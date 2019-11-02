Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, serves breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month – including biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door.
Winthrop Craft/Vendor Show
WINTHROP – The Church of Christ United will sponsor the Winthrop Craft/Vendor Show in the gym at East Buchanan High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Carol Stiefel, 319-961-8030.
Chili Fly In/Drive In
INDEPENDENCE – P&N Flight and Charter is hosting a fly- or drive-in chili cook-off at the Independence Municipal Airport from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring “all you can eat” chili, chips, cookies, and beverage. Airplane and helicopter rides will be available for purchase, weather permitting. There will be information on flight training, airplane rental, and charters. Open to the public.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Firemen’s Breakfast
WINTHROP – The Winthrop Fire Department is holding a breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be serving pancakes, French toast, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, ham, fresh fruit, and beverages. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children ages six to 12, and free for children five and under.
Annual Soup Supper
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Democratic Women’s Club will hold its annual soup supper from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue, Independence. The club will serve homemade chili, chicken noodle soup, and vegetable beef soup and a selection of homemade pies for dessert. A free-will donation will be accepted at the door.
Monday, Nov. 4
Relay for Life Committee Busing Tables
INDEPENDENCE – The Relay For Life committee will be busing tables at Pizza Ranch as a fundraiser. Be sure to stop by for a meal and donate to their cause.
Fundraiser for Malek Theater
INDEPENDENCE – A soup supper fundraiser for the Malek Theater will be held at The Crowbar, American Legion Post 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30’s regular meeting is the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Spotlight Series
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) will present a free seminar on chronic pain at the Independence Public Library beginning at 6 p.m. The seminar is open to the public; no registration required. Call BCHC for more information at 319-332-0999.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Dinosaur Discoveries
INDEPENDENCE – Come on this virtual expedition with Bill Desmarais at 6:30 p.m. at the library! Find dinosaur tracks uncovered in a large coal mine in the Canadian Rockies and discoveries of multiple Albertosaurus skeletons in the badlands of the Red Deer River, providing clues to the hunting nature of large tyrannosaurus. Includes interactive sections where you will be able to apply your paleontologist skills and observe real dinosaur fossils and footprints.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday special is pork. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. A non-profit, volunteer run organization, they serve rolls in the morning and soups, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Takeout available. Call 563-924-2367.
Early Dismission Games, Etc. (EDGE)
INDEPENDENCE – It’s early dismissal time at school, and Wii can’t wait to have fun at the Independence Public Library! Play Wii and board games and eat snacks. Early Dismissal Games, Etc. (EDGE) will also be available during professional development dismissals on November 20 and December 11 at the library. Geared for children in grades K-6. Contact the library at 319-334-2470, iplprograms@gmail.com, or www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m.
Discussions, Readings, & Maybe a Banjo
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Ladies Literary Club and the Independence Public Library present Mary Swander, former Poet Laureate of Iowa, on Thursday, November 7. Made possible by Humanities Iowa, Swander will talk about the state of poetry in contemporary society, illustrating her ideas with her original work, at the library starting at 1:30 p.m. in the Community Room. The author of 12 books as well as numerous plays and radio commentaries, Swander brings energy and humor to the page and to her audiences. Sometimes she brings her banjo!
Friends of the Library Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Come see what the Friends of the Library do to help support library programs and collections! Meetings are held at the Independence Public Library. Find out about book sales, the bookstore, and other ventures.
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE (use north door). Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Pam Russell at 319-269-3426 with any questions.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Running for the Paws
JESUP – The Otter Creak Animal Shelter of Hazleton will host Running for the Paws with registration starting at 7 a.m., followed by the race at 8 a.m. Registration will take place at the Pavilion at Jesup City Park. The event will feature a 5K run and a 1-mile fun walk. This is a pet- and family-friendly event, but all dogs must be current with their vaccinations. Cost is $20 and includes a t-Shirt. Preregistration forms are available on the shelter’s Facebook page or at the Jesup Vet Clinic.
Merry Mixers Square Dance Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller for the veterans dance is Barry Peck and cuer is Carla Peck of Des Moines.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
Veterans Day Program
INDEPENDENCE – Come to the Independence Public Library for this Veterans Day program. From the Civil War to present day – medics, some of the most unsung heroes, provide for our brave service men and women under the most difficult of circumstances. Presented by Eddy Weiss, this program brings insight into the training, history, equipment, and challenges of those heroes who fought during the battles as lifesavers.
Monday, Nov. 11
Courthouse Closed
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Courthouse will be closed in observance of Veterans Day.
