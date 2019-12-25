Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Courthouse Closed
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Courthouse will be closed in observance of the holidays.
Falcon Center Closed
INDEPENDENCE – The Falcon Civic Center will be closed in observance of Christmas.
Christmas Hours at IPL
INDEPENDENCE – The library will be closed on Christmas Day.
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop will be closed Christmas Day.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Rhyme/Story Time/Moving’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join in at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm beginning at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ will follow at 9:50 to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 AM. This week, Vonnie will be reading Merry Christmas! For more information, call the library at 334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Friday, Dec. 27
Krampus March Minecraft
INDEPENDENCE – From 5 to 8 p.m., be a part of the game that captured the world’s imagination and problem-solving skills: Minecraft! In this holiday edition, visit the massive, snowy mountain that looms over Frostcent Village. Try to save the village from the winter demon Krampus and his mischievous cronies. Best for kids 12-17 years old. Come join us! Registration is required. To register, stop into the library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprocoordinator@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Early Closure of County Offices
INDEPENDENCE – The Offices of the Buchanan County Auditor and Treasurer will close to the public at 12 p.m. to close the books for the calendar year end.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
New Year’s Day Hikes
BUCHANAN COUNTY – Enjoy the new year with two hiking events. The first begins at 10 a.m. at Jakway Forest, 2791 136th Street, Aurora, with Naturalist Michael Maas. The second starts at 1 p.m. at Cedar Rock State Park, 2611 Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard. Geologist Dr. Keith Schilling will talk about the bedrock formations seen at Cedar Rock. Both hikes will be about an hour long and over maintained trails on mostly level ground. Dress for the weather and be sure to register for each walk online at www.mycountyparks.com/County/Buchanan/Events.aspx.
Courthouse Closed
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Courthouse will be closed in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.
Falcon Center Closed
INDEPENDENCE – The Falcon Civic Center will be closed on New Year’s Day for the holiday.
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop will be closed New Year’s Day.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE (use north door). Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Pam Russell at 319-269-3426 with any questions.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Legion Auxiliary Breakfast
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion Auxiliary serves a hearty breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month. The menu features biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, sausage patties, eggs, orange juice, milk, and coffee. Your free-will donation is gratefully appreciated. The legion hall is located at 204 W Wood Street, Urbana.
Monday, Jan. 6
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class meets on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer, this is for experienced carvers AND beginners. See what others are working and how to finish a variety of projects. Discover if this is the hobby for you.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is Hawaiian chicken. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. A non-profit run by volunteers, they serve rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. They also offer takeout. Call 563-924-2367.
Manure Applicator Training
AMES – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will conduct commercial manure applicator training from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 73 locations in Iowa. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. There is no fee for the workshop, but applicators must register by Dec. 27 with the ISU Extension and Outreach county office where they plan to attend. A complete list of workshop locations may be found at http://www.agronext.iastate.edu/immag/certification/macprogrampostcard.pdf.
Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Due to the New Year’s holiday, the monthly meeting of Buchanan County Conservative Women will be held on January 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group gives women a conservative voice in the county as well as a chance to be better informed on issues concerning our country, state, and community. Please join in to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels. In February, the group will return to its regular schedule of meeting on the first Wednesday of every month.
K9 Presentation at Senior Center
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Deputy Sheriff Ben Ward and his partner, K9 Officer Koda, will give a presentation at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE, Independence, starting at 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
IPERS Presentation
INDEPENDENCE – ISEA Public Relations Specialist Melissa Peterson will be giving a presentation on IPERS at the Independence Public Library, 805 1st Street E, on Thursday, January 9, at 5:30 p.m. Learn about Iowa’s largest public employee retirement system and its far reaching impact for all Iowans.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will serve supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Jan. 10
Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – Bingo is held every second Friday at the 4-H Building at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Bingo packets include 10 game sheets for $10. There is a 75 percent payout.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free.
Breakfast in Monti
MONTI – Stop in for breakfast at the Monti Community Center from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The menu will feature ham and scrambled eggs, pancakes, donuts and rolls, juice, coffee, and milk. A free-will donation will be collected.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is Swiss steak. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. A non-profit run by volunteers, they serve rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. They also offer takeout. Call 563-924-2367.
Friday, Jan. 17
Shrimp and Fish Fry
URBANA – The Urbana American Legion is holding a shrimp and fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu consists of shrimp, fish, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, and desserts. Admission is $10 for adults, children under age 12 is $5, and preschoolers dine for free. The legion hall is located at 204 W Wood Street, Urbana.
Monday, Jan. 20
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will be held on Monday, January 20, at 7 p.m. at the Wapsipinicon Mill. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Friday, Jan. 24
Sunday, Jan. 26
