Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, August 17
Fun With the “Son”
INDEPENDENCE – Living Water Church will host a FREE Fun With the “Son” event on Saturday, August 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Independence Bandshell Park. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of FREE music, games, fellowship, and a barbecue picnic with all the trimmings. In addition, a Classic Show & Shine will be part of the afternoon with cars, trucks, tractors, etc., on display.
Sunday, August 18
Family Fishing Day at Heartland Acres
INDEPENDENCE – Family Fishing Day returns to Swan Lake at Heartland Acres on Sunday, August 18, from 12 to 4 p.m. Fishing Swan Lake is part of the admission to the museum, and all museum admission will be half price ($5 for adults, $2 for children ages 5-17). Heartland Acres hosts this event in conjunction with the Independence Bass Club, the Lions Club, Tim Reed State Farm, and The Bait Shoppe. Annual/lifetime members of Heartland Acres will be allowed to fish at no extra charge. There will be an assortment of free worms, compliments of The Bait Shoppe. Fishing will be allowed from the shore only. Anglers are to bring their own gear – simple gear such as poles, 1/8 oz. jigs, twister tails, hooks, and sinkers will work fine – and are to follow all Iowa fishing laws and regulations. Participants must have a valid Iowa fishing license.
Dungeons & Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together and may explore a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. The adventurers will need to solve puzzles, escape traps, combat monsters and build friendships to overcome the challenges. The program is from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Registration is required. For those interested in being part of this adventure, please contact the library at 319-334-2470, iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit the website www.independenceia.org/library.
Hymn Sing and Ice Cream Social
INDEPENDENCE – First United Methodist Church in Independence is hosting a hymn sing and ice cream social on Sunday, August 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Please join us as we welcome Pastor Paul and Sandy Evans to our church and community.
Monday, August 19
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular Buchanan County Historical Society meeting will be held on Monday, August 19, at 7 p.m. at the Heartland Acres theater area. Check out the historical society (website www.buchanancountyhistory.com) or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular monthly meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Family LEGO Night
INDEPENDENCE – Families are invited to the library to create and build with Legos! The Independence Public Library will host Family LEGO Night @ the Library from 5 to 7 p.m. Participants will have an opportunity to build their own creation and, if desired, follow the theme for our challenge project. Legos will be provided by the library. No library cards are necessary and registration is not required.
Tuesday, August 20
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Wednesday, August 21
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is grilled steak. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
Thursday, August 22
Rhyme & Story Times and Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Movin’ & Groovin’ will meet from 9:50 to 10:10 a.m. Activities will stimulate the minds and bodies of your little ones. Story time for toddlers begins at 10:10 a.m. “Dog Days” is the theme for this week. Children ages 2-5 can enjoy fun books and crafts or coloring afterwards.
Friday, August 23
Fill the Boot
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Fire Department will be holding their annual MDA Fill the Boot Campaign on Friday, August 23, from 3 to 7 p.m. Firefighters will be at Walmart, Fareway, and in town somewhere, depending on road construction.
Independence Eagles Cookout
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles are holding a cookout from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 23, at the VFW Hall to raise money for a number of charities, including cancer and diabetes research, Dollars for Scholars, DARE, and other programs. The menu includes hamburgers, hot dogs, sweet corn, and potato salad. Cost for adults is $7 per person. Cost for children age 8 and under is $3 each.
Saturday, August 24
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held, Saturday, August 24, at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W. Doors will be open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or until supplies are exhausted). If you are in need of food assistance, please consider taking advantage of this opportunity. All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same days in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions? Call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be September 28.
Monday, August 26
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – The public is welcome to join the discussion of A Spark of Light beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library. Jodi Picoult, the author of Small Great Things, returns with a powerful and provocative new novel about ordinary lives that intersect during a heart-stopping crisis. Multiple copies of the book are available at the library and on our ereaders. All are welcome to attend this book discussion in the Community Room. No library card is necessary to attend and no registration is required.
Crafterschool at IPL
INDEPENDENCE – Drop in after the Independence Community School District’s early dismissal on Monday, August 26, to make fun and creative arts and crafts projects in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library. Kids are invited to attend from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Activities include painting, creating with clay, and making mosaics! No registration is required. Earn a reward for participating! The program is also offered on Tuesday, August 27.
Tuesday, August 27
Crafterschool at IPL
Drop in after the Independence Community School District’s early dismissal on Tuesday, August 27, to make fun and creative arts and crafts projects in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library. Kids are invited to attend from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Activities include painting, creating with clay, and making mosaics! No registration is required. Earn a reward for participating!
ship is not required. Please call Nancy Weber at 319-827-1449 for a reservation.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
}Wednesday, August 28
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is beef and noodles. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Thursday, August 29{/span}
Cupcakes with Cops
INDEPENDENCE – Come join our local law enforcement officers and Building Directions for Families for games, fun, and sweet treats from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, at First Ward Park (by the courthouse). This program is free for everyone!
Rhyme & Story Times and Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Movin’ & Groovin’ will meet from 9:50 to 10:10 a.m. Activities will stimulate the minds and bodies of your little ones. Story time for toddlers begins at 10:10 a.m. “Dog Days” is the theme for this week. Children ages 2-5 can enjoy fun books and crafts or coloring afterwards.