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Women’s Connection will have tailgate food and a program on Monday, November 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library. Admission is $10. The special feature will be “Repurposed Barn Wood,” by Derick Perkins. The speaker will be Sharon Wiese, Lake Barrington, Illinois, on the topic “Receiving Gifts: Tis More Blessed to Receive.” Sharon shares about gifts she has received in her life. We are not a club, but we hold monthly events which all women are invited to. Come and bring a friend. For reservations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is turkey. Takeout available. Call 563-924-2367.
Presentation on Owls at Senior Center
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Naturalist Michael Mass will give a presentation, “Owls – the Silent Predator!” The program starts at 12:30 at the Buchanan County Senior Center. Following the presentation, attendees will get a chance to see an owl – live and up close.
Library Closed for Staff Development
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library closes at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month for staff development. Employees work to learn, grow, and serve you better.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will be grilling steaks and start supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 319-334-4619.
Downstairs at the Downton
INDEPENDENCE – Find out about the real Downton Abbey at the Independence Public Library. Professional historian and educator Kathy Wilson proves learning about the past can be fun as well as interesting. She explores the reality of running a house like Highclere Castle, the real Downton Abbey. Discussion will follow.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Dungeons & Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery and is held at the Independence Public Library from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Teens ages 12-17 work together, solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Snacks provided. Registration is required.
Hymn Sing-Fest
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church, 202 2nd Avenue NE, invites YOU to a Hymn Sing-Fest from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 17. After the organ concert last year, many people requested a singalong. Hope you can come and enjoy the memories the hymns bring up in your heart. The old hymns are so touching to the soul. Come, sing, and make a joyful sound unto the Lord. There will be light refreshments to follow. Free-will offerings will be welcomed for future events at St. James’. St. James’ and LACES are sponsoring this event.
Monday, Nov. 18
Census Job Information
INDEPENDENCE – Stop at the Freedom Room in the Independence Public Library between 4 and 8 p.m. to find out about available census jobs. Flexible hours, temporary positions, extra money…stop in and speak with a representative to find out more!
Writers Group 101
INDEPENDENCE – Mary Potter Kenyon, local author and writers group leader, will discuss writers’ groups at the Independence Public Library starting at 6:30 p.m. She will cover how to get them started and keep them going. Following the presentation, there will be discussion about the formation of an Independence writers’ group.
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular Buchanan County Historical Society meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Check out the historical society website (www.buchanancountyhistory.com) or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular monthly meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is grilled steak. Takeout available. Call 563-924-2367.
Early Dismissal Games, Etc. (EDGE)
INDEPENDENCE – It’s early dismissal at school and time explore the ’60s and ’70s at the Independence Public Library from 2 to 3:30 p.m.! Get your groove on with ’70s comedy, crafts, and snacks. EDGE will also be available during professional development dismissal on December 11 at the library. Geared for children in grades K-6.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m.
Foto Friends
INDEPENDENCE – Foto Friends will meet at 7 p.m. at Prairie Hills Senior Living in the East Library. The assignments for pictures are “Animals/Wildlife” and “Fog.” Visitors are always welcome. Enjoy a helpful lesson by one of the members. There are no dues to join. Call 319-334-3773 for more information.
Friday, Nov. 22
Minecraft Black Friday
INDEPENDENCE – Get building with Minecraft Black Friday 1989. Venture into the cosmic mall that is Roswell Carnivale Online to discover an abandoned shopping mall called the Astroplex. Since this is the Season of Discovery within NirvanaOnline, we will be challenging players to uncover all of the secrets and mysteries that the Astroplex has to offer. Event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Registration is required.
Brayton Kuhse Benefit
INDEPENDENCE – A benefit for Brayton Kuhse will be held at Lucky 10 Lanes, 519 1st Street E, starting at 7 p.m. The nine-pin bowling tournament will feature five-person teams – men, women, and mixed. Bowlers and non-bowlers are welcome. The fee is $25 per person. Food will be available. Brayton has a pilocytic astrocytoma brain tumor. It is a low-grade, show-growing, benign tumor. He will undergo approximately 16 months of chemotherapy. To sign up, call Bart at 319-334-9593.
Saturday, Nov. 23
St. John School Bazaar
INDEPENDENCE – The annual St. John Bazaar will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room at St John School. The bazaar is a great fundraiser for the school. There will be candy and cookie sales, a luncheon, crafts, children’s activities, and holiday apparel for sale.
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry, a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street West. Doors open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last). All school property regulations followed. ID required. Bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Direct questions to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The next mobile food pantry will be December 21 (third Saturday).
Merry Mixers Square Dance Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller is Fred Grow and cuer is Jacquie Grow of Boone. This is a FREE dance in honor of the Amfahrs’ 30th wedding anniversary.