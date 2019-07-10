Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, July 10
Space Cadets
INDEPENDENCE – Commander Chuck says “Life should be an adventure!” Join the Independence Public Library in welcoming the Jester Puppets at the Falcon Center beginning at 9:30 a.m. Using their unlimited imaginations, kids will travel through space with cadets of the Academy on this hilarious journey as they problem solve, overcome challenges, and work together as a team. Everyone is welcome to attend library programs; no library card is necessary. For more information about this and other free library programs for all ages this summer, call the library at 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit the website www.independenceia.org/library.
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is a customer appreciation lunch. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. They serve rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Please stop in and check us out! We would love to see you. We also have carryout options for those on the go! Call 563-924-2367.
IPL Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, for staff development. Regular hours will resume Thursday.
Thursday, July 11
Stories in Space
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library Thursday morning programs with Vonnie will be held in the Community Room at the library. Children ages 0-5 and their caregiver are welcome to enjoy this similar format of Rhyme Time, Movin’ & Groovin’, and Story Time beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The Devil’s Backbone: A State Park System is Born
INDEPENDENCE – Discover how the state parks movement began in Iowa with Jerry Reisinger, college professor, longtime park manager, and former district supervisor with the Department of Natural Resources in Iowa. Reisinger will be at the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. with an engaging multi-media presentation about the development of state parks in Iowa. Next year marks the centennial anniversary of Backbone State Park being the first state park in the system. Free and open to the public, this informative presentation will be in the Community Room.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will be grilling steaks and start supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, July 12
Be the Change
INDEPENDENCE – Get fit this summer at the Independence Public Library! Take part in Be the Change Group Fitness classes with Tess Erger. The classes are a combination of strength training, toning, and the perfect amount of cardio. You will leave the class feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready for the day. This free class will meet in the Community Room beginning at 8 a.m. No registration is necessary.
Saturday, July 13
Teens @ Farmers Market
INDEPENDENCE – Teens are invited to be the guest chefs for the Independence Public Library at the Independence Farmer’s Market at the Mill from 9 to 11 a.m. We will prepare delicious snacks on site from the farmer’s fresh ingredients for the public to taste. Teens ages 12-17 are eligible to sign up. For more information about participating and to register, call or visit Kara/Lulu at the library 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit the website www.independenceia.org/library.
Tales to Tails
INDEPENDENCE – Children of all ages have an opportunity to improve their reading skills and make a new friend at the Independence Public Library by reading aloud to a dog. All the dogs are therapy-certified, meaning they have passed obedience and temperament tests and receive regular veterinary care. Be sure to sign up in advance for a private fifteen-minute time slot between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to read at the library. A parental consent form must be signed prior to participation.
Pew Ride / Poker Run
WINTHROP – The 9th Annual Pew Ride/Poker Run sponsored by the Church of Christ United in Winthrop will be held Saturday, July 13. The ride is dedicated this year in memory of Pastor Dean Schlitter. Registration will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Fellowship Hall, 534 West Madison. Bikers will depart at 10:15 a.m. with Collector Cars following at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 319-239-1460 or 319-935-3353.
Sunday, July 14
Ice Cream Social
BRANDON – The Brandon Historical Society will have an ice cream social on Sunday, July 14, at the Brandon Park. The lunch will begin at 11:15 a.m. with sandwiches, chips, bars, and ice cream for a free-will donation. Barb Riggle and Larry Roster will be sharing their musical talents on the keyboard and guitar. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy an old-fashioned neighborly social.
Monday, July 15
iTAB Satellite and Galactic Arts
INDEPENDENCE – Do you have great ideas? What programs and materials would you like to see for teens at the library? The Independence Public Library Teen Advisory Board (iTAB) is having open meetings this summer for teens age 12-17 and we’ll be painting galactic arts! This is a great opportunity to learn about iTAB and how to get involved with making a difference, earning service and volunteer hours, and having fun at IPL! Drop by meeting this summer and find out all about iTAB!
