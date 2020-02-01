Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Legion Auxiliary Breakfast
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion Auxiliary serves a hearty breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month. The menu features biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, sausage patties, eggs, orange juice, milk, and coffee. Your free-will donation is gratefully appreciated. The legion hall is located at 204 W Wood Street, Urbana.
Monday, Feb. 3
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Early Dismissal Games, Etc. (EDGE)
INDEPENDENCE – It’s early dismissal time at school, and we can’t wait to have fun at the Independence Public Library! This session, held from 2 to 3:30 p.m., is for Valentine’s Day! Kids in grades K-6 can be creative and enjoy crafts, games, and snacks! For more information, call 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Manure Applicator Workshop
INDEPENDENCE – A two-hour confinement site manure applicator workshop will be held beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, there is no fee to attend. Applicators will need to pay certification fees to complete those requirements.
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – Children up to 2 years old and their caregiver can enjoy rhyme time, reading, and rhythm at Rhyme Time (9:30-9:50 a.m.) at the Independence Public Library. Toddlers and preschoolers may participate in activities to stimulate the mind and body with Movin’ and Groovin’ (9:50-10:10 a.m.), and experience an interactive Story Time (10:10-10:30 a.m.).
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE (use north door). Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Pam Russell at 319-269-3426 with any questions.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
Pancakes 4 Larry
OELWEIN – A pancake breakfast is being held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 113 N Frederick Avenue in Oelwein as a benefit for the family of Larry Hosto, who recently passed away from colon cancer. In addition to pancakes, the menu will include sausage, milk, juice, and coffee. A free-will donation will be gratefully collected. There will be fresh baked goods for sale as well as items up for silent auction. If you would like to make a donation, contact Tracy Cummings at 319-283-2144 or Melaine Buzynski at 319-352-3334. GoFundMe: Help the Hostos.
Breakfast in Monti
MONTI – Stop in for breakfast at the Monti Community Center from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The menu will feature ham and scrambled eggs, pancakes, donuts and rolls, juice, coffee, and milk. A free-will donation will be collected.
Monday, Feb. 10
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library. The later date is due to the caucuses being held on February 3. Next month, the regular meeting schedule will return to the first Monday of the month.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – Give the ultimate gift – the gift of life. A community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at BCHC Wellness Center, 1600 1st Street E. Sign up to save a life today online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Catholic Daughters
INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church, Independence, and St. Patrick’s, Winthrop, will meet at 12 p.m. for lunch at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, 505 Enterprise Drive, Independence. Lunch charge will be $6. Members should call Cheryl Reed at 334-4983 for reservations.
K9 Presentation Rescheduled
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Deputy Sheriff Ben Ward and his partner, K9 Officer Koda, will give a presentation at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE, Independence, starting at 12:30 p.m. This event was previously scheduled for January 8.
Library Closed for Staff Development
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month for staff development. Employees work to learn, grow, and serve you better.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – Children up to 2 years old and their caregiver can enjoy rhyme time, reading, and rhythm at Rhyme Time (9:30-9:50 a.m.) at the Independence Public Library. Toddlers and preschoolers may participate in activities to stimulate the mind and body with Movin’ and Groovin’ (9:50-10:10 a.m.), and experience an interactive Story Time (10:10-10:30 a.m.).
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will be having a brunch at the Independence Senior Center at 9:30 a.m. Admission is $10. The special feature will be “A Quilter’s Retreat” by Melinda Engelbrecht. Music will be a duet by Larry and Janice Kaberle. The speaker is Lynn Sargent from Indianola. Her talk is “Eric’s Heart,” about finding hope after the death of a child and the journey with her son through the dying process. She finds peace and hope through some amazing events. We are not a club. We have monthly events to which all women are invited. Come and bring a friend. For reservations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Healthy Cooking with Air Fryers
INDEPENDENCE – Want to learn about a popular new kitchen gadget? Discover the magic of healthy cooking with air fryers and Independence’s own Dan Lake at the Independence Public Library. Enjoy salmon, mixed vegetables, sweet potatoes, and zucchini fries all cooked with surprisingly little oil and done in about 15 minutes! Program begins at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Friday, Feb. 14{/span}
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion and Auxiliary No. 346 will hold a fish supper from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages five to 12. The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. Shut-ins can call 563-929-3060.
