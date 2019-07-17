Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, July 17
Magician Tim Stolba
INDEPENDENCE – Prepare to be amazed with the magic of Tim Stolba at the Falcon Center beginning at 9:30 a.m. This program is part of the Independence Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. Stolba is one of the Midwest’s leading comedy magicians. All ages will enjoy his interactive show which includes hilarious comedy and awe-inspiring magic tricks. Everyone is welcome to attend library programs; no library card is necessary. For more information about this and other free library programs for all ages this summer, call the library at 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit the website www.independenceia.org/library.
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is grilled steak. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. We serve rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Please stop in and check us out! We would love to see you. We also have carryout options for those on the go! Call 563-924-2367.
Our Solar System
INDEPENDENCE – In keeping with the Summer Reading Program theme of “A Universe of Stories,” David Voigts will be at the Independence Public Library for a presentation about our solar system. Voigts, of the Black Hawk Astronomy Club, will present a survey of the planets and other solar system objects beginning at 6:30 p.m. The program will feature a variety of pictures from NASA space probes and the Hubble Space Telescope.
Thursday, July 18
Stories in Space
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library Thursday morning programs with Vonnie will be held in the Community Room at the library. Children ages 0-5 and their caregiver are welcome to enjoy this similar format of Rhyme Time, Movin’ & Groovin’, and Story Time beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Friday, July 19
Be the Change
INDEPENDENCE – Get fit this summer at the Independence Public Library! Take part in Be the Change Group Fitness classes with Tess Erger. The classes are a combination of strength training, toning, and the perfect amount of cardio. You will leave the class feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready for the day. This free class will meet in the Community Room beginning at 8 a.m. No registration is necessary.
Star Party
INDEPENDENCE – The entire family is invited to celebrate the Independence Public Library’s Summer Reading Program with our Star Party from 7 to 10 p.m. The Grout Museum and Bluedorn Science Imaginarium staff will provide hands-on fun and learning with star gazers, telescopes, and NASA kits. Enjoy astronomical food and other activities while learning about the sky! The Star Party will be held at the Falcon Center. No registration is necessary.
Saturday, July 20
Veterans Information Day
URBANA – Urbana American Legion Post 264, 204 W Wood Street, is hosting a veterans benefits, VFW, and legion information day on Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The family-friendly event will offer lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a free-will donation. Iowa City and Benton County Service Officers will be available to advise any veteran needing help with filing claims and clarifying who is eligible for benefits. There will be membership booths for the American Legion and VFW. There will also be inflatable and yard games. This is open to all veterans in Benton County and the surrounding areas.
Sunday, July 21
Dungeons & Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together and may explore a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. The adventurers will need to solve puzzles, escape traps, combat monsters and build friendships to overcome the challenges. The program – to be held at the Independence Public Library – is scheduled from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Registration is required.
Monday, July 22
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – The public is welcome to join the discussion of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library. We will discuss the Japanese art of decluttering and organizing with the author’s fresh approach. Participants are also invited to share their own ideas for tidying up. Multiple copies of the book are available at the library and on our eReaders. All are welcome to attend this book discussion in the Community Room. No library card is necessary to attend and no registration is required.
Tuesday, July 23
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – A Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) Auxiliary / LifeServe Blood Drive will take place on Tuesday, July 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. at BCHC Wellness Center. Currently, there is a critical need for blood types O- and B- and an urgent need for O+, B+, and A-; however, all blood types are accepted. Call 800-287-4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.com to schedule an appointment. Or, you may simply stop in.
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will carpool from the Methodist church parking lot at 10 a.m. to Rowley where Donna Harms will speak on “Creating a Pollinator Plot” and show her plantings. The public is invited to bring a sack lunch and join us for the outing.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Common Grounds
Thursday, July 25
Stories in Space
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library Thursday morning programs with will be held in the Community Room at the library. Children ages 0-5 and their caregiver are welcome to enjoy this similar format of Rhyme Time, Movin’ & Groovin’, and Story Time beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Friday, July 26
Stuffed Animal Sleepover
INDEPENDENCE – After meeting the Summer Reading Program requirements of earning at least 150 points with the Independence Public Library, children will have the opportunity to leave a stuffed animal friend for a weekend of adventures at the library. Eligible participants are asked to stop in the library for a list of guidelines including the drop off and pick up dates and times.
Saturday, July 27
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held Saturday, July 27, at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W. Doors will be open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or until supplies are exhausted). If you are in need of food assistance, please consider taking advantage of this opportunity. All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same days in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions may be directed to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be August 24.
Tuesday, July 30
Wood Carving Class
Blood Drive
FAIRBANK – A community blood drive will be held Tuesday, July 30, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Fairbank United Methodist Church, 107 N 2nd Street. Sign up to save a life today online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.
Wednesday, July 31
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is a potato bar. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays.