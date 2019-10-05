Saturday, Oct. 5
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month – including biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door.
Grace UMC Fall Garage/Bake Sale
LAMONT – Grace United Methodist Church’s three-day fall garage and bake sale wraps up today. It runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Some items will be priced, and some will be sold for a free-will donation. Proceeds support church projects. The event is handicap accessible.
Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 5-6
Friends Book Sale at IPL
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Independence Public Library will hold their semi-annual book sale on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. Take advantage of great prices on a great selection of books and movies for all ages in the Community Room. Profits benefit the library. For more details about the book sale, call 334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or find us on Facebook.
Monday, Oct. 7
Legion Auxiliary at Pizza Ranch
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 will be busing tables and collecting tips at the Independence Pizza Ranch from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The donations will go to help fund auxiliary projects.
Spotlight Series at IPL
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center will be giving a free seminar in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library beginning at 6 p.m. The seminar is free and open to the public; no registration is required. Please contact the Buchanan County Health Center for more information at 319-332-0999.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – A Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) Auxiliary/LifeServe blood drive will take place from 12 to 5:30 p.m. at the BCHC Wellness Center. There is a critical need for O- and B- and an urgent need for O+, B+, and A- blood types; however, all blood types are gladly accepted. Call 800-287-4903 or by visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.com to schedule an appointment, or stop in.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Jerry Barlow at IPL
The Independence Public Library invites you to a free concert with Celtic fingerstyle guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow. Celtic tradition comes alive as Barlow explores the history, legend, and humor behind the music.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
wednesday, Oct. 9
Catholic Daughters
INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church, Independence, and St. Patrick’s, Winthrop, will meet Wednesday, October 9, at 12 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse in Independence. There will be a business meeting, a report from the state convention, and a report from the tour of The Lady of Guadeloupe Shrine in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Women’s Connection Brunch/Program
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection will be having a brunch and program at 9:30 a.m. at the Senior Center. Admission is $10. The special feature will be “Gardening in the Fall” by Nancy Weber. Music vocals will be provided by Pastor Bob Solon. Our speaker will be Crystal Hervey of Derby, Kansas. Her topic is “The Search Is On,” regarding her life after two divorces, five jobs in three years, seven homes in six years, and four times homeless and jobless. She stopped to look at the destruction. She now owns a company that employs disadvantaged women. We are not a club. We have monthly events which all women are invited to. Come and bring a friend. For reservations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445.
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to age 2 and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes of rhyme, reading, and rhythm starting at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to stimulate children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows at 10:10 a.m. “Fire Prevention Week” is this week’s theme.
Ladies Literary
INDEPENDNECE – Ladies Literary will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the new Quilter’s Quarters retreat center at 210 2nd Street SE. Owner Melinda Engelbrecht will speak about how she converted the former church into a quilter’s retreat center. Hostesses will be Mary Reiff and Pat Greenley.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will be grilling steaks and start supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 319-334-4619.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Capital Campaign Kickoff
WINTHROP – The Winthrop Historical Center will kick off their capital campaign with a breakfast serving Dad’s Belgian Waffles from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Hall in Winthrop. Proceeds will go to renovations at the historical center. An open house will be held at the historical center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that day. Come see the progress we’re making!
75th Annual Fall Festival
URBANA – St. Mary Catholic Church will hold its 75th annual fall festival from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Some old-fashioned homestyle cooking is on the menu: grilled roast beef, chicken and noodles, real mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, and desserts. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-10, and children age 3 and under eat for free. Carryout is available by calling 319 849-2526. The festival will feature a raffle, a silent auction, a king quilt raffle, a country store, a cake walk, bingo, and games for the kids. Visit https://heartofmary.org/st-mary-urbana-fall-festival for updates.
Sunday Square Dance
MONTICELLO – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club will attend a Sunday dance at Camp Courageous in Monticello. Time is 1:30 to 4 p.m. Bring cookies and checks for the camp.
Monday, Oct. 14
iTAB Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Public Library Teen Advisory Board (iTAB) will meet at 4 p.m. in the Community Room. This group of teens is involved in teen programming, services, and volunteerism, making the library more relevant for teens. Books, upcoming events, and ideas are all part of the discussion.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Library Closed for Staff Training
INDEPENDENCE – Library staff will be attending training in Waterloo. The library will be closed for the day. The library will not close early on the second Wednesday of the month, which is the typical schedule for staff development.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE –Babies up to age 2 and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes of rhyme, reading, and rhythm starting at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to stimulate children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows at 10:10 a.m. “Apples” is the theme this week.
Soup and Pie Luncheon
INDEPENDENCE – Immanuel Lutheran Church ladies are having a luncheon serving chili, chicken noodle soup, a roll, and pie. Serving time is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $7. All of the proceeds will go to Operation Santa Claus. Sponsors of the luncheon are Immanuel Women of the ELCA and Thrivent Financial.
