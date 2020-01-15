Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
iTAB Teen Advisory Board
INDEPENDENCE – Calling all teens! The Teen Advisory Board is a great opportunity to make friends, have fun, and make the library an awesome place for you and your peers. Join us for pizza, discussion, and silver cord hours! Now meeting at the Independence Junior/Senior High School Library from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Accepting new members! For more information, call the library at 334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – Children up to 2 years old and their caregiver can enjoy rhyme time, reading, and rhythm at Rhyme Time (9:30-9:50 a.m.). Toddlers and preschoolers may participate in activities to stimulate the mind and body with Movin’ and Groovin’ (9:50-10:10 a.m.), and experience an interactive Story Time (10:10-10:30 a.m.).
Public Appreciation Event
FAIRBANK – The Fairbank Community Club is hosting a public appreciation event to say thank you to those who support the group and its work throughout the year. The gathering will take place at the Fairbank American Legion, 109 E Main Street, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will be held in conjunction with the legion’s Thirsty Thursday activities.
Friday, Jan. 17
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Adults eat for $10; kids ages five to 10, $5. Takeout available. Proceeds fund fairground improvements.
Shrimp and Fish Fry
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion is holding a shrimp and fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu consists of shrimp, fish, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, and desserts. Admission is $10 for adults, children under age 12 is $5, and preschoolers dine for free. The legion hall is located at 204 W Wood Street, Urbana.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Free Throw Competition
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence and Winthrop Knights of Columbus Council 4332 will host their annual free throw competition in the St. John School Multipurpose Room. The contest is open to all boys and girls, ages 9 to 14. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.; the competition begins at 9 a.m. Local winners will move on to district competition in February. Contestants do NOT have to be members of a basketball team to participate. For more information, contact Scott Kleve 563-340-4768 or Tim Homan 319-231-5949.
Pool Tournament
INDEPENDENCE – The 5th Annual Sam Farrell Memorial Pool Tournament and Auction will be held at Stacy’s Checkered Flag, 103 9th Avenue SW. Signup starts at 10 a.m.; the tournament begins at 11 a.m.; the auction starts at 5 p.m. Call Stacy at 319-961-3881 for tournament information. To donate an auction item, contact Kathy Main-Brown at 319-961-3952. Proceeds fund Independence graduates studying special education.
Monday, Jan. 20
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Avenue NW, is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. For an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or call 1-800-REDCROSS. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Come enjoy discussion in a unique edition of this month’s book club: Bring Your Own Biography! Have you read up on an interesting historical figure or a fascinating personality? We want to hear about it. You can’t beat the camaraderie and conversation. Runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Come join us!
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will be held on Monday, January 20, at 7 p.m. at the Wapsipinicon Mill. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class meets on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer, this is for experienced carvers AND beginners. See what others are working and how to finish a variety of projects. Discover if this is the hobby for you.
Film Showing: Alice’s Ordinary People
INDEPENDENCE – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 20, the library welcomes Craig Dudnick and the showing of his documentary film, Alice’s Ordinary People. The film features Alice Tregay, an unspoken hero of civil rights who marched with Dr. King. Discover firsthand accounts of historical events and important items that historical texts have omitted.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is liver and onions. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. A non-profit run by volunteers, they serve rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. They also offer takeout. Call 563-924-2367.
Early Dismissal Games, Etc. (EDGE)
INDEPENDENCE – It’s early dismissal time at school, and we can’t wait to have fun at the Independence Public Library! This session is For the Birds! Ever wonder how birds survive the winter? A special guest speaker from ISU Extension will help you find out and show you how to make a bird feeder! For kids in grades K-6. Takes place from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – Rhyme Time, 9:30-9:50 a.m.; Movin' and Groovin', 9:50-10:10 a.m.; and Story Time, 10:10-10:30 a.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
Winter Craft Series: Machine Sewing for Beginners
INDEPENDENCE – It’s cold outside, so warm up with us for our winter series of cozy crafts and camaraderie from 2 to 4 p.m. January features two opportunities to learn the basics of sewing for beginners. In this session, learn how to machine-stitch a pillowcase. Registration is required.
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Adults eat for $10; kids ages five to 10, $5. Takeout available. Proceeds fund fairground improvements.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or while supplies last. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall/Community Center from 9:30 to 11 a.m. If you need food assistance, take advantage of this opportunity. You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. All school property regulations will be followed. You need to bring your ID to sign in. Bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. A service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, the next mobile food pantry will be February 22.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Blood Drive
FAIRBANK – A community blood drive will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Fairbank United Methodist Church, 107 North 2nd Street. Sign up today to save a life. Go online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class meets on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is a potato bar.
Emergency Management Presentation
INDEPENDENCE – Rick Wulfekuhle from Buchanan County Emergency Management will give an informational presentation at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE, starting at 11 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – Rhyme Time, 9:30-9:50 a.m.; Movin' and Groovin', 9:50-10:10 a.m.; and Story Time, 10:10-10:30 a.m.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The writers’ group is official! Sharpen your skills with a writing prompt or two, then share what you’ve been working on and/or provide feedback for others. Discover this new community of people who put work into the same craft, make meaningful connections, and become a better writer at the same time. Meetings last from 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Legion Auxiliary Breakfast
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion Auxiliary serves a hearty breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month. The menu features biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, sausage patties, eggs, orange juice, milk, and coffee. Your free-will donation is gratefully appreciated. The legion hall is located at 204 W Wood Street, Urbana.
Monday, Feb. 3
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Manure Applicator Workshop
INDEPENDENCE – A two-hour confinement site manure applicator workshop will be held beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, there is no fee to attend. Applicators will need to pay certification fees to complete those requirements.
Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE (use north door). Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Pam Russell at 319-269-3426 with any questions.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
Pancakes 4 Larry
OELWEIN – A pancake breakfast is being held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 113 N Frederick Avenue in Oelwein as a benefit for Larry Hosto, who is suffering from stage 4 colon cancer. In addition to pancakes, the menu will include sausage, milk, juice, and coffee. A free-will donation will be gratefully collected. There will be fresh baked goods for sale as well as items up for silent auction. If you would like to make a donation, contact Tracy Cummings at 319-283-2144 or Melaine Buzynski at 319-352-3334. GoFundMe: Help the Hostos.
Breakfast in Monti
MONTI – Stop in for breakfast at the Monti Community Center from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The menu will feature ham and scrambled eggs, pancakes, donuts and rolls, juice, coffee, and milk. A free-will donation will be collected.
Monday, Feb. 10
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library. The later date is due to the caucuses being held on February 3. Next month, the regular meeting schedule will return to the first Monday of the month.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
K9 Presentation Rescheduled
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Deputy Sheriff Ben Ward and his partner, K9 Officer Koda, will give a presentation at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE, Independence, starting at 12:30 p.m. This event was previously scheduled for January 8.
Thursday, Feb. 13
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Feb. 14
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion and Auxiliary No. 346 will hold a fish supper from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages five to 12. The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060.
Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – Bingo is held every second Friday at the 4-H building at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Bingo packets include 10 game sheets for $10. There is a 75 percent payout.