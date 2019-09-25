Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, September 25
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is CCF burgers. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
Our Neighbors, the Amish at ABCM West
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Public Library in welcoming Don and Dianne Kramer at ABCM West Rehabilitation Center for an insightful presentation about our neighbors, the Amish. The Kramers live near Amish communities and have gathered information about this intriguing culture over the years. They will share many aspects of the Amish lifestyle and beliefs including, marriage, homes, schools, clothing, Rumspringa, and much more. Free and open to the public, the multi-media presentation will begin at 2 p.m. For details, call 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or go to www.independenceia.org/library.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, September 26
Rhyme & Story Time and Movin’ &
Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Movin’ & Groovin’ will meet from 9:50 to 10:10 a.m. Activities will stimulate the minds and bodies of your little ones. Story Time for toddlers begins at 10:10 a.m. “Welcome Fall” is the theme for this week. Children age 2-5 can enjoy fun books and crafts or coloring afterwards.
Wine and Chocolate Walk
INDEPENDENCE – The annual Shop Historic Independence Wine and Chocolate Walk will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26. Participating businesses include Fabulous Fridays with Okoboji Grill, Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, Sanity Room, Eschen’s Clothing, Hartig Drug, Laree’s, BankIowa, Color Divine Salon & Spa, Adams Family Furniture, Buchanan County Health Center, S&K Collectibles, and Investment Center. Shop local and welcome the fall season with good company, rich treats, and a fine beverage.
Friday, September 27
Blood Drive
QUASQUETON – Quasqueton Emergency Services is hosting a blood drive on Friday, September 27, from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Quasqueton City Hall.
Saturday, September 28
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held, Saturday, September 28, at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W. Doors will be open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or until supplies are exhausted). If you are in need of food assistance, please consider taking advantage of this opportunity. All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same days in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions may be directed to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be October 26.
Fall Supper and Bazaar
BRANDON – The Brandon United Methodist Women’s annual fall supper and bazaar will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The bazaar will feature locally made crafts, baked goods, and produce. The meal will feature their famous homemade chicken and noodles. Tickets will be available at the door ($9 each for adults, $4 each for children ages five-12, free for children age four and under).
Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller is Fred Grow and cuer is Jacquie Grow of Boone. There will be no dance on October 12.
Sunday, September 29
Apple Gallop
MONTI – The public is invited to the 10th Annual Apple Gallop at the Monti Community Center on Sunday, September 29. Registration for the 5K walk/run begins at 8 a.m., and the actual walk/run begins at 9 a.m. Donuts, beverages, and applesauce featuring Timeless Prairie Orchard apples will be available. For information on the walk/run, visit the Monti Community Center website at www.monticc.com or contact Eldon Baragary at ebaragary@hotmail.com.
Tuesday, October 1
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Wednesday, October 2
Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Get factual information, conservative conversation, and new friendships at the monthly meeting of the Buchanan County Conservative Women at Bill’s Steakhouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Speakers will be State Rep. Sandy Salmon and Rob Peters from Americans for Prosperity. Please join us!
Thursday-Saturday, October 3-5
Grace UMC Fall Garage and Bake Sale
LAMONT – Grace United Methodist Church will hold a three-day fall garage and bake sale on Thursday, October 3, from 4-7 p.m., Friday, October 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, October 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Some items will be priced, and some will be sold for a free-will donation. Proceeds go to support church projects. The event is handicap accessible.
Thursday, October 3
Rhyme Time/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m. “Color Me” is the theme this week.
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE (use north door). Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Pam Russell at 319-269-3426 with any questions.
Saturday, October 5
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month – including biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, sausage patties, eggs, orange juice, milk, and coffee. A free-will donation is accepted at the door.
Saturday-Sunday, October 5-6
Friends Book Sale at IPL
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Independence Public Library will hold their semi-annual book sale on Saturday, October 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. Take advantage of great prices on a great selection of books and movies for all ages in the Community Room. Profits will benefit the library.
Monday, October 7
American Legion Auxiliary at Pizza Ranch
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 will be busing tables and collecting tips at the Independence Pizza Ranch from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The donations will go to help fund auxiliary projects.
Spotlight Series at IPL
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center will be giving a free seminar in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library beginning at 6 p.m. The seminar is free and open to the public; no registration is required. Please contact the Buchanan County Health Center for more information at 319-332-0999.
