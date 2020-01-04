Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Legion Auxiliary Breakfast
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion Auxiliary serves a hearty breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month. The menu features biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, sausage patties, eggs, orange juice, milk, and coffee. Your free-will donation is gratefully appreciated. The legion hall is located at 204 W Wood Street, Urbana.
Women Connecting in Ag
INDEPENDENCE – Women looking to improve the sustainability of their farm and rural communities will benefit from attending the inaugural Women Connecting in Ag Conference at the Heartland Agribition Center. Hosted by the Buchanan County’s Women Land and Legacy (WLL) organization, registration starts at 8 a.m. The opening and keynote begin at 9 a.m. Reserve your ticket by calling 319-334-7161. Visit BuchananWomenLandAndLegacy.com for more information.
Monday, Jan. 6
BCHC Spotlight Series: Keto Diet
INDEPENDENCE – January continues the Buchanan County Health Center’s Spotlight Series featuring the keto diet with presenter Jane Barker, ARNP. Find out how the diet works and its benefits, as well as common misconceptions and supporting research. Free to the public, this seminar does not require advanced registration. For more information, stop in or call the library at 334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class meets on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer, this is for experienced carvers AND beginners. See what others are working and how to finish a variety of projects. Discover if this is the hobby for you.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is Hawaiian chicken. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. A non-profit run by volunteers, they serve rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. They also offer takeout. Call 563-924-2367.
Manure Applicator Training
AMES – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will conduct commercial manure applicator training from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 73 locations in Iowa. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. There is no fee for the workshop, but applicators must register by Dec. 27 with the ISU Extension and Outreach county office where they plan to attend. A complete list of workshop locations may be found at http://www.agronext.iastate.edu/immag/certification/macprogrampostcard.pdf.
Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Due to the New Year’s holiday, the monthly meeting of Buchanan County Conservative Women will be held on January 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group gives women a conservative voice in the county as well as a chance to be better informed on issues concerning our country, state, and community. Please join in to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels. In February, the group will return to its regular schedule of meeting on the first Wednesday of every month.
Library Closes Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library closes at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month for staff development. Employees work to learn, grow, and serve you better. For more information, stop in or call the library at 334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Catholic Daughters
INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church, Independence, and St. Patrick’s, Winthrop, will meet on Wednesday, January 8, at 6 p.m. at the Cardinal Court Clubhouse at 152 Cardinal Court SW. Dessert will be served.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – Children up to 2 years old and their caregiver can enjoy rhyme time, reading, and rhythm at Rhyme Time (9:30-9:50 a.m.). Toddlers and preschoolers may participate in activities to stimulate the mind and body with Movin’ and Groovin’ (9:50-10:10 a.m.), and experience an interactive Story Time (10:10-10:30 a.m.).
IPERS Presentation
INDEPENDENCE – ISEA Public Relations Specialist Melissa Peterson will be giving a presentation on IPERS at the Independence Public Library, 805 1st Street E, on Thursday, January 9, at 5:30 p.m. Learn about Iowa’s largest public employee retirement system and its far reaching impact for all Iowans.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will serve supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Jan. 10
Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – Bingo is held every second Friday at the 4-H Building at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Bingo packets include 10 game sheets for $10. There is a 75 percent payout.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Musical Theater Karaoke
INDEPENDENCE – Break out your inner star! Pick up the mic and cheer your friends on singing musical favorites from Hamilton, Legally Blonde, Disney, Wicked, and more! Perfect for teens ages 13-18. The event runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. It is free and no registration is required.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
Breakfast in Monti
MONTI – Stop in for breakfast at the Monti Community Center from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The menu will feature ham and scrambled eggs, pancakes, donuts and rolls, juice, coffee, and milk. A free-will donation will be collected.
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Times are 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 to 5:30 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Registration is required.
