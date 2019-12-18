Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is grilled steak. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. A non-profit run by volunteers, they serve rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. They also offer takeout. Call 563-924-2367.
MHI Museum
INDEPENDENCE – The MHI Museum will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18. The museum is located in the Reynolds Building on the campus of the Independence Mental Health Institute at 2277 Iowa Avenue.
Prairie Hills Jingle Bus Rides
INDEPENDENCE – Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Prairie Hills, 505 Enterprise Drive SW, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for Jingle Bus rides. Join Jingle Bus to ride around town to look at Christmas lights, sing songs, and return to Prairie Hills to partake in the hot chocolate bar! RSVPs are appreciated but not required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. If you have questions, call Kristy or Staci at 319-334-2000.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Rhyme/Story Time/Moving’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join in at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm beginning at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ will follow at 9:50 to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 AM. This week’s theme is ’Tis the Season. For more information, call the library at 334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Foto Friends
INDEPENDENCE – Foto Friends will meet at 7 p.m. at Prairie Hills Senior Living in the East Library. The assignments for pictures are “Cars” and “City Lights.” Visitors are always welcome. Enjoy a helpful lesson by one of the members. There are no dues to join. Call 319-334-3773 for more information.
Friday, Dec. 20
WCF Holiday Open House
INDEPENDENCE – WCF Financial Bank, 305 1st Street W, is holding a holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 20. Come and enjoy baked goodies, coffee, and fruit punch.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month – including biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door.
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held Saturday, December 21, at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street West. Doors will be open 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or until supplies are exhausted). If you are in need of food assistance, please consider taking advantage of this opportunity. All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions may be directed to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 24-25
Courthouse Closed
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Courthouse will be closed on Christmas Eve, December 24, and Christmas Day, December 25, in observance of the holidays.
Falcon Center Closed
INDEPENDENCE – The Falcon Civic Center will be closed in observance of Christmas.
Christmas Hours at IPL
INDEPENDENCE – The library will close at 1 p.m. for Christmas Eve and be closed all day on Christmas Day. Normal hours resume on Thursday, December 26.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop will be closed Christmas Day.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Rhyme/Story Time/Moving’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join in at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm beginning at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ will follow at 9:50 to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 AM. This week, Vonnie will be reading Merry Christmas! For more information, call the library at 334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Friday, Dec. 27
Krampus March Minecraft
INDEPENDENCE – From 5 to 8 p.m., be a part of the game that captured the world’s imagination and problem-solving skills: Minecraft! In this holiday edition, visit the massive, snowy mountain that looms over Frostcent Village. Try to save the village from the winter demon Krampus and his mischievous cronies. Best for kids 12-17 years old. Come join us! Registration is required. To register, stop into the library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprocoordinator@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Early Closure of County Offices
INDEPENDENCE – The Offices of the Buchanan County Auditor and Treasurer will close to the public at 12 p.m. to close the books for the calendar year end.{/div}
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Courthouse Closed
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Courthouse will be closed in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.
Falcon Center Closed
INDEPENDENCE – The Falcon Civic Center will be closed on New Year’s Day for the holiday.
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop will be closed New Year’s Day.
Legion Auxiliary Breakfast
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion Auxiliary serves a hearty breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month. The menu features biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, sausage patties, eggs, orange juice, milk, and coffee. Your free-will donation is gratefully appreciated. The legion hall is located at 204 W Wood Street, Urbana.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class meets on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer, this is for experienced carvers AND beginners. See what others are working and how to finish a variety of projects. Discover if this is the hobby for you.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is Hawaiian chicken. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. A non-profit run by volunteers, they serve rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. They also offer takeout. Call 563-924-2367.
Manure Applicator Training
AMES – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will conduct commercial manure applicator training from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 73 locations in Iowa. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. There is no fee for the workshop, but applicators must register by Dec. 27 with the ISU Extension and Outreach county office where they plan to attend. A complete list of workshop locations may be found at http://www.agronext.iastate.edu/immag/certification/macprogrampostcard.pdf.
Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Due to the New Year’s holiday, the monthly meeting of Buchanan County Conservative Women will be held on January 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group gives women a conservative voice in the county as well as a chance to be better informed on issues concerning our country, state, and community. Please join in to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels. In February, the group will return to its regular schedule of meeting on the first Wednesday of every month.
K9 Presentation at Senior Center
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Deputy Sheriff Ben Ward and his partner, K9 Officer Koda, will give a presentation at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5{sup}th{/sup} Avenue NE, Independence, starting at 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
IPERS Presentation
INDEPENDENCE – ISEA Public Relations Specialist Melissa Peterson will be giving a presentation on IPERS at the Independence Public Library, 805 1st Street E, on Thursday, January 9, at 5:30 p.m. Learn about Iowa’s largest public employee retirement system and its far reaching impact for all Iowans.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Friday, Jan. 10{/span}
Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – Bingo is held every second Friday at the 4-H Building at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Bingo packets include 10 game sheets for $10. There is a 75 percent payout.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Sunday, Jan. 12{/span}
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
Breakfast in Monti
MONTI – Stop in for breakfast at the Monti Community Center from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The menu will feature ham and scrambled eggs, pancakes, donuts and rolls, juice, coffee, and milk. A free-will donation will be collected.