Minecraft Season of the Sidewinder
INDEPENDENCE – Tweens and teens can explore new Minecraft worlds in the Season of the Sidewinder. Meet TJ Nissen, the creator of the Sidewinder and owner of Network Nirvana. If you love Minecraft, you’ll really love this! Program is 5 to 8 p.m. Registration is required.
Valentine’s Day Social and Dance
INDEPENDENCE – The local Knights of Columbus and Catholic Daughters of the Americas are sponsoring a Valentine’s Day social and dance on Valentine’s Day. The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room of St. John School. Tickets are $5 at the door. Pizza, refreshments, and snacks will be provided. Music will be provided by Quicksilver Mobile Entertainment. Have a fun night out with your sweetheart or friends.
Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – Bingo is held every second Friday at the 4-H Building at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Bingo packets include 10 game sheets for $10. There is a 75 percent payout.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Sunday, Feb. 16{/span}
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Snacks provided. Program is 1 to 2:30 and 2:45 to 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Monday, Feb. 17{/span}
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – A meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will begin at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Tuesday, Feb. 18{/span}
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Thursday, Feb. 20{/span}
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – Children up to 2 years old and their caregiver can enjoy rhyme time, reading, and rhythm at Rhyme Time (9:30-9:50 a.m.) at the Independence Public Library. Toddlers and preschoolers may participate in activities to stimulate the mind and body with Movin’ and Groovin’ (9:50-10:10 a.m.), and experience an interactive Story Time (10:10-10:30 a.m.).
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Friday, Feb. 21{/span}
Shrimp and Fish Fry
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion is holding a shrimp and fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu consists of shrimp, fish, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, and desserts. Admission is $10 for adults, children under age 12 is $5, and preschoolers dine for free. The legion hall is located at 204 W Wood Street, Urbana.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Saturday, Feb. 22{/span}
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or while supplies last. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall/Community Center from 9:30 to 11 a.m. If you need food assistance, consider taking advantage of this opportunity. You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. All school property regulations will be followed. You need to bring your ID to sign in. Bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be March 28.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Sunday, Feb. 23{/span}
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Tuesday, Feb. 25{/span}
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Wednesday, Feb. 26{/span}
iTAB: Teen Advisory Board
INDEPENDENCE – Calling all teens! The Teen Advisory Board is a great opportunity to make friends, have fun, and make the library an awesome place for you and your peers. Join us at 3:30 p.m. for pizza, discussion, and silver cord hours! Now meeting at the Independence Junior/Senior High Library. Accepting new members!
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The writer’s group is official! Sharpen your skills with a writing prompt or two, then share what you’ve been working on and/or provide feedback for others at the Independence Public Library. Discover this new community of people who put work into the same craft, make meaningful connections, and become a better writer at the same time. Event starts at 6 p.m. Note: The writer’s group has been temporarily moved to Wednesday because of One Book One Independence programming. The writer’s group will resume meeting the last Thursday of each month in April.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Thursday, Feb. 27{/span}
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – Children up to 2 years old and their caregiver can enjoy rhyme time, reading, and rhythm at Rhyme Time (9:30-9:50 a.m.) at the Independence Public Library. Toddlers and preschoolers may participate in activities to stimulate the mind and body with Movin’ and Groovin’ (9:50-10:10 a.m.), and experience an interactive Story Time (10:10-10:30 a.m.).
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Saturday, Feb. 29{/span}
Hot Beef and Turkey Supper
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is hosting its 11th annual hot beef and turkey supper at the Rowley Community Center, serving from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each for adults, $5 each for children ages five to 12, and free for children age four and under. Contact Vivian Davis (563-920-4567), Molly Greenley (319-334-7163), or Lorrie Rasmussen (319-938-2833) for tickets. The museum will also be open.