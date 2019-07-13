Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, July 13
Teens @ Farmers Market
INDEPENDENCE – Teens are invited to be the guest chefs for the Independence Public Library at the Independence Farmers Market at the Mill from 9 to 11 a.m. We will prepare delicious snacks on site from farm-fresh ingredients for the public to taste. Teens ages 12-17 are eligible to sign up. For more information about participating and to register, call or visit Kara/Lulu at the library 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit the website www.independenceia.org/library.
2019 Kenny Mosher Memorial Golf Tournament
OELWEIN – The 2019 Kenny Mosher Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, July 13, at Hickory Grove Golf Course, 1509 Outer Road in Oelwein. There is a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start. The tournament is a four-person best shot event. The fee is $40 per person and includes lunch. Mulligans and skins are extra. The championship trophy and hole event winners will be presented at the clubhouse. There will be “19th hole” activities — including raffle prizes, fellowship, and a meal — at LeRoy’s, 320 Main Street, in Aurora. All proceeds will be donated to the Aurora American Legion in Kenny’s name.
Tales to Tails
INDEPENDENCE – Children of all ages have an opportunity to improve their reading skills and make a new friend at the Independence Public Library by reading aloud to a dog. All the dogs are therapy-certified, meaning they have passed obedience and temperament tests and receive regular veterinary care. Be sure to sign up in advance for a private 15-minute time slot between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to read at the library. A parental consent form must be signed prior to participation.
Pew Ride / Poker Run
WINTHROP – The 9th Annual Pew Ride/Poker Run sponsored by the Church of Christ United in Winthrop will be held Saturday, July 13. The ride is dedicated this year in memory of Pastor Dean Schlitter. Registration will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Fellowship Hall, 534 West Madison. Bikers will depart at 10:15 a.m. with Collector Cars following at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 319-239-1460 or 319-935-3353.
Sunday, July 14
Ice Cream Social
BRANDON – The Brandon Historical Society will have an ice cream social on Sunday, July 14, at the Brandon Park. The lunch will begin at 11:15 a.m. with sandwiches, chips, bars, and ice cream for a free-will donation. Barb Riggle and Larry Roster will be sharing their musical talents on the keyboard and guitar. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy an old-fashioned neighborly social.
Community Band Concert
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community Band will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, in the Band Shell at Riverwalk Park. The band is featuring both classical and popular music this year. They are also fundraising, so look for the tip bucket. Free plants and produce prizes will be provided.
Monday, July 15
iTAB Satellite and Galactic Arts
INDEPENDENCE – Do you have great ideas? What programs and materials would you like to see for teens at the library? The Independence Public Library Teen Advisory Board (iTAB) is having open meetings this summer for teens age 12-17 and we’ll be painting galactic arts! This is a great opportunity to learn about iTAB and how to get involved with making a difference, earning service and volunteer hours, and having fun at IPL! Drop by meeting thissummer and find out all about iTAB!
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross will hold a Blood Drive from 1 to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 15, at First Presbyterian Church, 115, 6th Avenue NW.
Pink PolkaDot for Teens
INDEPENDENCE – Get creative at the Independence Public Library! Design and personalize a canvas tote with the help of experts from Pink PolkaDot Studio. The program begins at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to ages 13-17. No library card is needed. Registration is required as space is limited.
Tuesday, July 16
Galaxy Series! Cosmic Painting
INDEPENDENCE – Kids ages 9-13 are invited to the Independence Public Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for hands-on STEM and STEAM activities to spark curiosity. The Summer Reading Program theme is “A Universe of Stories” and we’ll be creating Cosmic Paintings. No registration is necessary.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Questions call: Mike Smock 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress 563-920-7993.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Wednesday, July 17
Magician Tim Stolba
INDEPENDENCE – Prepare to be amazed with the magic of Tim Stolba at the Falcon Center beginning at 9:30 a.m. This program is part of the Independence Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. Stolba is one of the Midwest’s leading comedy magicians. All ages will enjoy his interactive show which includes hilarious comedy and awe-inspiring magic tricks. Everyone is welcome to attend library programs; no library card is necessary.
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is grilled steak. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. They serve rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Call 563-924-2367.
Our Solar System
INDEPENDENCE – In keeping with the Summer Reading Program theme of “A Universe of Stories,” David Voigts will be at the Independence Public Library for a presentation about our solar system. Voigts, of the Black Hawk Astronomy Club, will present a survey of the planets and other solar system objects beginning at 6:30 p.m. The program will feature a variety of pictures from NASA space probes and the Hubble Space Telescope.
Be the Change
INDEPENDENCE – Get fit this summer at the Independence Public Library! Take part in Be the Change Group Fitness classes with Tess Erger. The classes are a combination of strength training, toning, and the perfect amount of cardio. You will leave the class feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready for the day. This free class will meet in the Community Room beginning at 8 a.m. No registration is necessary.
Star Party
INDEPENDENCE – The entire family is invited to celebrate the Independence Public Library’s Summer Reading Program with our Star Party from 7 to 10 p.m. The Grout Museum and Bluedorn Science Imaginarium staff will provide hands-on fun and learning with star gazers, telescopes, and NASA kits. Enjoy astronomical food and other activities while learning about the sky! The Star Party will be held at the Falcon Center. No registration is necessary.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Saturday, July 20{/span}
Veterans Information Day
URBANA – Urbana American Legion Post 264, 204 W Wood Street, is hosting a veterans information day on Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The family-friendly event will offer lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (free-will donation). Iowa City and Benton County Service Officers will be available to advise any veteran needing help with filing claims and clarifying who is eligible for benefits. There will be membership booths for the American Legion and VFW. There will also be inflatable and yard games. This is open to all veterans in Benton County and the surrounding areas.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Sunday, July 21{/span}
Dungeons & Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together and may explore a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. The adventurers will need to solve puzzles, escape traps, combat monsters, and build friendships to overcome the challenges. The program is from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Registration is required.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Monday, July 22{/span}
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – The public is welcome to join the discussion of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library. We will discuss the Japanese art of decluttering and organizing with the author’s fresh approach. Participants are also invited to share their own ideas for tidying up. Multiple copies of the book are available at the library and on our eReaders. All are welcome to attend this book discussion in the Community Room. No library card is necessary to attend and no registration is required.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Tuesday, July 23{/span}
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will carpool from the Methodist church parking lot at 10 a.m. to Rowley where Donna Harms will speak on “Creating a Pollinator Plot” and show her plantings. The public is invited to bring a sack lunch and join us for the outing.
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – A Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) Auxiliary / LifeServe Blood Drive will take place on Tuesday, July 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. at BCHC Wellness Center. Currently, there is a critical need for O- and B- and an urgent need for O+, B+, and A- blood types; however, all blood types are accepted. Call 800-287-4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.com to schedule an appointment or stop in.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Wednesday, July 24{/span}
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is Salisbury steak. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Thursday, July 25{/span}
Stories in Space
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library Thursday morning programs with will be held in the Community Room at the library. Children ages 0-5 and their caregiver are welcome to enjoy this similar format of Rhyme Time, Movin’ & Groovin’, and Story Time beginning at 9:30 a.m.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Friday, July 26{/span}
Stuffed Animal Sleepover
INDEPENDENCE – After meeting the Summer Reading Program requirements of earning at least 150 points with the Independence Public Library, children will have the opportunity to leave a stuffed animal friend for a weekend of adventures at the library. Eligible participants are asked to stop in the library for a list of guidelines including the drop off and pick up dates and times.