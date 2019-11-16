Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Dungeons & Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery and is held at the Independence Public Library from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Teens ages 12-17 work together, solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Snacks provided. Registration is required. If interested, please contact the library at 319-334-2470, iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit the website www.independenceia.org/library.
Hymn Sing-Fest
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church, 202 2nd Avenue NE, invites YOU to a Hymn Sing-Fest from 3 to 4 p.m. After the organ concert last year, many people requested a singalong. Hope you can come and enjoy the memories the hymns bring up in your heart. The old hymns are so touching to the soul. Come, sing, and make a joyful sound unto the Lord. There will be light refreshments to follow. Free-will offerings will be welcomed for future events at St. James’. St. James’ and LACES are sponsoring this event.
Monday, Nov. 18
Census Job Information
INDEPENDENCE – Stop at the Freedom Room in the Independence Public Library between 4 and 8 p.m. to find out about available census jobs. Flexible hours, temporary positions, extra money…stop in and speak with a representative to find out more!
Writers Group 101
INDEPENDENCE – Mary Potter Kenyon, local author and writers group leader, will discuss writers’ groups at the Independence Public Library starting at 6:30 p.m. She will cover how to get them started and keep them going. Following the presentation, there will be discussion about the formation of an Independence writers’ group.
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular Buchanan County Historical Society meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Check out the historical society website (www.buchanancountyhistory.com) or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular monthly meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is grilled steak. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. A non-profit, volunteer run organization, they serve rolls in the morning and soups, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Take out available. Call 563-924-2367.
Early Dismissal Games, Etc. (EDGE)
INDEPENDENCE – It’s early dismissal at school and time explore the ’60s and ’70s at the Independence Public Library from 2 to 3:30 p.m.! Get your groove on with ’70s comedy, crafts, and snacks. EDGE will also be available during professional development dismissal on December 11 at the library. Geared for children in grades K-6.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m.
Foto Friends
INDEPENDENCE – Foto Friends will meet at 7 p.m. at Prairie Hills Senior Living in the East Library. The assignments for pictures are “Animals/Wildlife” and “Fog.” Visitors are always welcome. Enjoy a helpful lesson by one of the members. There are no dues to join. Call 319-334-3773 for more information.
Friday, Nov. 22
Minecraft Black Friday
INDEPENDENCE – Get building with Minecraft Black Friday 1989. Venture into the cosmic mall that is Roswell Carnivale Online to discover an abandoned shopping mall called the Astroplex. Since this is the Season of Discovery within NirvanaOnline, we will be challenging players to uncover all of the secrets and mysteries that the Astroplex has to offer. Event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Registration is required.
Brayton Kuhse Benefit
INDEPENDENCE – A benefit for Brayton Kuhse will be held at Lucky 10 Lanes, 519 1st Street E, starting at 7 p.m. The nine-pin bowling tournament will feature five-person teams – men, women, and mixed. Bowlers and non-bowlers are welcome. The fee is $25 per person. Food will be available. Brayton has a pilocytic astrocytoma brain tumor. It is a low-grade, show-growing, benign tumor. He will undergo approximately 16 months of chemotherapy. To sign up, call Bart at 319-334-9593.
Saturday, Nov. 23
St. John School Bazaar
INDEPENDENCE – The annual St. John Bazaar will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 23 in the Multi-Purpose Room at St John School. The bazaar is a great fundraiser for the school. There will be a Catholic Order of Foresters St. John School Matching Funds Candy & Cookie Sale; a Catholic Order of Foresters St. John School Matching Funds Luncheon; crafts; children’s activities; and holiday apparel for sale.
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W. Doors open 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last). If you are in need of food assistance, please consider taking advantage of this opportunity. All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions may be directed to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be December 21 (third Saturday).
Family Day at the Depot
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Tourism’s Holidays at the Depot will host a special Family Day on November 23. Along with viewing all of the trees, wreaths, and special items, a Fontana Park naturalist will lead winter activities for children from 12 to 3 p.m. The Independence Public Library children’s librarian will conduct a seasonal reading at 2:30 p.m. Special holiday treats for kids as well. The Depot will be open until 5 p.m.
