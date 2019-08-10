Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, August 10
IACT Open House
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Community Theater members will be performing a variety of skits and improvisations from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 10 at the Independence Public Library. The event is to celebrate the reformation of the former River Arts Theater group into a new entity with an old history. Improvisational pre-dinner hors d’oeuvres, punch and coffee will be offered. Come here about upcoming auditions and productions or reminisce about past successes. Attendees are welcome to wear stage makeup or a costume.
Personal Care Drive
The Independence Police Department will be collecting donations of personal care products for the Independence Area Food Pantry personal care drive on Saturday, August 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Officer Andy Isley will lead a team of volunteers at the entrance of the Fareway Store, asking people to shop and donate personal care items for the food pantry. Other volunteers will be asking for donations at Walmart.
Sunday, August 11
Fundraiser for Jon and Vicki Carlin
INDEPENDENCE – Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 120 17th Avenue NE in Independence, is sponsoring a dinner on Sunday, August 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to raise funds on behalf of Jon and Vicki Carlin. The money raised will help the Carlines, who are facing many hospital bills due to complications related to Jon’s diabetes. For a free-will offering, attendees will enjoy pulled-pork sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, watermelon, desserts, and beverages. Grant money from Thrivent Financial for Lutherans will be used to help sponsor this dinner.
Monday, August 12
Pelvic Health Education
INDEPENDENCE – Millennium Therapy will be hosting a free seminar in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library beginning at 6 p.m. Justine Reed, MSPT, CLT, will discuss the misconceptions of pelvic health and what might be classified as “common” is not considered “normal.” She will also talk about the different type of pelvic floor dysfunctions, signs and symptoms, and how to get help if needed. Free and open to the public; no registration is required. Please contact Millennium Therapy for more information at 319-334-5155.
Tuesday, August 13
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – A Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) Auxiliary/Lifeserve Blood Drive will take place on Tuesday, August 13, from 12 to 5:30 p.m. at BCHC Wellness Center. Currently, there is a critical need for O- and B- and an urgent need for O+, B+, and A- blood types; however, all blood types are accepted. Call 800-287-4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.com to schedule an appointment. Drop-ins welcome.
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class is held on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. This is sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer. This class for experienced AND beginning carvers as a time to see what others are working on and how they carve and finish a variety of projects. For beginners, it’s a chance to find out if this is the hobby for you.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm at 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, August 14
Books on Wheels
ROWLEY & BRANDON – The Independence Community School District is operating a summer book bus for the district’s students in the Rowley and Brandon areas. This is the last day of the program for the summer. The book bus will be at the park in Rowley from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and at the park in Brandon from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is beef stroganoff. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. This non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Carryout is available. Call 563-924-2367.
IPL Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, for staff development. Regular hours will resume on Thursday, August 15.
Thursday, August 15
Rhyme & Story Times and Movin’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join Vonnie at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm. Movin’ & Groovin’ will meet from 9:50 to 10:10 a.m. Activities will stimulate the minds and bodies of your little ones. Story time for toddlers begins at 10:10 a.m. “Dog Days” is the theme for this week. Children ages 2-5 can enjoy fun books and crafts or coloring afterwards. For more information, call 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Foto Friends
INDEPENDENCE – Foto Friends will meet at 7 p.m. at Prairie Hills Senior Living in the East Library. The assignments for pictures are “Red, white, and blue” or “Summer fun.” Visitors are always welcome. Enjoy a helpful lesson by one of the members. There are no dues to join. Call 319-334-3773 for more information.
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Women’s Connection will be having a brunch and program on Thursday, August 15, at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence Senior Center. Admission is $10. The special feature will be on dyeing silk scarves from items found in nature. Our music feature is a vocal by Wanda Deemer. Our speaker will be Debbie Solis from Moline, Illinois, doing a presentation titled “The Best Gift Ever.” We are not a club. We have monthly events, which all women are invited to. Come and bring a friend. For reservations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445.
Aronia Berry Tour
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Garden Club is inviting the public to join a tour of a local Aronia berry farm, followed by a presentation. Meet at Quasqueton City Hall at 1:20 p.m. to carpool/convoy to the farm for the half-hour tour. Meet at 2:15 p.m. at City Hall for just the presentation.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will be grilling steaks and start supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Saturday, August 17
Fun With the “Son”
INDEPENDENCE – Living Water Church will host a FREE Fun With the “Son” event on Saturday, August 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Independence Bandshell Park. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of FREE music, games, fellowship, and a barbecue picnic with all the trimmings. In addition, a Classic Show & Shine will be part of the afternoon with cars, trucks, tractors, etc., on display.
Sunday, August 18
Dungeons & Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together and may explore a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. The adventurers will need to solve puzzles, escape traps, combat monsters and build friendships to overcome the challenges. The program is from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Registration is required. For those interested in being part of this adventure, please contact the library at 319-334-2470, iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit the website www.independenceia.org/library.
Hymn Sing and Ice Cream Social
INDEPENDENCE – First United Methodist Church in Independence is hosting a hymn sing and ice cream social on Sunday, August 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Please join us as we welcome Pastor Paul and Sandy Evans to our church and community.
Monday, August 19
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular Buchanan County Historical Society meeting will be held on Monday, August 19, at 7 p.m. at the Heartland Acres theater area. Check out the historical society (website www.buchanancountyhistory.com) or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular monthly meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
5 to 7 p.m. Participants will have an opportunity to build their own creation and, if desired, follow the theme for our challenge project. Legos will be provided by the library. No library cards are necessary and registration is not required. For more information, please call the library at 334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.