Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Musical Theater Karaoke
INDEPENDENCE – Break out your inner star! Pick up the mic and cheer your friends on singing musical favorites from Hamilton, Legally Blonde, Disney, Wicked, and more! Perfect for teens ages 13-18. The event runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. It is free and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
Breakfast in Monti
MONTI – Stop in for breakfast at the Monti Community Center from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The menu will feature ham and scrambled eggs, pancakes, donuts and rolls, juice, coffee, and milk. A free-will donation will be collected.
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Times are 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 to 5:30 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Registration is required.
Monday, Jan. 13
L & C Historical Society
LITTLETON – The Littleton & Chatham Historical Society will meet Monday, January 13, at 6 p.m. at their building (601 State Street, across from the Littleton Lounge).
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will be meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10. The special feature will be “Preservation of the Past,” about the Lee Mansion, by Leanne Harrison. Music will be a trumpet solo by Caroline Reyner. Barb Hoffner’s talk is called “Are You Ready for Adventure?” We will be encouraged to be adventurers as she shares the great adventure of her life. She’s a district consulting coordinator for Stonecroft. We are not a club. We have monthly events to which all women are invited. Come and bring a friend. For reservations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
One-on-One Tech Help
INDEPENDENCE – Have some new holiday tech you’d like to figure out? Want to learn how to back up family photos? Want to brush up on some basic computer skills? Sign up for a helpful one-on-one, 45-minute session from 1 to 1:45 p.m. or 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. Registration is required.
Winter Craft Series
INDEPENDENCE – It’s cold outside, so warm up with us for our winter series of cozy crafts AND camaraderie. January features two opportunities to learn the basics of sewing for beginners. In this session from 5 to 7 p.m., learn how to hand-stitch patches, hems, and buttons. Registration is required.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class meets on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer, this is for experienced carvers AND beginners. See what others are working and how to finish a variety of projects. Discover if this is the hobby for you.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is Swiss steak. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. A non-profit run by volunteers, they serve rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. They also offer takeout. Call 563-924-2367.
iTAB Teen Advisory Board
INDEPENDENCE – Calling all teens! The Teen Advisory Board is a great opportunity to make friends, have fun, and make the library an awesome place for you and your peers. Join us for pizza, discussion, and silver cord hours! Now meeting at the Independence Junior/Senior High School Library from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Accepting new members!
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Thursday, Jan. 16{/span}
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – Rhyme Time is from 9:30 to 9:50 a.m. Movin’ and Groovin’ is from 9:50 to 10:10 a.m. Interactive Story Time is from 10:10 to 10:30 a.m.
Public Appreciation Event
FAIRBANK – The Fairbank Community Club is hosting a public appreciation event to say thank you to those who support the group and its work throughout the year. The gathering will take place at the Fairbank American Legion, 109 E Main Street, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will be held in conjunction with the legion’s Thirsty Thursday activities.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Friday, Jan. 17{/span}
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser on Friday, January 17, serving 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Adults $10 & Kids 5-10 $5. Takeout available. Proceeds will go toward fairground improvements.
Shrimp and Fish Fry
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion is holding a shrimp and fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu consists of shrimp, fish, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, and desserts. Admission is $10 for adults, children under age 12 is $5, and preschoolers dine for free. The legion hall is located at 204 W Wood Street, Urbana.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Saturday, Jan. 18{/span}
Pool Tournament
INDEPENDENCE – The 5th Annual Sam Farrell Memorial Pool Tournament and Auction will be held at Stacy’s Checkered Flag, 103 9th Avenue SW. Signup starts at 10 a.m.; the tournament begins at 11 a.m.; the auction starts at 5 p.m. Call Stacy at 319-961-3881 for tournament information. To donate an auction item, contact Kathy Main-Brown at 319-961-3952. Proceeds to go toward Independence graduates studying special education.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Monday, Jan. 20{/span}
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Avenue NW, is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. For an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or call 1-800-REDCROSS. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Come enjoy discussion in a unique edition of this month’s book club: Bring Your Own Biography! Have you read up on an interesting historical figure or a fascinating personality? We want to hear about it. You can’t beat the camaraderie and conversation. Runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Come join us!
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. at the Wapsipinicon Mill. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Tuesday, Jan. 21{/span}
Film: Alice’s Ordinary People
INDEPENDENCE – In honor of Martin Luther King Day on January 20, the library welcomes Craig Dudnick and the showing of his documentary film, Alice’s Ordinary People. The film features Alice Tregay, an unspoken hero of civil rights who marched with Reverend Martin Luther King. Discover firsthand accounts of historical events and important items that historical texts have omitted.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Wednesday, Jan. 22{/span}
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is liver and onions.
Early Dismissal Games, Etc. (EDGE)
INDEPENDENCE – It’s early dismissal time at school, and we can’t wait to have fun at the Independence Public Library! This session is For the Birds! Ever wonder how birds survive the winter? A special guest speaker from ISU Extension will help you find out and show you how to make a bird feeder! For kids in grades K-6. Takes place from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Thursday, Jan. 23{/span}
Wiggle Giggle Time
INDEPENDENCE – Rhyme Time is from 9:30 to 9:50 a.m. Movin’ and Groovin’ is from 9:50 to 10:10 a.m. Interactive Story Time is from 10:10 to 10:30 a.m.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Friday, Jan. 24{/span}
Winter Craft Series: Machine Sewing for Beginners
INDEPENDENCE – It’s cold outside, so warm up with us for our winter series of cozy crafts and camaraderie from 2 to 4 p.m. January features two opportunities to learn the basics of sewing for beginners. In this session, learn how to machine-stitch a pillowcase. Registration is required.
Fish and Chicken Fry
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Saturday, Jan. 25{/span}
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or while supplies last. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall/Community Center from 9:30 to 11 a.m. If you need food assistance, take advantage of this opportunity. You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. All school property regulations will be followed. Bring your ID to sign in, and bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. A service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, the next mobile food pantry is February 22.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Sunday, Jan. 26{/span}
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Tuesday, Jan. 28{/span}
Wood Carving Class
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Wednesday, Jan. 29{/span}
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is a potato bar.
INDEPENDENCE – Rick Wulfekuhle from Buchanan County Emergency Management will give an informational presentation at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE, starting at 11 a.m. Note early start time.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Thursday, Jan. 30{/span}
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Thursday, Jan. 30{/span}
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The writers’ group is official! Sharpen your skills with a writing prompt or two, then share what you’ve been working on and/or provide feedback for others. Discover this new community of people who put work into the same craft, make meaningful connections, and become a better writer at the same time. Meetings last from 6 to 8 p.m.