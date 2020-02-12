Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Catholic Daughters
INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church, Independence, and St. Patrick’s, Winthrop, will meet at 12 p.m. for lunch at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, 505 Enterprise Drive, Independence. Lunch charge will be $6. Members should call Cheryl Reed at 334-4983 for reservations.
K9 Presentation Rescheduled
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Deputy Sheriff Ben Ward and his partner, K9 Officer Koda, will give a presentation at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE, Independence, starting at 12:30 p.m. This event was previously scheduled for January 8.
Library Closed for Staff Development
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month for staff development. Employees work to learn, grow, and serve you better. For more information, stop in or call the library at 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – Children up to 2 years old and their caregiver can enjoy rhyme time, reading, and rhythm at Rhyme Time (9:30-9:50 a.m.) at the Independence Public Library. Toddlers and preschoolers may participate in activities to stimulate the mind and body with Movin’ and Groovin’ (9:50-10:10 a.m.), and experience an interactive Story Time (10:10-10:30 a.m.).
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will be having a brunch at the Independence Senior Center at 9:30 a.m. Admission is $10. The special feature will be “A Quilter’s Retreat” by Melinda Engelbrecht. Music will be a duet by Larry and Janice Kaberle. The speaker is Lynn Sargent from Indianola. Her talk is “Eric’s Heart,” finding hope after the death of a child and the journey with her son through the dying process. She finds peace and hope through some amazing events. We are not a club. We have monthly events to which all women are invited. Come and bring a friend. For reservations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Healthy Cooking with Air Fryers
INDEPENDENCE – Want to learn about a popular new kitchen gadget? Discover the magic of healthy cooking with air fryers and Independence’s own Dan Lake at the Independence Public Library. Enjoy salmon, mixed vegetables, sweet potatoes, and zucchini fries all cooked with surprisingly little oil and done in about 15 minutes! Program begins at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required.
Friday, Feb. 14
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion and Auxiliary No. 346 will hold a fish supper from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages five to 12. The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060.
Minecraft Season of the Sidewinder
INDEPENDENCE – Tweens and teens can explore new Minecraft worlds in the Season of the Sidewinder with the Independence Public Library. Meet TJ Nissen, the creator of the Sidewinder and owner of Network Nirvana. If you love Minecraft, you’ll really love this! Program is 5 to 8 p.m. Registration is required.
Valentine’s Day Social and Dance
INDEPENDENCE – The local Knights of Columbus and Catholic Daughters of the Americas are sponsoring a Valentine’s Day social and dance on Valentine’s Day. The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room of St. John School. Tickets are $5 at the door. Pizza, refreshments, and snacks will be provided. Music will be provided by Quicksilver Mobile Entertainment. Have a fun night out with your sweetheart or friends.
Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – Bingo is held every second Friday at the 4-H Building at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Bingo packets include 10 game sheets for $10. There is a 75 percent payout.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Snacks provided. This Independence Public Library program is 1 to 2:30 and 2:45 to 5:30 p.m. Registration is required.
Monday, Feb. 17
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will be at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! There are two opportunities in February to enjoy a discussion of our One Book One Independence title, A Man of His Own by Susan Wilson! Come to the Independence Public Library at 2 p.m. with your insight and questions or to hear others’ perspectives.
IFD Annual Soup Supper
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Fire Department will hold its annual soup supper from 5 to 7 p.m. at the fire station, 113 4th Avenue SE. Orders to go and delivery are available by calling 319-334-3404. The menu includes fresh, homemade chili as well as delicious beef stew loaded with vegetables. The meal also includes milk, coffee, water, bread, and your choice from a fabulous selection of desserts. All proceeds will go toward the purchase of new specialty tools and equipment. A free-will donation will be collected.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is grilled steak. Their hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. Run by a volunteer group, Common Grounds serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Takeout available. Call 563-924-2367.
Early Dismissal Games, Etc. (EDGE)
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event. It’s early dismissal time at school, and we can’t wait to have fun at the Independence Public Library! This session, held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. is all about the Otter Creek Animal Shelter. Learn about how animal shelters work and the benefits of adopting family pets, then make a special toy for the animals to enjoy while waiting for their forever home! Otter Creek Animal Shelter will lead the adventure for kids in grades K-6.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – Children up to 2 years old and their caregiver can enjoy rhyme time, reading, and rhythm at Rhyme Time (9:30-9:50 a.m.) at the Independence Public Library. Toddlers and preschoolers may participate in activities to stimulate the mind and body with Movin’ and Groovin’ (9:50-10:10 a.m.), and experience an interactive Story Time (10:10-10:30 a.m.).
