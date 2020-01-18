INDEPENDENCE – Knowing how to market and brand your business is essential to its success and growth. Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) is offering a class to help ensure your business’s marketing and branding are on the mark!
Join us Tuesday, February 11, for Marketing and Branding 101 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library large meeting room, 805 1st Street E. The workshop is being presented by Lori McConville of McConville Consulting.
Topics that will be covered include:
- Understanding your brand and its perception
- How to prepare for the next biggest business growth period (2021-2031)
- Understanding your target audience and what motivates them to buy
- How to integrate your brand everywhere and within budget
Lori McConville brings more than 40 years of strategic sales, marketing, and business development experience to McConville Consulting in her role as CEO and chief strategist. She founded McConville Consulting with a vision to provide clients a higher quality, more strategic marketing experience.
Over the past four decades, McConville has worked with more than 150 companies and organizations to successfully start, expand, or reposition their brands. Throughout her career, she has exhibited exemplary teamwork, integrity, and loyalty. Her unwavering dedication has earned her recognition from the National Association of Professional Women, honoring her as an inspiration and a leader in her industry.
The cost for the workshop is $10 per attendee; it’s free to BCEDC Investors. Space is limited to two attendees per business.
To register, call George Lake at 319-334-7497 or email director@growbuchanan.com with the company’s name and the names of those attending the workshop.
Payment options:
- Mail checks to: BCEDC, PO Box 109, Independence, IA 50644
- Pay at the door
- Pay by credit card: go to