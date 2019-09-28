Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, September 28
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or until supplies are gone). If you need food assistance, consider taking advantage of this opportunity. All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same days in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Direct questions to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. A service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, the next mobile food pantry is October 26.
Fall Supper and Bazaar
BRANDON – The Brandon United Methodist Women’s annual fall supper and bazaar will be held on Saturday, September 28, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The bazaar will feature locally made crafts, baked goods, and produce. The meal will feature their famous homemade chicken and noodles. Tickets will be available at the door ($9 each for adults, $4 each for children ages five-12, free for children age four and under).
Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller is Fred Grow and cuer is Jacquie Grow of Boone. There will be no dance on October 12.
Sunday, September 29
Apple Gallop
MONTI – The public is invited to the 10th Annual Apple Gallop at the Monti Community Center on Sunday, September 29. Registration for the 5K walk/run begins at 8 a.m., and the actual walk/run begins at 9 a.m. Donuts, beverages, and applesauce featuring Timeless Prairie Orchard apples will be available. For information on the walk/run, visit the Monti Community Center website at www.monticc.com or contact Eldon Baragary at ebaragary@hotmail.com.
Tuesday, October 1
Blood Drive
FAIRBANK – A community blood drive will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Fairbank United Methodist Church, 107 N 2nd Street. Sign up to save a life today online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Wednesday, October 2
Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Get factual information, conservative conversation, and new friendships at the monthly meeting of the Buchanan County Conservative Women at Bill’s Steakhouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Speakers will be State Rep. Sandy Salmon and Rob Peters from Americans for Prosperity. Please join us!
Thursday-Saturday, October 3-5
Grace UMC Fall Garage and Bake Sale
LAMONT – Grace United Methodist Church will hold a three-day fall garage and bake sale on Thursday, October 3, from 4-7 p.m., Friday, October 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, October 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Some items will be priced, and some will be sold for a free-will donation. Proceeds go to support church projects. The event is handicap accessible.
Thursday, October 3
Rhyme Time/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m. “Color Me” is the theme this week. For more information, call 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE (use north door). Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Pam Russell at 319-269-3426 with any questions.
Saturday, October 5
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month – including biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door.
Saturday-Sunday, October 5-6
Friends Book Sale at IPL
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Independence Public Library will hold their semi-annual book sale on Saturday, October 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. Take advantage of great prices on a great selection of books and movies for all ages in the Community Room. Profits will benefit the library.
Monday, October 7
American Legion Auxiliary at Pizza Ranch
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 will be busing tables and collecting tips at the Independence Pizza Ranch on Monday, October 7, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The donations will go to help fund auxiliary projects.
Spotlight Series at IPL
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center will be giving a free seminar in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library on Monday, October 7, beginning at 6 p.m. The seminar is free and open to the public; no registration is required. Please contact Buchanan County Health Center for more information at 319-332-0999.
Tuesday, October 8
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – A Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) Auxiliary/LifeServe blood drive will take place from 12 to 5:30 p.m. at the BCHC Wellness Center. Currently, there is a critical need for O- and B- and an urgent need for O+, B+, and A- blood types; however, all blood types are gladly accepted. Call 800-287-4903 or by visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.com to schedule an appointment or stop in.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Guitarist/Storyteller Jenny Barlow at IPL
INDEPENDENCE –The Independence Public Library invites you to a free concert with Celtic fingerstyle guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow. Celtic tradition comes alive as Barlow explores the history, legend, and humor behind the music.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join.
Thursday, October 10
Rhyme Time/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m. “Fire Prevention Week” is the theme this week.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will be grilling steaks and start supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Sunday, October 13
Winthrop Historical Center Capital Campaign Kickoff
WINTHROP – The Winthrop Historical Center will kick off their capital campaign with a breakfast serving Dad’s Belgian Waffles from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Hall in Winthrop. Proceeds will go to renovations at the historical center. An open house will be held at the historical center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that day. Come see the progress we’re making!