Merry Mixers Square Dance Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller is Fred Grow and cuer is Jacquie Grow of Boone. This is a FREE dance in honor of the Amfahrs’ 30th wedding anniversary.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Foreign Exchange Student Presentations
INDEPENDENCE – Starting at 1:30 p.m., Embracing Cultures, Building Friendships, gives you the opportunity to meet PAX high school foreign exchange students at the Independence Public Library! The countries of Ghana, Spain, Mexico, China, Estonia, and others are represented. Students will discuss their own cultures as well as their experiences in Iowa.
Monday, Nov. 25
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Uncover the murder, magic, and madness of the 1893 Chicago’s World Fair in Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City at the Independence Public Library’s book discussion. Copies of the book will be available at the library and on our e-readers starting on October 29. Discussion begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center. Member and Master Gardener Mary Steuben will speak on “Pretty Partners: Companion flowers to brighten your flower beds.” The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Please call Nancy Weber at 319-827-1449 for a reservation.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is cook’s choice.
Closing Early for Thanksgiving
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Closed for Thanksgiving
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will be closed on Nov. 28 in honor of Thanksgiving.
Free Community Thanksgiving Meal
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church is hosting its sixth annual community Thanksgiving meal at 12 p.m. Triumphant Church is located at 2382 Jamestown Avenue (south of Walmart). The meal is free, but please RSVP by Monday, November 25, for a head count. For more information or to schedule a ride, call Pam at 319-230-5257 or Terri at 319-931-4645.
Monday, Dec. 2
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Winter Preparedness Presentation
INDEPENDENCE – Rick Wulfekuhle, Buchanan County Emergency Management coordinator, will give a presentation on personal preparedness with a winter emphasis at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE in Independence starting at 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Hunters’ Breakfast and Cookie Walk
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast EARLY (due to hunting season) from 6:30 to 11 a.m. on the Saturday, December 7 and 14. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door. The Urbana Legion Auxiliary Annual Cookie Walk will also be 6:30 to 11 a.m. for $5 per dozen. Some cookies with an international flavor, so arrive early for the best selection.
Holiday Music at the Depot
INDEPENDENCE – The local Independence Area Community Theater (IACT) will perform holiday music live at 12:30, 2:30, and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7 as part of the Holidays at the Depot event. The Depot, located at 1111 5th Avenue NE, will be open from 12 to 5 p.m. for viewing and bidding on silent auction items. Donations to the Independence Area Food Pantry will be accepted as well. Come and join the fun. Be sure to get your silent auction bids recorded. Bidding closes at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 8.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
Christmas Open House
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is hosting a Christmas open house from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Rowley Museum, located in downtown Rowley. Santa will be there, and cookies and apple cider will be served.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Prairie Hills. Following Steve Brown’s presentation on “Living Christmas Centerpieces,” members will make a centerpiece for their holiday table using their own cup, bowl, or other container. Favorite Christmas ornaments will be brought in for show and tell. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Please call Nancy Weber at 319-827-1449 for a reservation.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join.
Thursday, Dec. 12
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will be grilling steaks and start supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Hunters’ Breakfast and Cookie Walk
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast EARLY (due to hunting season) from 6:30 to 11 a.m. on the Saturday, December 7 and 14. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door. The Urbana Legion Auxiliary Annual Cookie Walk will also be 6:30 to 11 a.m. for $5 per dozen. Some cookies with an international flavor, so arrive early for the best selection.
Merry Mixers Square Dance Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller is Gary Smith of Waverly. This is the Merry Christmas dance!
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Foto Friends
INDEPENDENCE – Foto Friends will meet at 7 p.m. at Prairie Hills Senior Living in the East Library. The assignments for pictures are “Cars” and “City Lights.” Visitors are always welcome. Enjoy a helpful lesson by one of the members. There are no dues to join. Call 319-334-3773 for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month – including biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door.
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W. Doors open 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last). If you are in need of food assistance, please consider taking advantage of this opportunity. All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions may be directed to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.