight in WW II. Attend on March 8 at 2 p.m. to find out more about this Hall of Famer.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Monday, March 9{/span}
Tales to Tails
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! Share the love of reading by reading to a therapy dog at the Independence Public Library! Reading aloud helps young children expand their vocabulary and improve their budding literary skills. Beginner readers ages 5 and up can sign up for a 15-minute slot to read to a furry friend. Registration and signed waiver required. Event runs from 5 to 7 p.m.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”} {/span}
L & C Historical Society
LITTLETON – The Littleton & Chatham Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. at their building, 601 State Street, across from the Littleton Lounge.
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Women’s Connection will be having a brunch and program at 6:30 p.m. at the Independence Senior Center. Admission is $10. The special feature will be “Succulents & Cacti” by Casey Allen, owner of The Trendy Tulip. Music will be a vocal by Abby Wiley. The speaker is Diane Dessing, Crest Hill, Illinois. Her talk is “A Tale Without the Fairy”. Her search for prince charming and the “Fairy Tale” life. She’s a motivational speaker. The special feature will be on dyeing silk scarves from items found in nature. Our music feature is a vocal by Wanda Deemer. Our speaker will be Debbie Solis from Moline, Illinois. She will be doing a presentation titled “The Best Gift Ever.” We are not a club. We have monthly events to which all women are invited. Come and bring a friend. For reservations call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Tuesday, March 10{/span}
Virtual Connect with Susan Wilson
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! Chat with the author of the Independence Public Library’s One Book One Independence selection as we connect through skype! Discover Susan Wilson’s original concept for the book, her writing process, and what inspires her books! Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity. Event begins at 6:30 p.m.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Wednesday, March 11{/span}
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday Special this week is beef and noodles.
Library Closes for Staff Development
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library closes at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month for staff development. Employees work to learn, grow, and serve you better.
Catholic Daughters
INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church, Independence, and St. Patrick’s, Winthrop, will have a social meeting at 6 p.m. in the St John Church hall. A light Irish meal will be served to note St. Patrick’s Day. Members are urged to invite a guest or prospective member for the event.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Thursday, March 12{/span}
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE –The theme is Make It Magical!
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Friday, March 13{/span}
Minecraft: Sidewinder Springs
INDEPENDENCE – Tweens and teens can explore new Minecraft worlds at the Independence Library in the Season of the Sidewinder: Sidewinder Springs! Sidewinder Springs is a brand-new mini game world set in the Wild West. Meet TJ Nissen, the creator of the Sidewinder Springs and founder of Network Nirvana. If you love Minecraft, you’ll really love this! Registration required. Event runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion and Auxiliary No. 346 will hold a fish supper from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages five to 12. The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060.
Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – Bingo is held every second Friday at the 4-H Building at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Bingo packets include 10 game sheets for $10. There is a 75 percent payout.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Saturday, March 14{/span}
Over the Rainbow Party
INDEPENDENCE – The Trendy Tulip, 124 3rd Avenue SE, is holding an Over the Rainbow Party for kids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $5 per child. The event includes face painting, a glitter station, and a treasure hunt. Snacks and treats to be served. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host square and round dancers at Independence’s East Elementary Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Barry and Carla Peck of Des Moines will lead at the microphone. Visitors are always welcome.