75th Annual Fall Festival
URBANA – St. Mary Catholic Church will hold its 75th annual fall festival from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Some old-fashioned homestyle cooking is on the menu: grilled roast beef, chicken and noodles, real mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, and desserts. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-10, and children age 3 and under eat for free. Carryouts are available by calling 319 849-2526. The festival has something for everyone – a raffle, a silent auction, a king quilt raffle, a country store, a cake walk, bingo, and games for the kids. Visit our website for updates: https://heartofmary.org/st-mary-urbana-fall-festival.
Sunday Square Dance
MONTICELLO – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club will attend a Sunday dance at Camp Courageous in Monticello. Time is 1:30 to 4 p.m. Bring cookies and checks for the camp.
Tuesday, October 15
Library Closed for Staff Training
INDEPENDENCE – Library staff will be attending training in Waterloo. The library will be closed for the day. The library will not close early on the second Wednesday of the month, which is the typical schedule for staff development. For more information, call 319-334-2470.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Thursday, October 17
Rhyme Time/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m. “Apples” is the theme this week.
Foto Friends
INDEPENDENCE – Foto Friends will meet at 7 p.m. at Prairie Hills Senior Living in the East Library. The assignments for pictures are “Leaves” and “Paths.” Visitors are always welcome. Enjoy a helpful lesson by one of the members. There are no dues to join. Call 319-334-3773 for more information.
Friday, October 18
Minecraft Marstown Online
INDEPENDENCE – Get building with Minecraft Marstown at the Independence Public Library from 5 to 8 p.m. In this eerie Minecraft world, players will arrive at an abandoned village in Arizona that was once the home of a fanatical cult. All of the villagers and cult members seem to have disappeared into the night….Players will get to experience a wide variety of challenges like the Pulsis Ritual, Pinnacle Activity, and many single-player adventures. Registration is required.
Sunday, October 20
Pancake Breakfast
OELWEIN – The Otter Creek Animal Shelter will be having a breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion, located at 108 1st Street SW, Oelwein. The shelter will be serving eggs, hash browns, pancakes, and sausage. Coffee, milk, and orange juice will be available. The cost is a free-will donation. Funds will go toward the medical needs of the animals under the no-kill shelter’s care. Otter Creek Animal Shelter is a 501c3 non-profit organization serving Buchanan and Fayette counties.
Dungeons & Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together at the Independence Public Library and may explore a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Solve puzzles and build friendships to overcome the challenges. The program is from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Registration is required.
Monday, October 21
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular Buchanan County Historical Society meet at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Check out the historical society website (www.buchanancountyhistory.com) or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular monthly meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, October 22
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 to join.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Wednesday, October 23
EDGE
INDEPENDENCE – It’s early dismissal time at school, and time for spooky snacks, plus arts and crafts, at the library. Early Dismissal Games, Etc (EDGE) will be available during professional development dismissals on Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20, and Dec. 11 at the library from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Geared for children in grades K-5.
Thursday, October 24
Rhyme Time/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Rhyme Time begins at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 a.m. “We’re Nuts” is the theme this week.
Social Media Training
INEPENDENCE – Get a boost with this free social media training at the Independence Public Library from 1 to 2 p.m. Everyone is invited, but the content is especially geared towards farmers market vendors and managers and is put on by the Northeast Iowa and Iowa Valley RC&D. IPL is sponsoring the event. For more information, call 563-854-7112 or email mallory@northeastiowarcd.org.
Friday, October 25
Boo Bash
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is collaborating with the Falcon Center for the annual Boo Bash! We will be brewing up fun for families from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Falcon Center. All ages can drop in to enjoy games, crafts, snacks, and a photo booth to celebrate Halloween. Wear your costume to the Falcon Center for what is sure to be a SPOOKtacular good time...all ghouls, ghosts, and goblins are welcome!
Saturday, October 26
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held, Saturday, October 26, at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street West. Doors will be open 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or until supplies are exhausted). If you are in need of food assistance, please consider taking advantage of this opportunity. All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions may be directed to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be November 23.