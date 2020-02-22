Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or while supplies last. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall/Community Center from 9:30 to 11 a.m. If you need food assistance, take advantage of this opportunity. Limited to attend one mobile pantry per month. All school property regulations followed. Bring your ID to sign in and bags or boxes to pack food. Call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451 with any questions. A service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, the next mobile food pantry is March 28.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
Retrieving Freedom Panel
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! Retrieving Freedom is a non-profit organization dedicated to training service dogs to help military veterans and children with autism. Not only do they help with specific chores and perform tasks associated with their training, but they also offer companionship and unconditional love. Come to the Independence Public Library at 2 p.m. to meet a panel of veterans who have been successfully placed with a service dog. For more information about this free program, call the library at 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Monday, Feb. 24
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! This is the second opportunity this month to enjoy a discussion of our One Book One Independence title: A Man of His Own by Susan Wilson at the Independence Public Library! Do you have interesting insight, questions, or want to hear others’ perspectives? We want to hear about it. You can’t beat the camaraderie and conversation. The book discussion will start at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the senior center for lunch. Linn County Master Gardener Will Carew will speak on “Four Seasons Hydrangeas.” The public is always welcome to join in. Membership is not required. Please call Kitty Kaiser at 319-827-1848 for a lunch reservation a week in advance.
Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support
INDEPENDENCE – An Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Hills Independence, 505 Enterprise Drive. All are welcome to join, even if you don’t have a family member in the Prairie Hills community.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is salmon patties and meat loaf. Their hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. Run by a volunteer group, Common Grounds serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Takeout available. Call 563-924-2367.
iTAB: Teen Advisory Board
INDEPENDENCE – Calling all teens! The Teen Advisory Board is a great opportunity to make friends, have fun, and make the Independence Public Library an awesome place for you and your peers. Join us at 3:30 p.m. for pizza, discussion, and silver cord hours! Now meeting at the Independence Jr/Sr High School library. Accepting new members!
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The writer’s group is official! Sharpen your skills with a writing prompt or two, then share what you’ve been working on and/or provide feedback for others at the Independence Public Library. Discover this new community of people who put work into the same craft, make meaningful connections, and become a better writer at the same time. Event starts at 6 p.m. Note: The writer’s group has been temporarily moved to Wednesday because of One Book One Independence programming. The writer’s group will resume meeting the last Thursday of the month in April.
Ash Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – First United Methodist Church, 313 2nd Street SE, will hold an Ash Wednesday service starting at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – Bring your young children to the Independence Public Library for Rhyme Time, 9:30-9:50 a.m.; Movin’ and Groovin’, 9:50-10:10 a.m.; and Story Time, 10:10-10:30 a.m.
School Open House
JESUP – Everyone is invited to hear about and experience the Jesup preschool, pre-K, and kindergarten elementary programs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Come meet the teachers and visit the classrooms. Check out the Jesup Schools and see what they have to offer. Contact Heather Hansen, elementary secretary, at 319-827-1700 ext. 1101 with any questions.
The Home Fronts of Iowa, 1940-45
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! Come to the Independence Public Library to find out how Iowans made a difference at home during WW II through farms, gardens, scrap drives, rationing, work, and more. Businesses in Iowa also contributed to the war effort, even producing bombs and bullets. Every person and place contributed to the WWII war effort in some way. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Discover how Iowa did its part with speaker/presenter Lisa Ossian.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Communicating During Grievance
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! The Independence Public Library will host Breanna Lorenzen, a high school junior, starting at 1 p.m. She lost her mother in May 2019, and the resulting pain and grief put a wall between herself and others, creating difficulties in her relationships. Breanna decided to do something about it, doing research and sharing her findings about grief and communications. Join us as she shares her story, discusses communication tips, and teaches how to take care of yourself while grieving.
Hot Beef and Turkey Supper
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is hosting its 11th annual hot beef and turkey supper at the Rowley Community Center, serving from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each for adults, $5 each for children ages five to 12, and free for children age four and under. Contact Vivian Davis (563-920-4567), Molly Greenley (319-334-7163), or Lorrie Rasmussen (319-938-2833) for tickets. The museum will also be open.
Urbana Trivia Night
URBANA – Friends of the Urbana Public Library’s annual trivia night will be held at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Don Bosco Hall, 402 Ash Street. Free child care. Ten rounds of 10 questions. Invite your friends, family, and neighbors for a little friendly competition, BYOB, snacks, and fun. Proceeds ($10/person) go to the Urbana Public Library Building Fund. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/yx3slvm4. Contact Holly at 319-230-0275 or holly_overturf@yahoo.com for more information or to register.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Monday, March 2{/span}
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”} {/span}
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Wednesday, March 4{/span}
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday Special this week is pork.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”} {/span}
Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet the first Wednesday each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group gives women a conservative voice in the county as well as the opportunity to be better informed on issues concerning our country/state/community. Come to discuss current news topics, get updates from political representatives, and meet candidates vying for office at the federal, state, and local levels.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Thursday, March 5{/span}
Spaghetti Supper/Band Night
INDEPENDENCE – The annual Independence Mustang Band Night and Spaghetti Supper will be at the Jr/Sr High School. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Commons. Supper tickets will be sold at the door. The performance schedule during the meal includes: 5:15 p.m. – Junior High Jazz Band; 5:40 p.m. – Jazz Ensemble; and 6 p.m. – Jazz Orchestra. The grade 5-12 band concert starts at 7 p.m. in the gym.
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE (use north door). Beginning to advanced quilters are welcome to join in the program, meeting, and show-and-tell. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 with questions.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Saturday, March 7{/span}
Legion Auxiliary Breakfast
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion Auxiliary serves a hearty breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month. The menu features biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, sausage patties, eggs, orange juice, milk, and coffee. Your free-will donation is gratefully appreciated. The legion hall is located at 204 W Wood Street, Urbana.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Sunday, March 8{/span}
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, serves breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”} {/span}
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Tuesday, March 10{/span}
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Wednesday, March 11{/span}
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday Special this week is beef and noodles.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Thursday, March 12{/span}
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Friday, March 14{/span}
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion and Auxiliary No. 346 will hold a fish supper from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages five to 12. The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060.
Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – Bingo is held every second Friday at the 4-H Building at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Bingo packets include 10 game sheets for $10. There is a 75 percent payout.