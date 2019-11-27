Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Closing Early for Thanksgiving
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Closed for Thanksgiving
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will be closed on Nov. 28 in honor of Thanksgiving.
Free Community Thanksgiving Meal
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church is hosting its sixth annual community Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 28, at 12 p.m. Triumphant Church is located at 2382 Jamestown Avenue (south of Walmart). The meal is free, but please RSVP by Monday, November 25, for a head count. For more information or to schedule a ride, call Pam at 319-230-5257 or Terri at 319-931-4645.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Operation Santa Claus Bags Tourney
INDEPENDENCE – Operation Santa Claus, a program of Buchanan County Operation Threshold Outreach, is a toy program for low-income families. Toys are donated by local community organizations, families, churches, and individuals. The organization is hosting a fundraiser, a bags tournament, at River’sEDGE. Come throw bags, bring a toy, and have fun! Warmups begin at 3:30 p.m., and games begin at 4 p.m. Cost is $20 per team (two players) plus a toy to be donated, or $25 per team without a donated toy. Half of the proceeds will be donated back to Operation Santa Claus and the rest will be paid out to the winners of the bags tournament. Concessions will be sold. Call 319-332-1525 to register your team!
Monday, Dec. 2
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Book Folding Craft
INDEPENDENCE – Come to the Independence Public Library from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and learn the art of book folding just in time for Christmas! This intricate craft takes time and patience but creates a beautiful piece that will be sure to impress. By the end of the lesson, you will have the skills needed to create a basic folded heart and even begin a project of your own. This is a free introductory class open to the public, recommended for teens and adults. All materials provided. Registration is required.For more information email iplprocoordinator@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Conservative Women will hold the monthly meeting from 11:30 to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse. This month’s speaker is Zach Hoffman, 1st District political director for the Republican Party. He will discuss what the caucuses are, how they are handled, and their importance. Monthly meetings provide a time for conservatives to get together socially as well as to discuss current events.
Winter Preparedness Presentation
INDEPENDENCE – Rick Wulfekuhle, Buchanan County Emergency Management coordinator, will give a presentation on personal preparedness with a winter emphasis at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE in Independence starting at 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Rhyme/Story Time/Moving’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join in at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm beginning at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ will follow at 9:50 to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 AM. This week’s theme is Naughty Little Monkeys. For more information, call the library at 334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Friends of the Library Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Come see what Friends of the Library do to help support library programs and collections! Meetings are held at the Independence Library at 7 p.m. Find out about book sales, the bookstore, and other ventures.
Friday, Dec. 6
Jingle on Main Downtown
INDEPENDENCE – It’s that time of year again! The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Jingle on Main event and the library is excited to participate. Meet the library at Heinz Academy where there will be a Scandinavian Christmas with crafts and snacks! This event is free and great for the entire family. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast EARLY (due to hunting season) from 6:30 to 11 a.m. on the Saturday December 7 and 14. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door. The Urbana Legion Auxiliary Annual Cookie Walk will also be 6:30 to 11 a.m. for $5 per dozen. Some cookies with an international flavor, arrive early for the best selection.
Holiday Music at the Depot
INDEPENDENCE – The local Independence Area Community Theater (IACT) will perform holiday music live at 12:30, 2:30, and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7 as part of the Holidays at the Depot event. The Depot, located at 1111 5th Avenue NE, will be open from 12 to 5 p.m. for viewing and bidding on silent auction items. Donations to the Independence Area Food Pantry will be accepted as well.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
Holiday Hoopla
HAZLETON – The Otter Creek Animal Shelter will hold their annual Holiday Hoopla on Sunday, December 8, from 12 to 3 p.m. The shelter is located at 400 N Main Street in Hazleton. The event will feature family and pet photos with Santa, refreshments, and a silent auction. There will also be a wreath decorating contest, crafts for kids, and a bake sale. The public is also invited to meet the dogs and cats that are currently available for adoption.
Christmas Open House
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is hosting a Christmas open house from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Rowley Museum, located in downtown Rowley. Santa will be there, and cookies and apple cider will be served.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Prairie Hills. Following Steve Brown’s presentation on “Living Christmas Centerpieces,” members will make a centerpiece for their holiday table using their own cup, bowl, or other container. Favorite Christmas ornaments will be brought in for show and tell. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Please call Nancy Weber at 319-827-1449 for a reservation.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Early Dismissal Games, Etc. (EDGE)
INDEPENDENCE – It’s early dismissal time at school, and we can’t wait to have fun at the Independence Public Library! From 2 to 3:30 p.m., it’s all aboard for a ride on the Polar Express! During your special trip enjoy fun activities including crafts, hot cocoa, clips from the book and movie, and maybe even a prize! This special, holiday-version of the EDGE brings a Christmas classic alive for kids in grades K-6.
Early Closure at IPL
INDEPENDENCE – The library will be closing early on Wednesday, December 11, at 5 p.m. for staff development.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Rhyme/Story Time/Moving’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join in at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm beginning at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ will follow at 9:50 to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 AM. This week’s theme is The Gingerbread Man.
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will be having a brunch at the Independence Senior Center on Thursday, December 12, at 9:30 a.m. Admission is $10. The special feature will be “Expressions of the Table” dining and social graces. Music will be by the kids from St. John School. The speaker is Dorothy Smith from Moline, Illinois. Her talk is “It’s Christmas – Let’s Celebrate.” In the hustle and bustle of the holidays, Dorothy brings out true Christmas beauty with humor and honesty. We are not a club. We have monthly events to which all women are invited. Come and bring a friend. For reservations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will be grilling steaks and start supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Dec. 13
Ho! Ho! Holiday Fun with Santa
INDEPENDENCE – Join the holiday fun at the Independence Public Library from 5 to 6:30 p.m.! Children will enjoy making crafts, touring Lee Mansion, and visiting Santa Claus. They will also receive a special gift! Come join us for this free event!
Saturday, Dec. 14
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast EARLY (due to hunting season) from 6:30 to 11 a.m. on the Saturday, December 14. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door. The Urbana Legion Auxiliary Annual Cookie Walk will also be 6:30 to 11 a.m. for $5 per dozen. Some cookies with an international flavor, arrive early for the best selection.
Just For Kids Holiday Store
INDEPENDENCE – Come to the Falcon Civic Center between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. for the 22nd annual Just For Kids Holiday Store. This special event is a day for children of ALL AGES to come out and finish up their holiday shopping for family and friends. Crafters will be on hand to sell small items for between $ .50 and $5 each to the children. If you are interested, would like to volunteer or donate wrapping supplies, or would like more details, please contact Angie at 319-334-6711.
Merry Mixers Square Dance Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller is Gary Smith of Waverly. This is the Merry Christmas dance!
Sunday, Dec. 15
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. The event is held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Snacks are provided, and registration is required.