Friday, Feb. 21
Shrimp and Fish Fry
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion is holding a shrimp and fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu consists of shrimp, fish, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, and desserts. Admission is $10 for adults, children under age 12 is $5, and preschoolers dine for free. The legion hall is located at 204 W Wood Street, Urbana.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or while supplies last. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall/Community Center from 9:30 to 11 a.m. If you need food assistance, consider taking advantage of this opportunity. You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. All school property regulations will be followed. You need to bring your ID to sign in. Bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be March 28.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
Retrieving Freedom Panel
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! Retrieving Freedom is a non-profit organization dedicated to training service dogs to help military veterans and children with autism. Not only do they help with specific chores and perform tasks associated with their training, but they also offer companionship and unconditional love. Come to the Independence Public Library on Sunday, February 23 at 2 p.m. to meet a panel of veterans who have been successfully placed with a service dog. For more information about this free program, call the library at 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Monday, Feb. 24
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! This is the second opportunity this month to enjoy a discussion of our One Book One Independence title: A Man of His Own by Susan Wilson at the Independence Public Library! Do you have interesting insight, questions, or want to hear others’ perspectives? We want to hear about it. You can’t beat the camaraderie and conversation. The book discussion will start at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group
INDEPENDENCE – An Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Hills Independence, 505 Enterprise Drive. All are welcome to join, even if you don’t have a family member in the Prairie Hills community.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is salmon patties and meat loaf.
iTAB: Teen Advisory Board
INDEPENDENCE – Calling all teens! The Independence Public Library Teen Advisory Board is a great opportunity to make friends, have fun, and make the library an awesome place for you and your peers. Join us at 3:30 p.m. for pizza, discussion, and silver cord hours! Now meeting at the Independence Junior/Senior High library. Accepting new members!
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The writer’s group is official! Sharpen your skills with a writing prompt or two, then share what you’ve been working on and/or provide feedback for others at the Independence Public Library. Discover this new community of people who put work into the same craft, make meaningful connections, and become a better writer at the same time. Event starts at 6 p.m. Note: The writer’s group has been temporarily moved to Wednesday because of One Book One Independence programming. The writer’s group will resume meeting the last Thursday of each month in April.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – Children up to 2 years old and their caregiver can enjoy rhyme time, reading, and rhythm at Rhyme Time (9:30-9:50 a.m.) at the Independence Public Library. Toddlers and preschoolers may participate in activities to stimulate the mind and body with Movin’ and Groovin’ (9:50-10:10 a.m.), and experience an interactive Story Time (10:10-10:30 a.m.).
School Open House
JESUP – Everyone is invited to hear about and experience the Jesup preschool, pre-K, and kindergarten elementary programs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Come meet the teachers and visit the classrooms. Check out the Jesup Schools and see what they have to offer. Contact Heather Hansen, elementary secretary, at 319-827-1700 ext. 1101 with any questions.
The Home Fronts of Iowa, 1940-45
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event. Come to the Independence Public Library to find out how Iowans made a difference at home during WW II through farms, gardens, scrap drives, rationing, work, and more. Businesses in Iowa also contributed to the war effort, even producing bombs and bullets. Every person and place contributed to the WWII war effort in some way. Come Thursday, February 27, at 6:30 p.m. discover how Iowa did its part with speaker/presenter Lisa Ossian.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Communicating During Grievance
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event. The Independence Public Library will host Breanna Lorenzen, a junior in high school at 1 p.m. She lost her mother in May 2019, and the resulting pain and grief put a wall between herself and others, creating difficulties in her relationships. Breanna decided to do something about it, doing research and sharing her findings about grief and communications. Join us as she shares her story, discusses communication tips, and teaches how to take care of yourself while grieving.
Hot Beef and Turkey Supper
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is hosting its 11th annual hot beef and turkey supper on Saturday, February 29, at the Rowley Community Center. They will be serving from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each for adults, $5 each for children ages five to 12, and free for children age four and under. Contact Vivian Davis (563-920-4567), Molly Greenley (319-334-7163), or Lorrie Rasmussen (319-938-2833) for tickets. The museum will also be open.
Urbana Trivia Night
URBANA – Friends of the Urbana Public Library’s annual trivia night will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, at St Mary Catholic Church, Don Bosco Hall, 402 Ash Street. Free child care, 10 rounds of 10 questions. Invite your friends, family, and neighbors for a little friendly competition, BYOB, snacks, and fun. Proceeds ($10/person) will go to the Urbana Public Library Building Fund. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/yx3slvm4. Contact Holly at 319-230-0275 or holly_overturf@yahoo.com for more information or to register.