Foto Friends
INDEPENDENCE – Foto Friends will meet at 7 p.m. at Prairie Hills Senior Living in the East Library. The assignments for pictures are “Leaves” and “Paths.” Visitors are always welcome. Enjoy a helpful lesson by one of the members. There are no dues to join. Call 319-334-3773 for more information.
Friday, Oct. 18
Minecraft Marstown Online
INDEPENDENCE – Get building with Minecraft Marstown at the Independence Public Library from 5 to 8 p.m. In this eerie Minecraft world, players will arrive at an abandoned village in Arizona that was once the home of a fanatical cult. All of the villagers and cult members seem to have disappeared into the night….Players will get to experience a wide variety of challenges like the Pulsis Ritual, Pinnacle Activity, and many single-player adventures. Registration is required.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Pancake Breakfast
OELWEIN – The Otter Creek Animal Shelter will be have a breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion, 108 1st Street SW, Oelwein. They will serve eggs, hash browns, pancakes, and sausage. Coffee, milk, and orange juice will be available. The cost is a free-will donation. Funds will go toward the medical needs of the animals under the no-kill shelter’s care. Otter Creek Animal Shelter is a 501c3 non-profit organization serving Buchanan and Fayette counties.
Dungeons & Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together at the Independence Public Library and may explore a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Solve puzzles and build friendships to overcome the challenges. The program is from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Registration is required.
Monday, Oct. 21
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular Buchanan County Historical Society meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Check out the historical society website (www.buchanancountyhistory.com) or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular monthly meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
EDGE
INDEPENDENCE – It’s early dismissal time at school, and time for spooky snacks, plus arts and crafts, at the library. Early Dismissal Games, Etc (EDGE) will be available during professional development dismissals on Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20, and Dec. 11 at the library from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Geared for children in grades K-5.
Fall Harvest Dinner
INDEPENDENCE – First United Methodist Church, 313 2nd Street SE, is serving their annual fall harvest dinner, featuring turkey with all of the trimmings, from 5 to 7 p.m. Dine-in tickets will be available at the church Sunday mornings after worship or on October 23 at the door beginning at 4:30 p.m. Carryout available, but may only be ordered on the day of the event by calling the church at 319-334-3689 beginning at 7 a.m. until the quota is filled. No pre-sale carryout orders accepted. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4 to 11.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
Babies up to age 2 and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes of rhyme, reading, and rhythm starting at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to stimulate children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows at 10:10 a.m. “We’re Nuts” is the theme this week.
Social Media Training
INEPENDENCE – Get a boost with this free social media training at the Independence Public Library from 1 to 2 p.m. Everyone is invited, but the content is especially geared towards farmers market vendors and managers and is put on by the Northeast Iowa and Iowa Valley RC&D. IPL is sponsoring the event. For more information, call 563-854-7112 or email mallory@northeastiowarcd.org.
Friday, Oct. 25
Boo Bash
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is collaborating with the Falcon Center for the annual Boo Bash! We will be brewing up fun for families from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Falcon Center. All ages can drop in to enjoy games, crafts, snacks, and a photo booth to celebrate Halloween. Wear your costume to the Falcon Center for what is sure to be a SPOOKtacular good time...all ghouls, ghosts, and goblins are welcome!
Saturday, Oct. 26
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W. Doors will be open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last). All school property regulations will be followed. You will need an ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will also be held that day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry is November 23.
Preservation Workshop
INDEPENDENCE – “Why Old Places Matter,” a historic preservation workshop, will be held at the Heartland Acres Event Center from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The program is sponsored by the Buchanan County Historic Preservation Commission, Buchanan County Economic Development, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Buchanan County Historical Society. A catered lunch is included with registration.
Merry Mixers Square Dance Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller for the Halloween dance is Mary Mehus of Northwood.
Monday, Oct. 28
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – The Girl He Used to Know will be the topic of the monthly book discussion at the Independence Public Library. The public is welcome to join the discussion beginning at 6:30 p.m. This novel by Tracey Garvis Graves has endearing characters that will reinforce your faith in people’s goodness. Multiple copies of the book are available at the library and on our ereaders.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Presentation on Phone Scams, Winter Safety at Senior Center
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach will give a presentation on phone scams and winter safety at the Buchanan County Senior Center starting at 12:30 p.m. The center is located at 400 5th Avenue NE.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Rhyme/Story Time/Movin’ & Groovin’
Babies up to age 2 and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes of rhyme, reading, and rhythm starting at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday. Movin’ & Groovin’ follows at 9:50 a.m. to stimulate children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows at 10:10 a.m. “Happy Halloween” is the theme this week.
Downtown Trick or Treating
The Independence Public Library will have representatives giving out treats during downtown trick or treating from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Come by and see us in our costumes!
Harry Potter Halloween Party
We are pleased to inform you that you have been accepted to the Independence Library of Witchcraft and Wizardry for the Harry Potter Halloween Party from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Magical treats will be provided while guests battle it out for house points over trivia, minute-to-win-it games, and skits. Grades 5-12, wear your Halloween costume or represent your house colors.