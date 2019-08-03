Saturday, August 3
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month – including biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door.
Sunday, August 4
Ice Cream Social
STANLEY – The Stanley Fire Department and EMS will host their annual ice cream social from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on August 4. They will serve a choice of ribeye or pork sandwiches, hot dogs or brat, chips, homemade pie, and ice cream. The event will be held at the fire station on Main Street. Takeout is available by calling 563-920-6792. Proceeds will go to support the Stanley Fire Department and EMS. It’s a good time to ask how you can become a firefighter or first responder.
Monday, August 5
Spotlight Series: Mind Matters
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center’s Memory & Palliative Care Specialist Joni Henderson, ARNP, will present a free seminar in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library on August 5 beginning at 6 p.m. The seminar focuses on memory loss, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease. The event is free and open to the public; no registration is required. Please contact the Buchanan County Health Center for more information at 319-332-0999.
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Tuesday, August 6
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Transitioning Production Agriculture Program
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County’s Women, Land, and Legacy (WLL) will host Mike Downey, Steven Bohr, and Glen Moeller from Next Generation Ag Advocates to speak about transition and estate planning and leasing. The free, in- formative workshop for farmers, landowners, and ag industry professionals will take place on August 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Heartland Acres and Agribition Center. Dinner will be provided at 6 p.m.; the program starts at 6:30 p.m.
Speakers will use their combined 80 years of experience from different phases of the industry to focus on details regarding farm transition strategies for retiring farmers, landowners, and producers to the next generation. Experts advise on farm leasing for both owner and producer to maximize income, manage risk, and develop long-term lease relationships.
Wednesday, August 7
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is pork. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
Books on Wheels
ROWLEY & BRANDON – The Independence Community School District is operating a summer book bus for the district’s students in the Rowley and Brandon areas. On Wednesday mornings through August 14, the book bus will be at the park in Rowley from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and at the park in Brandon from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Students may come to look and pick out books for their reading enjoyment. There is a wide selection of titles for students of any age.
Buchanan County Conservative Women
Buchanan County Conservative Women will be their next monthly meeting on Wednesday, August 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in our county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join us as we discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Thursday, August 8
Rhyme & Story Times and Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Movin’ & Groovin’ will meet from 9:50 to 10:10 a.m. Activities will stimulate the minds and bodies of your little ones. Story time for toddlers begins at 10:10 a.m. “Dog Days” is the theme for this week. Children ages 2-5 can enjoy fun books and crafts or coloring afterwards. For more information, call 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Not a Box
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting a Not a Box program for families. Enjoy story time, activities, and snacks. This family program is inspired by the book Not a Box by Antoinette Portis and encourages imagination and creativity. Participants may bring boxes, but we’ll also have some on hand. Free and open to the public, the program begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, please call the library at 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Delaney at Sanity Room
INDEPENDENCE – The John Delaney for President campaign will be launching a frenzied schedule of events across Iowa the week after the second Presidential debate. Candidate Delaney will hold a “meet and greet” with Buchanan County Democrats from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, at the Sanity Room, 117 1st Street E.
Friday, August 9
Corn Festival at Indee Community Bible Church
INDEPENDENCE – Indee Community Bible Church, 201 2nd Street SE, is hosting a “corn festival” on Friday, August 9, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The menu will feature sweet corn dipped in butter, pork loin, coleslaw, rolls, and homemade pie. A free-will offering will be collected for the support of missionaries. The evening’s speaker is Orlan Love, a retired writer and columnist from the Cedar Rapids Gazette, who will talk about monarch butterfly migration.
Saturday, August 10
IACT Open House
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Community Theater members will be performing a variety of skits and improvisations from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 10 at the Independence Public Library. The event is to celebrate the reformation of the former River Arts Theater group into a new entity with an old history. Improvisational pre-dinner hors d’oeuvres, punch and coffee will be offered. Come here about upcoming auditions and productions or reminisce about past successes. Attendees are welcome to wear stage makeup or a costume.
Sunday, August 11
Fundraiser for Jon and Vicki Carlin
INDEPENDENCE – Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 120 17th Avenue NE in Independence, is sponsoring a dinner on Sunday, August 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to raise funds on behalf of Jon and Vicki Carlin. The money raised will help the Carlins, who are facing many hospital bills due to complications related to Jon’s diabetes. For a free-will offering, attendees will enjoy pulled-pork sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, watermelon, desserts, and beverages. Grant money from Thrivent Financial for Lutherans will be used to help sponsor this dinner.
Monday, August 12
Pelvic Health Education
INDEPENDENCE – Millennium Therapy will be hosting a free seminar in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library beginning at 6 p.m. Justine Reed, MSPT, CLT, will discuss the misconceptions of pelvic health and what might be classified as “common” is not considered “normal.” She will also talk about the different type of pelvic floor dysfunctions, signs and symptoms, and how to get help if needed. Free and open to the public; no registration is required. Please contact Millennium Therapy for more information at 319-334-5155.
Tuesday, August 13
Wood Carving Class
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.