Tuesday, October 8
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Guitarist and Storyteller Jenny Barlow at IPL
The Independence Public Library invites you to a free concert with Celtic fingerstyle guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow. Celtic tradition comes alive as Barlow explores the history, legend, and humor behind the music. For more information, call 334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Thursday, October 10
Rhyme Time/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m. “Fire Prevention Week” is the theme this week.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will be grilling steaks and start supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the post at 319-334-4619.
Sunday, October 13
Winthrop Historical Center Capital Campaign Kickoff
WINTHROP – The Winthrop Historical Center will kick off their capital campaign with a breakfast serving Dad’s Belgian Waffles on Sunday, October 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Hall in Winthrop. Proceeds will go to renovations at the historical center. An open house will be held at the historical center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that day. Come see the progress we’re making!
75th Annual Fall Festival
URBANA – St. Mary’s Church will hold its 75th annual fall festival from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Some old-fashioned homestyle cooking is on the menu: grilled roast beef, chicken and noodles, real mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, and desserts. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-10, and children age 3 and under eat for free. Carryouts are available by calling 319 849-2526. The festival has something for everyone – a raffle, a silent auction, a king quilt raffle, a country store, a cake walk, bingo, and games for the kids. Visit our website for updates: https://heartofmary.org/st-mary-urbana-fall-festival.
Sunday Square Dance
MONTICELLO – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club will attend a Sunday dance at Camp Courageous in Monticello. Time is 1:30 to 4 p.m. Bring cookies and checks for the camp.
Tuesday, October 15
Library Closed for Staff Training
INDEPENDENCE – Library staff will be attending training in Waterloo. The library will be closed for the day. The library will not close early on the second Wednesday of the month, which is the typical schedule for staff development. For more information, call 319-334-2470.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Thursday, October 17
Rhyme Time/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m. “Apples” is the theme this week.
Foto Friends
INDEPENDENCE – Foto Friends will meet at 7 p.m. at Prairie Hills Senior Living in the East Library. The assignments for pictures are “Leaves” and “Paths.” Visitors are always welcome. Enjoy a helpful lesson by one of the members. There are no dues to join. Call 319-334-3773 for more information.
Friday, October 18
Minecraft Marstown Online
INDEPENDENCE – Get building with Minecraft Marstown at the Independence Public Library from 5 to 8 p.m. In this eerie Minecraft world, players will arrive at an abandoned village in Arizona that was once the home of a fanatical cult. All of the villagers and cult members seem to have disappeared into the night….Players will get to experience a wide variety of challenges like the Pulsis Ritual, Pinnacle Activity, and many single-player adventures. Registration is required.
Sunday, October 20
Pancake Breakfast
OELWEIN – The Otter Creek Animal Shelter will be having a breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion, located at 108 1st Street SW, Oelwein. The shelter will be serving eggs, hash browns, pancakes, and sausage. Coffee, milk, and orange juice will be available. The cost is a free-will donation. Funds will go toward the medical needs of the animals under the no-kill shelter’s care. Otter Creek Animal Shelter is a 501c3 non-profit organization serving Buchanan and Fayette counties.
Dungeons & Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together at the Independence Public Library and may explore a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Solve puzzles and build friendships to overcome the challenges. The program is from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Registration is required.
Monday, October 21
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular Buchanan County Historical Society meeting will be held on Monday, October 21, at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Check out the historical society website (www.buchanancountyhistory.com) or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular monthly meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, October 22
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Wednesday, October 23
EDGE
INDEPENDENCE – It’s early dismissal time at school, and time for spooky snacks, plus arts and crafts, at the library. Early Dismissal Games, Etc (EDGE) will be available during professional development dismissals on Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20, and Dec. 11 at the library from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Geared for children in grades K-5.
Thursday, October 24
Rhyme Time/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m. “We’re Nuts” is the theme this week.
Social Media Training
INEPENDENCE – Get a boost with this free social media training at the Independence Public Library from 1 to 2 p.m. Everyone is invited, but the content is especially geared towards farmers market vendors and managers and is put on by the Northeast Iowa and Iowa Valley RC&D. IPL is sponsoring the event.