Monday, Jan. 13
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will be meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10. The special feature will be “Preservation of the Past,” about the Lee Mansion, by Leanne Harrison. Music will be a trumpet solo by Caroline Reyner. The speaker is Barb Hoffner. Her talk is called “Are You Ready for Adventure?” We will be encouraged to be adventurers as she shares the great adventure of her life. She’s a district consulting coordinator for Stonecroft. We are not a club. We have monthly events to which all women are invited. Come and bring a friend. For reservations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
One-on-One Tech Help
INDEPENDENCE – Have some new holiday tech you’d like to figure out? Want to learn how to back up family photos? Want to brush up on some basic computer skills? Sign up for a helpful one-on-one, 45-minute session from 1 to 1:45 p.m. or 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. Registration is required.
Winter Craft Series
INDEPENDENCE – It’s cold outside, so warm up with us for our winter series of cozy crafts AND camaraderie. January features two opportunities to learn the basics of sewing for beginners. In this session from 5 to 7 p.m., learn how to hand-stitch patches, hems, and buttons. Registration is required..
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is Swiss steak.
iTAB Teen Advisory Board
INDEPENDENCE – Calling all teens! The Teen Advisory Board is a great opportunity to make friends, have fun, and make the library an awesome place for you and your peers. Join us for pizza, discussion, and silver cord hours! Now meeting at the Independence Junior/Senior High School Library from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Accepting new members!
Thursday, Jan. 16
Friday, Jan. 17
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser on Friday, January 17, serving 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Adults $10 & Kids 5-10 $5. Takeout available. Proceeds will go toward fairground improvements.
Shrimp and Fish Fry
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion is holding a shrimp and fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu consists of shrimp, fish, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, and desserts. Admission is $10 for adults, children under age 12 is $5, and preschoolers dine for free. The legion hall is located at 204 W Wood Street, Urbana.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Saturday, Jan. 18{/span}
Pool Tournament
INDEPENDENCE – The 5th Annual Sam Farrell Memorial Pool Tournament and Auction will be held Saturday, January 18, at Stacy’s Checkered Flag, 103 9th Avenue SW. Signup starts at 10 a.m.; the tournament begins at 11 a.m.; the auction starts at 5 p.m. Call Stacy at 319-961-3881 for tournament information. To donate an auction item, contact Kathy Main-Brown at 319-961-3952. Proceeds will go toward Independence graduates studying special education.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Monday, Jan. 20{/span}
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Come enjoy discussion in a unique edition of this month’s book club: Bring Your Own Biography! Have you read up on an interesting historical figure or a fascinating personality? We want to hear about it. You can’t beat the camaraderie and conversation. Runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Come join us! For more information, call 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will be held on Monday, January 20, at 7 p.m. at the Wapsipinicon Mill. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Tuesday, Jan. 21{/span}
Film Showing: Alice’s Ordinary People
INDEPENDENCE – In honor of Martin Luther King Day on January 20, the library welcomes Craig Dudnick and the showing of his documentary film, Alice’s Ordinary People. The film features Alice Tregay, an unspoken hero of civil rights who marched with Reverend Martin Luther King. Discover firsthand accounts of historical events and important items that historical texts have omitted. For more information, call 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Wednesday, Jan. 22{/span}
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is liver and onions.
Early Dismissal Games, Etc. (EDGE)
INDEPENDENCE – It’s early dismissal time at school, and we can’t wait to have fun at the Independence Public Library! This session is For the Birds! Ever wonder how birds survive the winter? A special guest speaker from ISU Extension will help you find out and show you how to make a bird feeder! For kids in grades K-6. Takes place from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Thursday, Jan. 23{/span}
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Friday, Jan. 24{/span}
Winter Craft Series: Machine Sewing
INDEPENDENCE – It’s cold outside, so warm up with us for our winter series of cozy crafts and camaraderie from 2 to 4 p.m. January features two opportunities to learn the basics of sewing for beginners. In this session, learn how to machine-stitch a pillowcase. Registration is required. For more information, call the library at 334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Fish and Chicken Fry
