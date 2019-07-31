Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, July 31
Books on Wheels
ROWLEY & BRANDON – The Independence Community School District is operating a summer book bus for the district’s students in the Rowley and Brandon areas. On Wednesday mornings through August 14, the book bus will be at the park in Rowley from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and at the park in Brandon from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Students may come to look and pick out books for their reading enjoyment. There is a wide selection of titles for students of any age.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is a potato bar. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
Thursday, August 1
Rhyme & Story Times and Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Movin’ & Groovin’ will meet from 9:50 to 10:10 a.m. Activities will stimulate the minds and bodies of your little ones. Story time for toddlers begins at 10:10 a.m. “Dog Days” is the theme for this week. Children ages 2-5 can enjoy fun books and crafts or coloring afterwards. For more information, call 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE (use north door). Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Pam Russell at 319-269-3426 with any questions.
Saturday, August 3
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month – including biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door.
Sunday, August 4
Ice Cream Social
STANLEY – The Stanley Fire Department and EMS will host their annual ice cream social from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on August 4. They will serve a choice of ribeye or pork sandwiches, hot dogs or brat, chips, homemade pie, and ice cream. The event will be held at the fire station on Main Street. Takeout is available by calling 563-920-6792. Proceeds will go to support the Stanley Fire Department and EMS. It’s a good time to ask how you can become a firefighter or first responder.
Monday, August 5
Spotlight Series: Mind Matters
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center’s Memory & Palliative Care Specialist Joni Henderson, ARNP, will present a free seminar in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library on August 5 beginning at 6 p.m. The seminar focuses on memory loss, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease. The event is free and open to the public; no registration is required. Please contact the Buchanan County Health Center for more information at 319-332-0999.
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Tuesday, August 6{/span}
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Transitioning Production Agriculture Program
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County’s Women, Land, and Legacy (WLL) will host Mike Downey, Steven Bohr, and Glen Moeller from Next Generation Ag Advocates to speak about transition and estate planning and leasing. The free, informative workshop for farmers, landowners, and ag industry professionals will take place on August 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Heartland Acres and Agribition Center. Dinner will be provided at 6 p.m.; the program starts at 6:30 p.m.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Wednesday, August 7{/span}
Common Grounds
Books on Wheels
Buchanan County Conservative Women
Buchanan County Conservative Women will hold their next monthly meeting on Wednesday, August 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in our county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join us as we discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Thursday, August 8{/span}
Rhyme & Story Times and Movin’ & Groovin’
Not a Box
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting a Not a Box program for families. Enjoy story time, activities, and snacks. This family program is inspired by the book Not a Box by Antoinette Portis and encourages imagination and creativity. Participants may bring boxes, but we’ll also have some on hand. Free and open to the public, the program begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, please call the library at 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Delaney at Sanity Room
INDEPENDENCE – The John Delaney for President campaign will be launching a frenzied schedule of events across Iowa the week after the second Presidential debate. Candidate Delaney will hold a “meet and greet” with Buchanan County Democrats from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, at the Sanity Room, 117 1st Street E.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Saturday, August 10{/span}
IACT Open House
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Community Theater members will be performing a variety of skits and improvisations from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 10 at the Independence Public Library. The event is to celebrate the reformation of the former River Arts Theater group into a new entity with an old history. Improvisational pre-dinner hors d’oeuvres, punch and coffee will be offered. Come here about upcoming auditions and productions or reminisce about past successes. Attendees are welcome to wear stage makeup or a costume.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Sunday, August 11{/span}
Fundraiser for Jon and Vicki Carlin
INDEPENDENCE – Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 120 17th Avenue NE in Independence, is sponsoring a dinner on Sunday, August 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to raise funds on behalf of Jon and Vicki Carlin. The money raised will help the Carlins, who are facing many hospital bills due to complications related to Jon’s diabetes. For a free-will offering, attendees will enjoy pulled-pork sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, watermelon, desserts, and beverages. Grant money from Thrivent Financial for Lutherans will be used to help sponsor this dinner.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Monday, August 12{/span}
Pelvic Health Education
INDEPENDENCE – Millennium Therapy will be hosting a free seminar in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library beginning at 6 p.m. Justine Reed, MSPT, CLT, will discuss the misconceptions of pelvic health and what might be classified as “common” is not considered “normal.” She will also talk about the different type of pelvic floor dysfunctions, signs and symptoms, and how to get help if needed. Free and open to the public; no registration is required. Please contact Millennium Therapy for more information at 319-334-5155.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Tuesday, August 13{/span}
Wood Carving Class
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Wednesday, August 14{/span}
Books on Wheels
ROWLEY & BRANDON – The Independence Community School District is operating a summer book bus for the district’s students in the Rowley and Brandon areas. August 14 is the last day of the program for the summer. On August 14, the book bus will be at the park in Rowley from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and at the park in Brandon from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Students may come to look and pick out books for their reading enjoyment. There is a wide selection of titles for students of any age.
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is beef stroganoff. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
IPL Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, for staff development. Regular hours will resume on Thursday, August 15.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Thursday, August 15{/span}
Rhyme & Story Times and Movin’ & Groovin’
Foto Friends
INDEPENDENCE – Foto Friends will meet at 7 p.m. at Prairie Hills Senior Living in the East Library. The assignments for pictures are “Red, white, and blue” or “Summer fun.” Visitors are always welcome. Enjoy a helpful lesson by one of the members. There are no dues to join. Call 319-334-3773 for more information.
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Women’s Connection will be having a brunch and program on Thursday, August 15, at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence Senior Center. Admission is $10. The special feature will be on dyeing silk scarves from items found in nature. Our music feature is a vocal by Wanda Deemer. Our speaker will be Debbie Solis from Moline, Illinois, doing a presentation titled “The Best Gift Ever.” We are not a club. We have monthly events, which all women are invited to. Come and bring a friend. For reservations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will be grilling steaks and start supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Saturday, August 17{/span}
Fun With the “Son”
INDEPENDENCE – Living Water Church will host a FREE Fun With the “Son” event on Saturday, August 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Independence Bandshell Park. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of FREE music, games, fellowship, and a barbecue picnic with all the trimmings. In addition, a Classic Show & Shine will be part of the afternoon with cars, trucks, tractors, etc., on display.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Sunday, August 18{/span}
Dungeons & Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together and may explore a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. The adventurers will need to solve puzzles, escape traps, combat monsters and build friendships to overcome the challenges. The program is from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Registration is required. For those interested in being part of this adventure, please contact the library at 319-334-2470, iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit the website www.independenceia.org/library.