Saturday, July 27
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held Saturday, July 27, at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W. Doors will be open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or until supplies are exhausted). If you are in need of food assistance, please consider taking advantage of this opportunity. All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same days in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions may be directed to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be August 24.
Tuesday, July 30
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Blood Drive
FAIRBANK – A Community Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Fairbank United Methodist Church, 107 N 2nd Street. Sign up to save a life today online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.
Wednesday, July 31
Books on Wheels
ROWLEY & BRANDON — The Independence Community School District is operating a summer book bus for the district’s students in the Rowley and Brandon areas. On Wednesday mornings through August 14, the book bus will be at the park in Rowley from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and at the park in Brandon from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Students may come to look and pick out books for their reading enjoyment. There is a wide selection of titles for students of any age.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is a potato bar. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
Thursday, August 1
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE (use north door). Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Pam Russell at 319-269-3426 with any questions.
Saturday, August 3
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month – including biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door.
Sunday, August 4
Ice Cream Social
STANLEY – The Stanley Fire Department and EMS will host their annual ice cream social from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on August 4. They will serve a choice of ribeye or pork sandwiches, hot dogs or brat, chips, homemade pie, and ice cream. The event will be held at the fire station on Main Street. Takeout is available by calling 563-920-6792. Proceeds will go to support the Stanley Fire Department and EMS. It’s a good time to ask how you can become a firefighter or first responder.
Monday, August 5
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Tuesday, August 6
Wood Carving Class
Transitioning Production Agriculture Program
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County’s Women, Land, and Legacy (WLL) is excited to host Mike Downey, Steven Bohr, and Glen Moeller from Next Generation Ag Advocates to share their expertise on transition and estate planning and leasing programs. The free, informative workshop for farmers, landowners, and ag industry professionals will take place on August 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Heartland Acres and Agribition Center, Independence. Dinner will be provided at 6 p.m. with the program to follow at 6:30 p.m. The pre-registration deadline is Monday, July 29. To register, contact the Buchanan County Extension Office at 319-334-7161 or email wll.buchanan.women@gmail.com.
Wednesday, August 7
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is pork. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
Books on Wheels
Thursday, August 8
Delaney at Sanity Room
INDEPENDENCE – The John Delaney for President campaign will be launching a frenzied schedule of events across Iowa the week after the second Presidential debate. Candidate Delaney will hold a “meet and greet” with Buchanan County Democrats from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, at the Sanity Room, 117 1st Street E.
Saturday, August 10
IACT Open House
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Community Theater members will be performing a variety of skits and improvisations from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 10 at the Independence Public Library. The event is to celebrate the reformation of the former River Arts Theater group into a new entity with an old history. Improvisational pre-dinner hors d’oeuvres, punch and coffee will be offered. Come here about upcoming auditions and productions or reminisce about past successes. Attendees are welcome to wear stage makeup or a costume.
Sunday, August 11
Fundraiser for Jon and Vicki Carlin
INDEPENDENCE – Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 120 17th Avenue NE in Independence, is sponsoring a dinner on Sunday, August 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to raise funds on behalf of Jon and Vicki Carlin. The money raised will help the Carlins, who are facing many hospital bills due to complications related to Jon’s diabetes. For a free-will offering, attendees will enjoy pulled-pork sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, watermelon, desserts, and beverages. Grant money from Thrivent Financial for Lutherans will be used to help sponsor this dinner.