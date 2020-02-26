Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
iTAB: Teen Advisory Board
INDEPENDENCE – Calling all teens! The Teen Advisory Board is a great opportunity to make friends, have fun, and make the library an awesome place for you and your peers. Join us at 3:30 p.m. for pizza, discussion, and silver cord hours! Now meeting at the Independence Junior/Senior High library. Accepting new members! For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The writer’s group is official! Sharpen your skills with a writing prompt or two, then share what you’ve been working on and/or provide feedback for others at the Independence Public Library. Discover this new community of people who put work into the same craft, make meaningful connections, and become a better writer at the same time. Event starts at 6 p.m. Note: The writer’s group has been temporarily moved to Wednesday because of One Book One Independence programming. The writer’s group will resume meeting the last Thursday of each month in April.
Ash Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – First United Methodist Church, 313 2nd Street SE, will hold an Ash Wednesday service starting at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – New name, same format! Babies, toddlers, and preschoolers are welcome at the Independence Public Library for an hour filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm on Thursday mornings. Rhyme Time for babies begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ will follow at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m.
School Open House
JESUP – Everyone is invited to hear about and experience the Jesup preschool, pre-K, and kindergarten elementary programs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Come meet the teachers and visit the classrooms. Check out the Jesup Schools and see what they have to offer. Contact Heather Hansen, elementary secretary, at 319-827-1700 ext. 1101 with any questions.
The Home Fronts of Iowa 1940-45
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event: Come to the Independence Public Library to find out how Iowans made a difference at home during WWII through farms, gardens, scrap drives, rationing, work, and more. Businesses in Iowa also contributed to the war effort, even producing bombs and bullets. Every person and place contributed to the WWII war effort in some way. Come Thursday, February 27 at 6:30 p.m. discover how Iowa did its part with speaker/presenter Lisa Ossian. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday of the month at the Independence Pizza Ranch. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Hot Beef and Turkey Supper
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is hosting its 11th annual hot beef and turkey supper on Saturday, February 29, at the Rowley Community Center. They will be serving from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each for adults, $5 each for children ages five to 12, and free for children age four and under. Contact Vivian Davis (563-920-4567), Molly Greenley (319-334-7163), or Lorrie Rasmussen (319-938-2833) for tickets. The museum will also be open.
Urbana Trivia Night
URBANA – Friends of the Urbana Public Library’s annual trivia night will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, at St Mary Catholic Church, Don Bosco Hall, 402 Ash Street. Free child care, 10 rounds of 10 questions. Invite your friends, family, and neighbors for a little friendly competition, BYOB, snacks, and fun. Proceeds ($10/person) will go to the Urbana Public Library Building Fund. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/yx3slvm4. Contact Holly at 319-230-0275 or holly_overturf@yahoo.com for more information or to register.
Sunday, March 1
Communicating During Grievance
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! The Independence Public Library will host Breanna Lorenzen, a junior in high school, at 1 p.m. She lost her mother in May 2019, and the resulting pain and grief put a wall between herself and others, creating difficulties in her relationships. Breanna decided to do something about it, doing research and sharing her findings about grief and communications. Join us as she shares her story, discusses communication tips, and teaches how to take care of yourself while grieving.
Monday, March 2
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
BCHC Spotlight Series
INDEPENDENCE – March continues the Buchanan County Health Center’s Spotlight Series. Come and learn about pediatric milestones and development, including common concerns about childhood development, helpful insights, and tools for learning and success from Dr. William Schmitt, DO, and the BCHC Occupational Therapy Department. Free to the public, this seminar does not require advanced registration. Event begins at 6 p.m.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Tuesday, March 3
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! Enjoy a discussion of our One Book One Independence title, A Man of His Own by Susan Wilson! Come to the Independence Public Library with your insight, questions, or to hear others’ perspectives. You can’t beat the camaraderie and conversation. Event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds’ Coffee Shop Wednesday Special this week is pork. Their hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. Run by a volunteer group, Common Grounds serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Takeout available. Call 563-924-2367.

Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Early Dismissal Games, Etc. (EDGE)
INDEPENDENCE – It’s early dismissal time at school, and we can’t wait to play games, do puzzles, challenge you with Minute-To-Win-It, and enjoy snacks at the Independence Public Library! Event runs 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – Babies, toddlers, and preschoolers are welcome at the Independence Public Library for an hour filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm on Thursday mornings. The theme is Dr. Seuss! Rhyme Time for babies begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ will follow at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m.
Spaghetti Supper/Band Night
INDEPENDENCE – The annual Independence Mustang Band Night and Spaghetti Supper will be held Thursday, March 5, at the Jr/Sr High School. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Commons. Supper tickets will be sold at the door. The performance schedule during the meal includes: 5:15 p.m. – Junior High Jazz Band; 5:40 p.m. – Jazz Ensemble; and 6 p.m. – Jazz Orchestra. The grade 5-12 band concert starts at 7 p.m. in the gym.
“Deafinitely” Dogs!
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! Come to the Independence Public Library to learn about “Deafinitely” Dogs! This non-profit organization enriches the lives of people with disabilities by placing dogs who are trained specifically for their individual needs, enabling increased independence for their clients. Learn how a highly trained assistance dog can be vital for a person with a disability. Event starts at 6:30 p.m.
100+ People Who Care
QUASQUETON – The second annual fund raising event “100+ Who Care” will be held on Thursday, March 5, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Wolfey’s Wapsi Outback. Bring your ideas for someone or some project in Buchanan County to nominate to help, and your willingness to donate. The goal is to come together to make an impact in someone’s life.
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE (use north door). Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 with any questions.
Saturday, March 7
Legion Auxiliary Breakfast
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion Auxiliary serves a hearty breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month. The menu features biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, sausage patties, eggs, orange juice, milk, and coffee. Your free-will donation is gratefully appreciated. The legion hall is located at 204 W Wood Street, Urbana.
Sunday, March 8
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
Who Was Bob Feller?
INDEPENDENCE – A One Book One Independence (OBOI) Event! Hear about an Iowa boy turned baseball legend from Jerel Merical, who knew him personally. At the Independence Public Library, you will hear of Feller, who grew up in Van Meter, Iowa, and was signed to the majors as a teenager. Feller’s baseball career was interrupted when he volunteered to fight in WW II. Come to the 2 p.m. event to find out more about this Hall of Famer.