Saturday, July 20
Veterans Information Day
URBANA – Urbana American Legion Post 264, 204 W Wood Street, is hosting a veterans benefits, VFW, legion information day on Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The family-friendly event will offer lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a free-will donation. Iowa City and Benton County service officers will be there to advise any veteran needing help with filing claims and to clarify who is eligible for benefits. There will be membership booths for the American Legion and VFW. There will also be inflatable and yard games. This is open to all veterans in Benton County and the surrounding areas.
Sunday, July 21
Dungeons & Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together and may explore a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. The adventurers will need to solve puzzles, escape traps, combat monsters, and build friendships to overcome the challenges. The program is from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Registration is required. For details, call 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Monday, July 22
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – The public is welcome to join the discussion of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library. We will discuss the Japanese art of decluttering and organizing with the author’s fresh approach. Participants are also invited to share their own ideas for tidying up. Multiple copies of the book are available at the library and on our eReaders. All are welcome to attend this book discussion in the Community Room. No library card is necessary to attend and no registration is required.
Tuesday, July 23
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – A Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) Auxiliary / LifeServe Blood Drive will take place on Tuesday, July 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the BCHC Wellness Center. Currently, there is a critical need for O- and B- and an urgent need for O+, B+, and A- blood types, however all blood types are accepted. Call 800-287-4903 or by visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.com to schedule an appointment or stop in.
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will carpool from the Methodist church parking lot at 10 a.m. to Rowley where Donna Harms will speak on Creating a Pollinator Plot and show her plantings. The public is invited to bring a sack lunch and join us for the outing.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Wednesday, July 24
Books on Wheels
ROWLEY & BRANDON - The Independence Community School District is operating a summer book bus that brings books to the district’s students in the Rowley and Brandon areas. On Wednesday mornings from now through August 14, the book bus may be found at the city parks in these communities. The book bus will be at the park in Rowley from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and at the park in Brandon from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Students may come to look and pick out books for their reading enjoyment. There is a wide selection of titles, so there is sure to be something for students of any age. Look for the book bus each Wednesday in your community!
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is Salisbury steak. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. They serve rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. We also have carryout options. Call 563-924-2367.
Thursday, July 25
Stories in Space
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library Thursday morning programs will be held in the Community Room at the library. Children ages 0-5 and their caregiver are welcome to enjoy this similar format of Rhyme Time, Movin’ & Groovin’, and Story Time beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Friday, July 26
Stuffed Animal Sleepover
INDEPENDENCE – After meeting the Summer Reading Program requirements of earning at least 150 points with the Independence Public Library, children will have the opportunity to leave a stuffed animal friend for a weekend of adventures at the library. Eligible participants are asked to stop in the library for a list of guidelines including the drop off and pick up dates and times.
Saturday, July 27
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held Saturday, July 27, at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W. Doors will be open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or until supplies are exhausted). If you are in need of food assistance, please consider taking advantage of this opportunity. All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same days in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions may be directed to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be August 24.
Tuesday, July 30
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer.
Blood Drive
FAIRBANK – A community blood drive will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Fairbank United Methodist Church, 107 N 2nd Street. Sign up to save a life today online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.
Wednesday, July 31
Books on Wheels
ROWLEY & BRANDON - The Independence Community School District is operating a summer book bus that brings books to the district’s students in the Rowley and Brandon areas. On Wednesday mornings from now through August 14, the book bus may be found at the city parks in these communities. The book bus will be at the park in Rowley from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and at the park in Brandon from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is a potato bar. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays.
Thursday, August 1
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE (use north door). Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Pam Russell at 319-269-3426 with any questions.
Saturday, August 3
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, offers breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month. They will serve biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation will be accepted at the door.
Monday, August 5
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Tuesday, August 6
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer.
Transitioning Production Agriculture Program
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County’s Women, Land, and Legacy (WLL) will host Mike Downey, Steven Bohr, and Glen Moeller from Next Generation Ag Advocates to share their expertise on transition and estate planning and leasing programs. The free, informative workshop for farmers, landowners, and ag industry professionals will take place on August 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Heartland Acres and Agribition Center, Independence. Dinner will be provided at 6 p.m. with the program to follow at 6:30 p.m.
Speakers will use their combined 80 years of experience from different phases of the industry to focus on details regarding farm transition strategies for retiring farmers, landowners, and producers to the next generation. The workshop will provide a list of action steps to help you make decisions and put your family’s plans into action. Experts advise on farm leasing for both owner and producer to maximize income, manage risk, and develop long-term lease relationships. Pre-registration deadline is Monday, July 29. To register, contact the Buchanan County Extension Office at 319-334-7161 or email wll.buchanan.women@gmail.com.
Wednesday, August 7
Books on Wheels
The Independence Community School District is operating a summer book bus that brings books to the district’s students in the Rowley and Brandon areas. On Wednesday mornings from now through August 14, the book bus may be found at the city parks in these communities. The book bus will be at the park in Rowley from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and at the park in Brandon from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.