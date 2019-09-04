Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, September 4
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is pork. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
Thursday, September 5
Rhyme & Story Time and Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Movin’ & Groovin’ meets from 9:50 to 10:10 a.m. Activities will stimulate the minds and bodies of your little ones. Story Time for toddlers begins at 10:10 a.m. “Pizza Pizza” is the theme for this week. Children age 2-5 can enjoy fun books and crafts or coloring afterwards. For more information, call 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Census Jobs Info
INDEPENDENCE – Get paid to help your community! Stop in the Freedom Room at the Independence Public Library between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to meet with a representative from the United States Census 2020. Learn how you can help collect important data that will determine Iowa’s representation in Congress, how funds are spent in our community, and more. For details, or to apply online, visit 2020census.gov/jobs or call 1/855-JOB-2020.
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE (use north door). Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Pam Russell at 319-269-3426 with any questions.
Saturday, September 7
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month – including biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door.
Monday, September 9
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Due to the Labor Day holiday, Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 will meet on Monday, September 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library. Regular meetings are held the first Monday of the month.
Spotlight Series: Concussion Identification & Management
INDEPENDENCE – Cody Barnes will present a free seminar about concussions and concussion management in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library beginning at 6 p.m. Barnes is an athletic trainer at Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC). The seminar is open to the public, especially athletes, parents and guardians of athletes, coaches, and teachers. Call BCHC at 319-332-0999 for more information.
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Women’s Connection will be having a pie a la mode dessert and program on Monday, September 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Prairie Hills Assisted Living. Admission is $10. The special feature will be chain mail jewelry by Austin Kurtz. Patricia McBride will provide flute music during the evening. The speaker will be Nicolette Lane of Indianola. She will share her intriguing story, “Facing a Chronic Life Challenge with Hope.” This group is not a club. There are monthly events which all women are invited to. Come and bring a friend. For reservations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445.
Tuesday, September 10
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Make ’n Take @ IPL
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting a Make ’n Take for children in the Community Room from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Drop in to make some great fall crafts to take home. Free and open to the public, no library card is needed.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, September 11
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is meatloaf. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
IPL Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, for staff development. Regular hours will resume Thursday.
Thursday-Saturday, September 12-14
The History of Medicine and Health in America
INDEPENDENCE – Don’t miss this special three-day exhibit in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library. Experience more than three centuries of our country’s unique medical history in this mobile exhibit, including Native American medicine, Revolutionary War treatments, Victorian Era hospitals, pandemics and diseases, the Titanic tragedy, WWI and WWII sanitariums and hospitals, and more. Brought to you by Life in the Arena Foundation, this exhibit is free and open to all ages. It will be open Thursday, September 12, from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, September 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For details, call 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or go to www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, September 12
Rhyme & Story Time and Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes of rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Movin’ & Groovin’ meets from 9:50 to 10:10 a.m. Activities will stimulate the minds and bodies of your little ones. Story Time for toddlers begins at 10:10 a.m. “Big Chickens” is the theme for this week. Children age 2-5 can enjoy fun books and crafts or coloring afterwards.
Catholic Daughters
INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church, Independence, and St. Patrick’s, Winthrop, will kick off their new year with the traditional favorite dish dinner at St. Patrick’s in Winthrop on Thursday, September 12, at 6 p.m. Meat and potatoes will be furnished, and members are asked to bring a favorite dish. The group will honor the St. John education contest winners and hear a presentation from the executive director of Mary’s Inn in Dubuque.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will be grilling steaks and start supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, September 13
Early Courthouse Closure
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors has ordered the Buchanan County Courthouse to close at noon on Friday, September 13, 2019 for employee training. During this closure, no one except those employees being trained will be allowed on the property.
Saturday, September 14
Benefit for Brayton Kuhse/#BraytonStrong
INDEPENDENCE – A benefit for seven-year-old Brayton Kuhse will be held at Stacy’s Checkered Flag starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 14. The day includes a bags tournament, a poker run, a silent auction, a bake sale, and raffles. All proceeds go to Brayton and his family. To donate, call Doris Shaw Clinton, 319-310-4017; Emily Hookom, 319-929-9247; Melissa Kuhse, 319-361-4660; or Patty Kuhse, 319-361-4161.
Sunday, September 15
Brandon Cowboy Breakfast
BRANDON – The Brandon Area Community Club is hosting its annual cowboy breakfast on Sunday, September 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brandon Area Community Center. A cowboy breakfast is cooked outside over open fires. Half of the fun is watching it be prepared, so come early! All proceeds go to the community center fund.
Dungeons & Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together and may explore a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Adventurers will need to solve puzzles, escape traps, combat monsters, and build friendships to overcome the challenges. The program is from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Snacks are provided. Registration is required.
Monday, September 16
iTAB Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Public Library Teen Advisory Board (iTAB) will meet at 4 p.m. in the Community Room. This group of dedicated teens is designed to energize teen programming and services, as well as allow teens a greater voice at the library. We meet monthly to discuss books, movies, ideas, volunteer opportunities; plan upcoming events; and talk about what’s going on.
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular Buchanan County Historical Society meeting will be held on Monday, September 16, at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Check out the historical society website (www.buchanancountyhistory.com) or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular monthly meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, September 17
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Wednesday, September 18
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is grilled steak. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
Rowley UMC Pre-Harvest Supper
Get ready for a “roast beef sundae” on Wednesday, September 18! The Rowley United Methodist Church is holding a pre-harvest supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. featuring roast beef, mashed potatoes, dessert, etc. A free-will offering will be accepted at the door.
Thursday, September 19
Rhyme & Story Time and Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes of rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Movin’ & Groovin’ meets from 9:50 to 10:10 a.m. Activities will stimulate the minds and bodies of your little ones. Story Time for toddlers begins at 10:10 a.m. “Pirates” is the theme for this week. Children age 2-5 can enjoy fun books and crafts or coloring afterwards.
Census Jobs Info
INDEPENDENCE – Get paid to help your community! Stop in the Freedom Room at the Independence Public Library between 5 and 8 p.m. to meet with a representative from the United States Census 2020. Learn how you can help collect important data that will determine Iowa’s representation in Congress, how funds are spent in our community, and more.
Foto Friends
INDEPENDENCE – Foto Friends will meet at 7 p.m. at Prairie Hills Senior Living in the East Library. The assignments for pictures are “Reflections” and “Silhouettes.” Visitors are always welcome. Enjoy a helpful lesson by one of the members. There are no dues to join. Call 319-334-3773 for more information.