Pink PolkaDot for Teens
INDEPENDENCE – Get creative at the Independence Public Library! Design and personalize a canvas tote with the help of experts from Pink PolkaDot Studio. The program begins at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to ages 13-17. No library card is needed. Registration is required as space is limited.
Tuesday, July 16
Galaxy Series! Cosmic Painting
INDEPENDENCE – Kids ages 9-13 are invited to the Independence Public Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for hands-on STEM and STEAM activities to spark curiosity. The Summer Reading Program theme is “A Universe of Stories” and we’ll be creating Cosmic Paintings. No registration is necessary.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Questions call: Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Wednesday, July 17
Magician Tim Stolba
INDEPENDENCE – Prepare to be amazed with the magic of Tim Stolba at the Falcon Center beginning at 9:30 a.m. This program is part of the Independence Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. Stolba is one of the Midwest’s leading comedy magicians. All ages will enjoy his interactive show which includes hilarious comedy and awe-inspiring magic tricks. Everyone is welcome to attend library programs; no library card is necessary.
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is grilled steak. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saurdays. They serve rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch.
Our Solar System
INDEPENDENCE – In keeping with the Summer Reading Program theme of “A Universe of Stories,” David Voigts will be at the Independence Public Library for a presentation about our solar system. Voigts, of the Black Hawk Astronomy Club, will present a survey of the planets and other solar system objects beginning at 6:30 p.m. The program will feature a variety of pictures from NASA space probes and the Hubble Space Telescope.
Thursday, July 18
Stories in Space
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library Thursday morning programs with Vonnie will be held in the Community Room at the library. Children ages 0-5 and their caregiver are welcome to enjoy this similar format of Rhyme Time, Movin’ & Groovin’, and Story Time beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Be the Change
INDEPENDENCE – Get fit this summer at the Independence Public Library! Take part in Be the Change Group Fitness classes with Tess Erger. The classes are a combination of strength training, toning, and the perfect amount of cardio. You will leave the class feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready for the day. This free class will meet in the Community Room beginning at 8 a.m. No registration is necessary.
Star Party
INDEPENDENCE – The entire family is invited to celebrate the Independence Public Library’s Summer Reading Program with our Star Party from 7 to 10 p.m. The Grout Museum and Bluedorn Science Imaginarium staff will provide hands-on fun and learning with star gazers, telescopes, and NASA kits. Enjoy astronomical food and other activities while learning about the sky! The Star Party will be held at the Falcon Center. No registration is necessary.
Sunday, July 21
Dungeons & Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together and may explore a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. The adventurers will need to solve puzzles, escape traps, combat monsters and build friendships to overcome the challenges. The program is from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Registration is required.
Monday, July 22
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – The public is welcome to join the discussion of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library. We will discuss the Japanese art of decluttering and organizing with the author’s fresh approach. Participants are also invited to share their own ideas for tidying up. Multiple copies of the book are available at the library and on our eReaders. All are welcome to attend this book discussion in the Community Room. No library card is necessary to attend and no registration is required.
Tuesday, July 23
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will carpool from the Methodist church parking lot at 10 a.m. to Rowley where Donna Harms will speak on “Creating a Pollinator Plot” and show her plantings. The public is invited to bring a sack lunch and join us for the outing.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Wednesday, July 24
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is Salisbury steak. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. They serve rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch.
Thursday, July 25
Stories in Space
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library Thursday morning programs with will be held in the Community Room at the library. Children ages 0-5 and their caregiver are welcome to enjoy this similar format of Rhyme Time, Movin’ & Groovin’, and story time beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Friday, July 26
Stuffed Animal Sleepover
INDEPENDENCE – After meeting the Summer Reading Program requirements of earning at least 150 points with the Independence Public Library, children will have the opportunity to leave a stuffed animal friend for a weekend of adventures at the library. Eligible participants are asked to stop in the library for a list of guidelines including the drop off and pick up dates and times.
Saturday, July 27
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held Saturday, July 27, at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W. Doors will be open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or until supplies are exhausted). If you are in need of food assistance, please consider taking advantage of this opportunity. All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same days in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions may be directed to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be August 24.